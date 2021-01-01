Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to watch Mediaset Infinity with a VPN

Want the best way to watch all the shows from Italy’s Mediaset Infinity (formerly Infinity+ and Mediaset Play)? With ExpressVPN you can stream securely on all your favorite devices.

Get a VPN and watch Mediaset Infinity in 3 steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Connect to a secure server location in Italy.

Log in to your free Mediaset Infinity account to watch movies and TV shows.

Securely stream the best Italian TV shows and movies on Mediaset Infinity with ExpressVPN

Why watch Mediaset Play with a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, enabling you to encrypt your data and shield your IP address every time you go online.

ExpressVPN has thousands of server optimized for speed, with 160 locations across 94 countries. With unlimited bandwidth and zero content-based throttling, you can securely stream hundreds of hours of Mediaset programming from anywhere—including public Wi-Fi, and school and office networks.

In fact in cases where your Internet Service Provider (ISP) engages in throttling, a VPN can actually increase the speed of your video streaming.

What is Mediaset Infinity?

Formerly known separately as Mediaset Play and Infinity+, Mediaset Infinity is an Italian streaming platform with hundreds of hours of content from the Mediaset TV catalog, both live and on-demand. The premium tier, Infinity+, includes exclusive movies and TV series, available to stream in 4K.

Mediaset Infinity Italian streaming channel

Mediaset Infinity features Italian and international TV series, movies, and cartoons to watch whenever and wherever you want, on all your favorite devices. Mediaset Infinity movies are available to stream in their original language with subtitles, and you can enjoy films in 4K on smart TVs, too. Each week also features an exclusive title release from Warner Bros. Studios.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended for use as a means of circumventing copyright. For more details, read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Terms of Use of Mediaset (RTI).

FAQ: Mediaset Infinity with a VPN

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Get the best VPN for Mediaset Infinity streaming

If you’re not 100% satisfied watching Mediaset Infinity with ExpressVPN, just contact our Support team within 30 days and get a full refund.

