Watch the UEFA Champions League live on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. Every match is available live via CBS All Access, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.

To stream Champions League games live on CBS:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to CBS All Access, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watch live Champions League games on Optus

Price: 15 AUD/month

Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Champions League streams in Australia. Subscriptions cost 15 AUD/month.

To watch the Champions League on Optus:

Note: You will need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Note: You will need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Watch UCL games live on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live Champions League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch UCL matches live on DAZN:

Note: You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.)

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don't have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watch BT Sports Champions League Soccer live coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.

To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.

Watch 2020 Champions League highlights on YouTube

Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel. Sit back and enjoy!

When are Champions League matches played?

The UEFA Champions League runs alongside each country’s national league, so games are always played mid-week. Qualifying rounds start on August 18, with the tournament proper starting on October 20, 2020. Matches are played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 12:55 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final is scheduled for May 21, 2021 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Date Event October 20 – 21, 2020 Matchday 1 October 27 – 28, 2020 Matchday 2 November 3 – 4, 2020 Matchday 3 November 24 – 25, 2020 Matchday 4 December 1 – 2, 2020 Matchday 5 December 8 – 9, 2020 Matchday 6 February 16 – March 17, 2021 Round of 16 April 6 – 14, 2021 Quarter-finals April 27 – May 5, 2021 Semi-finals May 29, 2021 Final

2020/21 UEFA Champions League calendar

Here’s the Champions League group stage schedule:

Date and time (ET) Match October 20, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Zenit St. Petersburg 1:2 Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv 0:2 Juventus October 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. Chelsea 0:0 Savilla

Rennes 1:1 FK Krasnodar

Lazio 3:1 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 5:1 Ferencvarosi TC

Paris Saint Germain 1:2 Manchester United

RB Leipzig 2:0 Istanbul Basaksehir October 21, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. FC Red Bull Salzburg 2:2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Real Madrid 2:3 Shakhtar Donetsk October 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. Bayern Munich 4:0 Atlético Madrid

Inter Milan 2:2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Manchester City 3:1 FC Porto

Olympiakos 1:0 Marseille

Ajax 0:1 Liverpool

FC Midtjylland 0:4 Atlanta October 27, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Lokomotiv Moscow 1:2 Bayern Munich

Shakhtar Donetsk 0:0 Inter Milan October 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid 3:2 FC Red Bull Salzburg

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:2 Real Madrid

FC Porto 2:0 Olympiakos

Marseille 0:3 Manchester City

Atlanta 2:2 Ajax

Liverpool 2:0 FC Midtjylland October 28, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. FK Krasnodar 0:4 Chelsea

Istanbul Basaksehir 0:2 Paris Saint Germain October 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. Sevilla 1:0 Rennes

Borussia Dortmund 2:0 Zenit St. Petersburg

Club Brugge 1:1 Lazio

Ferencvarosi TC 2:2 Dynamo Kyiv

Juventus 0:2 Barcelona

Manchester United 5:0 RB Leipzig November 3, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Lokomotiv Moscow 1:1 Atlético Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk 0:6 Borussia Mönchengladbach November 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. FC Red Bull Salzburg 2:6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3:2 Inter Milan

FC Porto 3:0 Marseille

Manchester City 3:0 Olympiakos

Atalanta 0:5 Liverpool

FC Midtjylland 1:2 Ajax November 4, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Zenit St Petersburg vs. Lazio

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United November 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Rennes

Sevilla vs. FK Krasnodar

Club Bruges vs. Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencvárosi TC vs. Juventus

RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain November 24, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. FK Krasnodar vs. Sevilla

Rennes vs. Chelsea November 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Bruges

Lazio vs. Zenit St Petersburg

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona

Juventus vs. Ferencvárosi TC

Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Paris Saint Germain vs. RB Leipzig November 25, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs. Manchester City November 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid

Marseille vs. FC Porto

Ajax vs. FC Midtjylland

Liverpool vs. Atalanta December 1, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Lokomotiv Moscow vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid December 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Inter Milan

FC Porto vs. Manchester City

Marseille vs. Olympiakos

Atalanta vs. FC Midtjylland

Liverpool vs. Ajax December 2, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. FK Krasnodar vs. Rennes

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig December 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio

Club Bruges vs. Zenit St Petersburg

Ferencvárosi TC vs. Barcelona

Juventus vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint Germain December 8, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Lazio vs. Club Bruges

Zenit St Petersburg vs. Borussia Dortmund December 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. FK Krasnodar

Rennes vs. Sevilla

Barcelona vs. Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ferencvárosi TC

Paris Saint Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United December 9, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Ajax vs. Atalanta

FC Midtjylland vs. Liverpool December 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Manchester City vs. Marseille

Olympiakos vs. FC Porto

For more information, check out the official UEFA Champions League schedule!

Can Bayern Munich win the Champions League again?

Last season, Bayern Munich became the first team in history to complete a perfect Champions League campaign, cruising to an incredible 11-0-0 finish and sealing a second European treble. The Bavarians humiliated Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Barcelona before triumphing 1:0 against a PSG side boasting the most expensive front three in football history.

Hansi Flick‘s men kicked off the new season without missing a beat, thrashing Atlético Madrid 4:0 to begin their title defense. Can anyone stop the Bavarians? Pep Guardiola stop overthinking his tactics and get Manchester City to a UCL final? Can Liverpool build on their incredible momentum under Jurgen Klopp and win a seventh European crown? We can’t wait to find out!

Leave your predictions for the 2020-21 season below, and remember to tune in with your VPN!