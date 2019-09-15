Stream cricket live on Sling TV

Price: 40 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra, a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. Score a three-day free trial with Sling TV! To get started:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial. Tune in to the action!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.

How to stream cricket live on Hotstar

Price:

Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month (4 USD/month) or ₹1499/year (20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, check the Hotstar FAQ page.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in India. Go to Hotstar and subscribe. Tune in to the matches!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hotstar app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch cricket live streams on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can use ESPN+ to stream live cricket games, including matches across Test, ODI, and T20 formats from New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Ireland. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch cricket on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). You’re all set!

Watch cricket live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 2

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live cricket streams. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the matches!

I’m having trouble with cricket live TV streams

Cricket events calendar for 2020

Here are the major events for cricket in 2020. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Event Location Canceled Royal London One-Day Cup England and Wales August 18 – September 10, 2020 2020 Caribbean Premier League Trinidad and Tobago 27 August – 3 October 2020 2020 Vitality Blast England and Wales September 19 – November 10, 2020 Indian Premier League India November 2020 (TBD) 2020 PSL Pakistan December, 2020 – January, 2021 2020-21 BPL Bangladesh 2021 (TBD) The Hundred England and Wales December 3, 2020 – February 6, 2021 Big Bash League Australia September 2021 Asia Cup Pakistan October – November, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup India November 2021 – February 2022 The Ashes Series 2021/2022 Australia 2022 (TBD) Under-19 Cricket World Cup TBD October – November, 2023 2023 Cricket World Cup India