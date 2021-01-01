Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Stream DStv with a VPN

Want to watch the latest African TV shows, films, and sporting events? DStv is your online portal to one of Africa’s most popular entertainment channels. 

With ExpressVPN, you can securely watch DStv from anywhere on your computer, phone, or smart TV.

  • Stream DStv on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and more
  • Built for blazing-fast, HD streaming
  • Connect to a secure server in South Africa to watch DStv content online
Choose Plan

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

DStv logo.

Watch DStv online in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Europe and Africa map VPN locations.

Connect to a secure VPN server in South Africa.

Step 3

Step 3: Unblock DStv.

Log in and stream DStv securely, at top speeds.

With a DStv VPN, you can watch South African TV shows, films, and sporting matches securely from anywhere

Get ExpressVPN

What is DStv?

DStv is a streaming and live broadcasting platform based in South Africa that carries content geared toward audiences all over the African continent, including well-loved original series, movies, and sports.

DStv Screenshot.

With ExpressVPN, you can securely stream your favorites on DStv in HD—both inside and outside South Africa—on desktops, laptops, phones, tablets, and more.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and DStv Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: Watch DStv with a VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with DStv?
Is DStv free with a VPN?
Will a VPN slow my DStv streaming?
Can I use a VPN to watch DStv on my phone?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a risk-free VPN to watch DStv

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching DStv with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN