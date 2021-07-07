Home Stream Sports Tennis US Open

Watch the 2021 US Open live with a VPN

Updated: July 7, 2021
Stream the 2021 US Open live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the U.S. A variety of free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial. To watch:

  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (10 USD/month and up), or AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or Hulu (65 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Tune in to the matches live!

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu.

Stream the 2021 US Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK

Price: 8 GBP/month

Amazon holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the UK. A 30 day free trial is available. To watch:

  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Head to Amazon Prime Video UK (8 GBP/month) and sign up.
  4. Enjoy watching!

Note: You may need a UK billing address to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

When and where is the 2021 US Open?

This years edition of the tournament is scheduled to happen on August 30 – September 12, 2021 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York City.

Here’s the schedule of play:

Date and time (ET)Event
August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
August 30, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
August 31, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
August 31, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s 1st Round
September 1, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
September 1, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
September 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
September 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round
September 3, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
September 3, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
September 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
September 4, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round
September 5, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
September 5, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
September 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
September 6, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s Round of 16
September 7, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
September 7, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
September 8, 2021 at 11 a.m.Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
September 8, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
September 9, 2021 at 12 p.m.Women’s Semifinals, Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals
September 10, 2021 at 12 p.m.Men’s Doubles Final or Mixed Doubles Final, Men’s Semifinal 1
September 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.Men’s Semifinal 2
September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m.Mixed Doubles Final or Men’s Doubles Final, Women’s Final
September 12, 2021 at 1 p.m.Women’s Doubles Final and Men’s Final

