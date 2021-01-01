How to watch Mediaset Infinity with a VPN
Mediaset Infinity (formerly Infinity+ and Mediaset Play)
Why watch Mediaset Play with a VPN?
VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, enabling you to encrypt your data and shield your IP address every time you go online.
ExpressVPN has thousands of server optimized for speed, with 160 locations across 94 countries.
In fact in cases where your Internet Service Provider (ISP) engages in throttling, a VPN can actually increase the speed of your video streaming.
What is Mediaset Infinity?
Formerly known separately as Mediaset Play and Infinity+, Mediaset Infinity is an Italian streaming platform with hundreds of hours of content from the Mediaset TV catalog, both live and on-demand. The premium tier, Infinity+, includes exclusive movies and TV series, available to stream in 4K.
Mediaset Infinity features Italian and international TV series, movies, and cartoons to watch whenever and wherever you want, on all your favorite devices. Mediaset Infinity movies are available to stream in their original language with subtitles, and you can enjoy films in 4K on smart TVs, too. Each week also features an exclusive title release from Warner Bros. Studios.
FAQ: Mediaset Infinity with a VPN
How does ExpressVPN work with Mediaset Infinity?
When you watch Mediaset Play Infinity with a VPN, your traffic is secured in an encrypted tunnel. This prevents anyone, including your internet service provider, from monitoring your online activity. A VPN could potentially enhance your streaming experience if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
Is Mediaset InfinityPlay free?
The basic Mediaset Play streaming service is free. However, the premium service, Infinity+, requires a fee, with monthly, six-month, and annual subscriptions available.
What devices can I watch Mediaset Infinity on?
Mediaset Play Infinity is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets running iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TV systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
Game consoles such as Razer Forge and media consoles like Nvidia Shield
Why isn’t Mediaset Infinity working with my VPN?
Mediaset Infinity works best when you connect through the server location geographically closest to you.
