Watch the 2022 Guinness Six Nations on BBC and ITV

Price: Free

Channels: BBC and ITV

The BBC and ITV own the UK broadcasting rights for the 2022 Six Nations Championship. The best part? You can watch the event for free!

To enjoy the rugby on the BBC and ITV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up for BBC iPlayer and ITV. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free.

Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer and ITV with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 Six Nations Championship live on DAZN

Price: Varies

You can tune in to the 2022 Six Nations Championship games live on DAZN Canada or Germany. DAZN Canada and DAZN Germany will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch rugby on DAZN:

Note: You may need a Canadian or German credit/debit card and postal code to subscribe to the chosen DAZN region. If you don't have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Watch the Six Nations Championship live stream on Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC has broadcasting rights for the Six Nations Championship in the U.S. The event will be broadcasted on NBC’s streaming service called Peacock TV. A seven-day free trial is available.

Here’s how to watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Peacock TV (5 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061) Enjoy the stream!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.

Learn more about watching Peacock TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch 2022 Guinness Six Nations highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights and more on the Guinness Six Nations YouTube channel.

To watch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2021:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Guinness Six Nations YouTube channel. Enjoy the highlights.

When and where is the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship?

The 2022 Six Nations Championship will begin on February 5 and end on March 19, 2022. The tournament will showcase England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales which are also hosts for the event.

2022 Guinness Six Nations schedule of play

Here’s the official schedule. Dates may be subject to change.

Date and time (EST) Match Round 1 February 5, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Ireland vs. Wales February 5, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Scotland vs. England February 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. France vs. Italy Round 2 February 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Wales vs. Scotland February 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. France vs. Ireland February 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. Italy vs. England Round 3 February 26, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Scotland vs. France February 26, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. England vs. Wales February 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. Ireland vs. Italy Round 4 March 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. Wales vs. France March 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Italy vs. Scotland March 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. England vs. Ireland Round 5 March 19, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Wales vs. Italy March 19, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Ireland vs. Scotland March 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. France vs. England