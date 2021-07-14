Stream the 2022 Six Nations Championship live on Zattoo
Price: Free
Channels: BBC and ITV
BBC and ITV hold UK broadcasting rights for the 2022 Six Nations Championship. Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV and BBC channels live and free. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Switzerland.
- Sign up at Zattoo.
- Enjoy watching!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch the 2022 Guinness Six Nations on BBC and ITV
Price: Free
Channels: BBC and ITV
The BBC and ITV own the UK broadcasting rights for the 2022 Six Nations Championship. The best part? You can watch the event for free!
To enjoy the rugby on the BBC and ITV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up for BBC iPlayer and ITV. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Start watching for free.
Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer and ITV with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2022 Six Nations Championship live on DAZN
Price: Varies
You can tune in to the 2022 Six Nations Championship games live on DAZN Canada or Germany. DAZN Canada and DAZN Germany will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch rugby on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada or Germany.
- Head to DAZN Canada or DAZN Germany and sign up.
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: You may need a Canadian or German credit/debit card and postal code to subscribe to the chosen DAZN region. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.
Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch the Six Nations Championship live stream on Peacock TV
Price: 5 USD/month and up
NBC has broadcasting rights for the Six Nations Championship in the U.S. The event will be broadcasted on NBC’s streaming service called Peacock TV. A seven-day free trial is available.
Here’s how to watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to Peacock TV (5 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061)
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.
Learn more about watching Peacock TV with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch 2022 Guinness Six Nations highlights on YouTube
Check out the latest highlights and more on the Guinness Six Nations YouTube channel.
To watch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2021:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Go to the Guinness Six Nations YouTube channel.
- Enjoy the highlights.
When and where is the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship?
The 2022 Six Nations Championship will begin on February 5 and end on March 19, 2022. The tournament will showcase England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales which are also hosts for the event.
2022 Guinness Six Nations schedule of play
Here’s the official schedule. Dates may be subject to change.
|Date and time (EST)
|Match
|Round 1
|February 5, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
|Ireland vs. Wales
|February 5, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.
|Scotland vs. England
|February 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.
|France vs. Italy
|Round 2
|February 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
|Wales vs. Scotland
|February 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.
|France vs. Ireland
|February 13, 2022 at 10 a.m.
|Italy vs. England
|Round 3
|February 26, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
|Scotland vs. France
|February 26, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.
|England vs. Wales
|February 27, 2022 at 10 a.m.
|Ireland vs. Italy
|Round 4
|March 11, 2022 at 3 p.m.
|Wales vs. France
|March 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
|Italy vs. Scotland
|March 12, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.
|England vs. Ireland
|Round 5
|March 19, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
|Wales vs. Italy
|March 19, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.
|Ireland vs. Scotland
|March 19, 2022 at 3 p.m.
|France vs. England
