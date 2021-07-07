Stream the 2021 US Open live on ESPN
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2
ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the U.S. A variety of free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (10 USD/month and up), or AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or Hulu (65 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Tune in to the matches live!
Learn more about watching fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2021 US Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK
Price: 8 GBP/month
Amazon holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the UK. A 30 day free trial is available. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Head to Amazon Prime Video UK (8 GBP/month) and sign up.
- Enjoy watching!
Note: You may need a UK billing address to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.
Learn more about watching Amazon Prime Video with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
When and where is the 2021 US Open?
This years edition of the tournament is scheduled to happen on August 30 – September 12, 2021 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York City.
Here’s the schedule of play:
|Date and time (ET)
|Event
|August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
|August 30, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
|August 31, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
|August 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
|September 1, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
|September 1, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
|September 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
|September 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
|September 3, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
|September 3, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
|September 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
|September 4, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
|September 5, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
|September 5, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
|September 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
|September 6, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
|September 7, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
|September 7, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
|September 8, 2021 at 11 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
|September 8, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
|September 9, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Women’s Semifinals, Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals
|September 10, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Men’s Doubles Final or Mixed Doubles Final, Men’s Semifinal 1
|September 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinal 2
|September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Mixed Doubles Final or Men’s Doubles Final, Women’s Final
|September 12, 2021 at 1 p.m.
|Women’s Doubles Final and Men’s Final