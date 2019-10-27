Watch the UEFA Champions League live on CBS
Price: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network
CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. Every match is available live via CBS All Access, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.
To stream Champions League games live on CBS:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to CBS All Access (6 USD/month and up), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (use the “Max” package for 80 USD/month), or Hulu (55 USD/month) and use a free trial.
- Start watching!
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to CBS All Access, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS), the CBS app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), or the Hulu app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now, YouTube, fuboTV and Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Watch live Champions League games on Optus
Price: 15 AUD/month
Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Champions League streams in Australia. Subscriptions cost 15 AUD/month.
To watch the Champions League on Optus:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Sign up with your Android or iOS device.
- Golazoooo!
Note: You will need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.
Watch UCL games live on DAZN
Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year
DAZN offers live Champions League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch UCL matches live on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada.
- Go to TSN TV. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.)
- Tune in to the games!
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the TSN app on your Android or iOS device.
Watch BT Sports Champions League Soccer live coverage
If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.
To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.
Watch 2020 Champions League highlights on YouTube
Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to the UEFA YouTube channel.
- Sit back and enjoy!
When are Champions League matches played?
The UEFA Champions League runs alongside each country’s national league, so games are always played mid-week. Qualifying rounds start on August 18, with the tournament proper starting on October 20, 2020. Matches are played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 12:55 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).
The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final is scheduled for May 21, 2021 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
|Date
|Event
|October 20 – 21, 2020
|Matchday 1
|October 27 – 28, 2020
|Matchday 2
|November 3 – 4, 2020
|Matchday 3
|November 24 – 25, 2020
|Matchday 4
|December 1 – 2, 2020
|Matchday 5
|December 8 – 9, 2020
|Matchday 6
|February 16 – March 17, 2021
|Round of 16
|April 6 – 14, 2021
|Quarter-finals
|April 27 – May 5, 2021
|Semi-finals
|May 29, 2021
|Final
2020/21 UEFA Champions League calendar
Here’s the Champions League group stage schedule:
|Date and time (ET)
|Match
|October 20, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Zenit St. Petersburg 1:2 Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv 0:2 Juventus
|October 20, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Chelsea 0:0 Savilla
Rennes 1:1 FK Krasnodar
Lazio 3:1 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 5:1 Ferencvarosi TC
Paris Saint Germain 1:2 Manchester United
RB Leipzig 2:0 Istanbul Basaksehir
|October 21, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|FC Red Bull Salzburg 2:2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Real Madrid 2:3 Shakhtar Donetsk
|October 21, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Bayern Munich 4:0 Atlético Madrid
Inter Milan 2:2 Borussia Monchengladbach
Manchester City 3:1 FC Porto
Olympiakos 1:0 Marseille
Ajax 0:1 Liverpool
FC Midtjylland 0:4 Atlanta
|October 27, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Lokomotiv Moscow 1:2 Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk 0:0 Inter Milan
|October 27, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Atlético Madrid 3:2 FC Red Bull Salzburg
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:2 Real Madrid
FC Porto 2:0 Olympiakos
Marseille 0:3 Manchester City
Atlanta 2:2 Ajax
Liverpool 2:0 FC Midtjylland
|October 28, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|FK Krasnodar 0:4 Chelsea
Istanbul Basaksehir 0:2 Paris Saint Germain
|October 28, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Sevilla 1:0 Rennes
Borussia Dortmund 2:0 Zenit St. Petersburg
Club Brugge 1:1 Lazio
Ferencvarosi TC 2:2 Dynamo Kyiv
Juventus 0:2 Barcelona
Manchester United 5:0 RB Leipzig
|November 3, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Lokomotiv Moscow 1:1 Atlético Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk 0:6 Borussia Mönchengladbach
|November 3, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|FC Red Bull Salzburg 2:6 Bayern Munich
Real Madrid 3:2 Inter Milan
FC Porto 3:0 Marseille
Manchester City 3:0 Olympiakos
Atalanta 0:5 Liverpool
FC Midtjylland 1:2 Ajax
|November 4, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Zenit St Petersburg vs. Lazio
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United
|November 4, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Rennes
Sevilla vs. FK Krasnodar
Club Bruges vs. Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencvárosi TC vs. Juventus
RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain
|November 24, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|FK Krasnodar vs. Sevilla
Rennes vs. Chelsea
|November 24, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Bruges
Lazio vs. Zenit St Petersburg
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona
Juventus vs. Ferencvárosi TC
Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
Paris Saint Germain vs. RB Leipzig
|November 25, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos vs. Manchester City
|November 25, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Atlético Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg
Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid
Marseille vs. FC Porto
Ajax vs. FC Midtjylland
Liverpool vs. Atalanta
|December 1, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Lokomotiv Moscow vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid
|December 1, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Inter Milan
FC Porto vs. Manchester City
Marseille vs. Olympiakos
Atalanta vs. FC Midtjylland
Liverpool vs. Ajax
|December 2, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|FK Krasnodar vs. Rennes
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig
|December 2, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio
Club Bruges vs. Zenit St Petersburg
Ferencvárosi TC vs. Barcelona
Juventus vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Manchester United vs. Paris Saint Germain
|December 8, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Lazio vs. Club Bruges
Zenit St Petersburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
|December 8, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. FK Krasnodar
Rennes vs. Sevilla
Barcelona vs. Juventus
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ferencvárosi TC
Paris Saint Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United
|December 9, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Ajax vs. Atalanta
FC Midtjylland vs. Liverpool
|December 9, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid
Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
Manchester City vs. Marseille
Olympiakos vs. FC Porto
For more information, check out the official UEFA Champions League schedule!
Can Bayern Munich win the Champions League again?
Last season, Bayern Munich became the first team in history to complete a perfect Champions League campaign, cruising to an incredible 11-0-0 finish and sealing a second European treble. The Bavarians humiliated Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Barcelona before triumphing 1:0 against a PSG side boasting the most expensive front three in football history.
Hansi Flick‘s men kicked off the new season without missing a beat, thrashing Atlético Madrid 4:0 to begin their title defense. Can anyone stop the Bavarians? Pep Guardiola stop overthinking his tactics and get Manchester City to a UCL final? Can Liverpool build on their incredible momentum under Jurgen Klopp and win a seventh European crown? We can’t wait to find out!
Leave your predictions for the 2020-21 season below, and remember to tune in with your VPN!
