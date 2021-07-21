Tokyo Olympics: How to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony live

The Olympics Opening Ceremony is a spectacular event in and of itself, symbolizing the official commencement of each Olympic Games. During the ceremony, viewers can look forward to unique artistic programs that showcase the host country’s culture and history, as well as key events such as the Parade of Nations, releasing of doves, and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

This year, the Tokyo Olympic Games will commence on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the National Stadium in Tokyo, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. Read on for all the ways you can stream the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony live!

Assuming you want to follow your home country’s coverage, we’ve mapped out a long list of country-specific instructions below. In general, you just need to follow these basic steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in your preferred country. Sign up for or log in to your preferred streaming platform. Enjoy the Olympics!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Find out more about how to stream the entire 2021 Tokyo Olympics live.

How to watch the Olympics opening ceremony in your home country…

How to stream the Olympics on BBC iPlayer (UK, free)

How to stream the Olympics on Locast (U.S., free)

How to stream the Olympics on RTE Player (Ireland, free)

How to stream the Olympics on Zattoo (Switzerland/UK, free)

How to stream the Olympics on the CBC (Canada, free)

How to stream the Olympics on 7plus (Australia, free)

How to stream the Olympics on TVNZ (New Zealand, free)

How to stream the Olympics on Peacock TV (U.S.)

How to stream the Olympics on Sling TV Blue (U.S.)

How to stream the Olympics on Hulu (U.S.)

How to stream the Olympics on fuboTV (U.S.)

How to stream the Olympics with French commentary on France TV (free)

How to stream the Olympics with French commentary on RTBF (Belgium, free)

How to stream the Olympics with German commentary on ORF (Austria, free)

How to stream the Olympics with Italian commentary on RAI (Italy, free)

How to stream the Olympics with Portuguese commentary on Globoplay (Brazil)

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony for free on the BBC (UK)

Price: Free

The BBC holds broadcasting rights in the UK for the 2021 Summer Olympics. You can tune in from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. BST to catch the full opening ceremony live on the BBC.



To watch the Olympics opening ceremony on the BBC iPlayer:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the BBC iPlayer app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the Olympics with Locast.org (U.S.)

Price: Free

Channel: NBC

Locast is an excellent free option for getting NBC’s U.S. Olympic coverage. You can watch the Olympics opening ceremony live starting from 7 a.m. EDT.

To stream the Olympics with Locast:

Get ExpressVPN . Fire up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome , Firefox , or Edge . Connect to a server location in the U.S. like New York or Los Angeles. Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. Tune in to the local NBC channel and enjoy the Olympics!

Stream the 2021 Tokyo Olympics live on RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Channels: RTE and RTE 2

RTE holds broadcasting rights for the Olympics in Ireland, and doesn’t even require an email address to register. You can watch the opening ceremony for free starting from 12 p.m. BST. To watch the Olympics opening ceremony on RTE Player:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the RTÉ Player app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch the 2021 Summer Olympics live on Zattoo (BBC coverage)

Price: Free

The BBC holds broadcasting rights in the UK for the 2021 Summer Olympics, and is available for free on Zattoo Switzerland. Simply tune in from 12 p.m. BST onwards to enjoy the full Summer Olympics opening ceremony live.

To watch the Olympics on Zattoo:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Zattoo app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on CBC (Canada)

Price: Free

CBC is one of the official broadcasters in Canada for the Summer Olympics. Signing up is painless, and you can stream the opening ceremony live from 7 a.m. EDT onwards.

To watch the Olympics on CBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada . Go to CBC Gem and sign up. (You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code, e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) Enjoy the Olympics.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the CBC app on your Android or iOS device.

Live stream the Olympics on 7plus (Australia)

Price: Free

Channels: The Olympic Channel

The Australian streaming service 7plus recently added the Olympic Channel to its channel lineup. On 7plus, you can catch the Olympics opening ceremony live from 9 p.m. AEST.

To watch the Olympics on 7plus:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the 7plus app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch summer Olympics streams on TVNZ (New Zealand)

Price: Free

Channels: TVNZ 1

TVNZ will be airing the 2021 Summer Olympics in New Zealand, providing 12 hours of free-to-air coverage each afternoon and evening during the event. You can stream the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony live starting from 11 p.m. NZST.

To watch the Olympics on TVNZ:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the TVNZ OnDemand app on your Android or iOS device.

Get live Olympic streams on Peacock TV (U.S.)

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel

Peacock TV, a streaming platform from NBC, offers a number of channels for watching the Summer Olympics in the U.S. It’s an affordable option available for American coverage of the event. A seven-day free trial is available for Peacock.

To watch the Olympics opening ceremony on Peacock:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Peacock TV website and sign up (5 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account. Enjoy the stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Peacock TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Get live Olympic streams on Sling TV Blue (U.S.)

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Sling TV offers all channels for watching the Summer Olympics in the U.S. If you want to watch CNBC, use the “News Extra” add-on for 5 USD/month. If you prefer to watch on the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel, get the “Sports Extra” add-on for 10 USD/month. A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV.

To watch the Olympics on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Sling TV website and sign up for Sling Blue (10 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account. Enjoy the stream.

Note: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the 2021 Tokyo Games live on Hulu (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Hulu also offers all channels that hold broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu’s website and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card number or PayPal account. Enjoy watching.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the Tokyo Olympics live on fuboTV (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Internet television provider fuboTV offers every channel that broadcasts the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S., as well as U.S. channels that offer the Olympics with Spanish commentary. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to fuboTV and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on your Android or iOS device.

Price: Free

Channels: France Télévisions

France TV holds the broadcasting rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics and will show the event for free.

To watch the Summer Olympics on France TV:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the FranceTV app on your Android or iOS device.

Price: Free

Belgium’s French-language broadcaster RTBF has exclusive free-to-air rights for the Tokyo Olympics and will be broadcasting the event live, for free.

To watch the Summer Olympics on RTBF:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the RTBF Auvio app on your Android or iOS device.

Price: Free

Channels: ORF 1

ORF will provide a free-to-air broadcast for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Austria. The stream will be available for free!

To watch with added security and privacy:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ORF TVthek app on your Android or iOS device.

Price: Free

RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the Olympics and the stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay! Here’s how to stream:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the RaiPlay app on your Android or iOS device.

Price: R$14.90/month

Brazil’s largest streaming platform Globoplay also offers live broadcasts of the Olympics opening ceremony with Portuguese-language commentaries! Here’s how to stream:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in Brazil Go to Globoplay and sign up for an account, making use of their free trial. Start streaming!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Globoplay app on your Android or iOS device.

How can I watch the rest of the Olympic Games?

Find out how to enhance your 2021 Summer Olympics streaming experience even more.

2021 Tokyo Olympics broadcasters

Here are the official broadcasters for the Summer Olympics this year:

I’m having trouble streaming the Olympics with ExpressVPN

