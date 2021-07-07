Stream the 2021 US Open live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the U.S. A variety of free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial. To watch:

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu.

Stream the 2021 US Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK

Price: 8 GBP/month

Amazon holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the UK. A 30 day free trial is available. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Amazon Prime Video UK (8 GBP/month) and sign up. Enjoy watching!

Note: You may need a UK billing address to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

When and where is the 2021 US Open?

This years edition of the tournament is scheduled to happen on August 30 – September 12, 2021 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York City.

