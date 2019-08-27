Stream the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League live on ESPN+

To watch UEFA Nations live on ESPN+:

Watch the 2020 UEFA Nations League on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the UK broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League and will also show the qualifiers for the 2020 Euro and the 2022 World Cup.

You will need specialized equipment to watch the Sky TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Follow the UEFA Nations League on BBC Radio 5

Price: Free

While Sky holds TV broadcasting rights in the UK, BBC Radio 5 will provide audio coverage of the matches.

To follow on BBC Radio:

Watch UEFA Nations League highlights and news

You can catch the latest highlights on the UEFA YouTube channel and ITV.

2020-21 UEFA Nations League schedule

Date Event September 3—5, 2020 League phase (Matchday 1) September 6—8, 2020 League phase (Matchday 2) October 10—11, 2020 League phase (Matchday 3) October 13—14, 2020 League phase (Matchday 4) November 14—15, 2020 League phase (Matchday 5) November 17—18, 2020 League phase (Matchday 6) TBD Semi-finals TBD Third place and final March 24—25, 2022 Relegation play-outs (First leg) March 28—29, 2022 Relegation play-outs (Second leg)

UEFA Nations League fixtures list

All times in Eastern Time

November 14, 2020 (ESPN+ and Sky Sports)

Malta vs. Andorra – 9 a.m.

Latvia vs. Faroe Islands – Noon

San Marino vs. Gibraltar – 9 a.m.

Portugal vs. France – 2:45 p.m.

Sweden vs. Croatia – 2:45 p.m.

Germany vs. Ukraine – 2:45 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Spain – 2:45 p.m.

Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro – Noon

Cyprus vs. Luxembourg – Noon

November 15, 2020 (ESPN+ and Sky Sports)

Netherlands vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Noon

Italy vs. Poland – 2:45 p.m.

North Macedonia vs. Estonia – 9 a.m.

Georgia vs. Armenia – Noon

Moldova vs. Greece – 2:45 p.m.

Slovenia vs. Kosovo – 2:45 p.m.

Albania vs. Kazakhstan – Noon

Belarus vs. Lithuania – Noon

Belgium vs. England – 2:45 p.m.

Denmark vs. Iceland – 2:45 p.m.

Austria vs. Northern Ireland – 2:45 p.m.

Romania vs. Norway – 2:45 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Scotland – 9 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Israel – 2:45 p.m.

Turkey vs. Russia – Noon

Hungary vs. Serbia – 2:45 p.m.

Bulgaria vs. Finland – Noon

Wales vs. Republic of Ireland – Noon

November 17, 2020 (ESPN+ and Sky Sports)

Andorra vs. Latvia – 2:45 p.m.

Malta vs. Faroe Islands – 2:45 p.m.

Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein – 2:45 p.m.

Croatia vs. Portugal – 2:45 p.m.

France vs. Sweden – 2:45 p.m.

Spain vs. Germany – 2:45 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Ukraine – 2:45 p.m.

Luxembourg vs. Azerbaijan – 2:45 p.m.

Montenegro vs. Cyprus – 2:45 p.m.

November 18, 2020 (ESPN+ and Sky Sports)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy – 2:45 p.m.

Poland vs. Netherlands – 2:45 p.m.

Armenia vs. North Macedonia – Noon

Georgia vs. Estonia – Noon

Greece vs. Slovenia – 2:45 p.m.

Kosovo vs. Moldova – 2:45 p.m.

Albania vs. Belarus – 10 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Lithuania – 10 a.m.

Belgium vs. Denmark – 2:45 p.m.

England vs. Iceland – 2:45 p.m.

Austria vs. Norway – 2:45 p.m.

Northern Ireland vs. Romania – 2:45 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Slovakia – 2:45 p.m.

Israel vs. Scotland – 2:45 p.m.

Hungary vs. Turkey – 2:45 p.m.

Serbia vs. Russia – 2:45 p.m.

Republic of Ireland vs. Bulgaria – 2:45 p.m.

Wales vs. Finland – 2:45 p.m.

UEFA Nations League: What to watch for

For all his achievements, the most incredible thing about Cristiano Ronaldo is that he keeps delivering. The ageless wonder produced a stunning hat trick against Switzerland to send Portugal to the final last season. The team then won the inaugural Nations League trophy and is now back for more.

The last few years have seen England return to international relevance. A deep World Cup run featuring thrilling, attacking football has fans of the Three Lions dreaming of their first major international triumph since 1966. One of England’s top contenders is a brilliant Dutch side that’s also undergoing a long-overdue revival. Can Virgil van Dijk and the water-tight Dutch defense be the foundation for a special 2020?