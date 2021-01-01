How to watch DR TV live with a VPN

DR TV is compatible with a wide range of devices. If you’re streaming on a computer, you can access it directly from the DR TV website while using ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac or Linux. If you’re streaming on a mobile device such as iOS and Android, a smart TV like Amazon Fire Stick, or a PS4 console, you’ll need to download the DR TV app.

With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you can stream on five devices simultaneously, or even more if you use the ExpressVPN app for routers.