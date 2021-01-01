How to watch DR TV live with a VPN
Catch up on all the latest Danish shows and movies with DR TV. Use ExpressVPN to securely stream DR TV from anywhere, even over public Wi-Fi, at ultra-fast speeds.
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Stream DR TV with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in Denmark.
Step 3
Stream DR TV securely, at top speeds.
What is DR TV?
Formerly known as DR Nu, DR TV is a free Danish streaming service created by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR). DR TV is home to a variety of channels such as DR 1, DR K, and DR Ramasjang, and offers a plethora of Danish movies, documentaries, crime series, and lifestyle programs. Sports fans can also stream live football matches and other sporting events on DR TV.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and DR TV Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for DR TV
Is DR TV free to watch?
Yes, DR TV and all its channels are free to watch. You do not have to create an account on DR TV to stream its collection of movies and shows.
Does DR TV work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s global network of secure servers is optimized for watching DR TV and other streaming services, so you can stream all you want without sacrificing your online privacy and security. Using ExpressVPN also helps bypass any restrictions on DR TV set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
Will using a VPN give me slow DR TV streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream DR TV may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch DR TV on?
DR TV is compatible with a wide range of devices. If you’re streaming on a computer, you can access it directly from the DR TV website while using ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac or Linux. If you’re streaming on a mobile device such as iOS and Android, a smart TV like Amazon Fire Stick, or a PS4 console, you’ll need to download the DR TV app.
With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you can stream on five devices simultaneously, or even more if you use the ExpressVPN app for routers.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out this Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best VPN for DR TV streams
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching DR TV with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact support within 30 days and get a full refund.