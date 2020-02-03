Watch Tokyo Olympics live streams for free from a variety of countries

With a VPN, you can watch Olympic live streams for free using services from around the globe. Below you’ll find a number of the best options to watch the games.

Watch the Olympics 2021 live on the BBC (UK)

Price: Free

The BBC holds broadcasting rights in the UK for the 2021 Summer Olympics. Be sure to check the BBC’s official schedule to learn when to watch your favorite events.

To watch the Olympics on the BBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer and sign up. Enjoy your stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the BBC iPlayer app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.

Stream the Tokyo Games on the CBC (Canada)

Price: Free

The CBC is one of the official broadcasters in Canada for the Summer Olympics. Be sure to check with the CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in. Signing up is painless.

To watch the Olympics on the CBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to CBC Gem and sign up. (You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code, e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) Enjoy the Olympics.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the CBC Gem app on your Android or iOS device.

Live stream the Olympics on 7plus (Australia)

Price: Free

Channels: The Olympic Channel

The Australian streaming service 7plus recently added the Olympic Channel to its channel lineup. On 7plus, you can catch various sports during the Summer Olympics. And it’s completely free.

To watch the Olympics on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Go to 7plus and sign up. Enjoy your stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the 7plus app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch summer Olympics streams on TVNZ (NZ)

Price: Free

Channels: TVNZ 1

TVNZ will be airing the 2021 Summer Olympics in New Zealand, providing 12 hours of free-to-air coverage each afternoon and evening during the event. For the start time of the broadcasts, check the TVNZ TV Guide.

To watch the Olympics on TVNZ:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in New Zealand. Head to TVNZ and sign up. Enjoy your stream!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the TVNZ app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the Olympics on services with free trials

Taking in some Olympic action could be the perfect risk-free opportunity to try out new streaming services that appeal to you. Below are ways to stream using free trials.

Get live Olympic streams on Peacock TV (U.S.)

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel

Peacock TV offers a number of channels for watching the Summer Olympics in the U.S. It is the cheapest option available for American coverage of the event. A seven-day free trial is available for Peacock.

To watch the Olympics on Peacock:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Peacock TV website and sign up (5 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account. Enjoy the stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Peacock TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Schedules for Olympic event telecasts on Peacock TV vary:

NBC: Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons

Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons NBCSN: Various hours

Learn more about watching Peacock TV with ExpressVPN.

Get live Olympic streams on Sling TV Blue (U.S.)

Price: 25 USD/month and up

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Sling TV offers all channels for watching the Summer Olympics in the U.S. If you want to watch CNBC, use the “News Extra” add-on for 5 USD/month. If you prefer to watch on the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel, get the “Sports Extra” add-on for 10 USD/month. A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV.

To watch the Olympics on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Sling TV website and sign up for Sling Blue (25 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account. Enjoy the stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Schedules for Olympic event telecasts on Sling TV vary:

NBC: Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons

Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons CNBC: After the stock market closes

After the stock market closes MSNBC: Early mornings

Early mornings USA Network: Overnight

Overnight NBCSN: Various hours

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2021 Tokyo Games live on Hulu (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Hulu also offers all channels that hold broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu’s website and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card number or PayPal account. Enjoy watching.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Schedules for Olympic event telecasts on Hulu vary:

NBC: Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons

Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons CNBC: After the stock market closes

After the stock market closes MSNBC: Early mornings

Early mornings USA Network: Overnight

Overnight NBCSN: Various hours

Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Stream the Tokyo Olympics live on fuboTV (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Internet television provider fuboTV offers every channel that broadcasts the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S., as well as U.S. channels that offer the Olympics with Spanish commentary. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to fuboTV and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the stream.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on your Android or iOS device.

Schedules for Olympic event telecasts on fuboTV vary:

NBC: Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons

Primarily evenings, and weekend afternoons CNBC: After the stock market closes

After the stock market closes MSNBC: Early mornings

Early mornings USA Network: Overnight

Overnight NBCSN: Various hours

Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Note: You can combine the free trials for over a month of free streaming!

Other ways to enjoy the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

While the options below aren’t free streams or streams with free trials, there are a couple of other ways to take in the Olympics that you should be aware of.

Watch Olympics live online on Eurosport (UK)

Price: 5 GBP/month or 25 GBP/year

Eurosport is the other official broadcaster of the Summer Olympics in the UK.

To watch the Olympics on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Visit the Eurosport website and sign up. Tune in to the Olympics live!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Eurosport Player app on your Android or iOS device.

Listen to Olympic coverage on Radio-Canada and SiriusXM Canada

Radio-Canada and SiriusXM Canada will provide an audio broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics this year.

To listen to the Olympics live with Radio-Canada or SiriusXM Canada:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Visit Radio-Canada or SiriusXM Canada. Enjoy the live radio coverage.

Listening on mobile? Fire up the Radio Canada app (on Android and iOS) or the SiriusXM Canada app (on Android or iOS).

Watch Summer Olympic highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights and exclusive documentaries about this year’s event on the official Olympic YouTube channel.

To watch Olympic highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Olympic YouTube channel. Enjoy.

The 2020 Summer Olympics was scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 9, 2021. The 2021 dates have not been announced yet.

Check the full Olympic schedule for details about the events.

When is the opening ceremony?

The Summer Olympic Games officially begin on July 23, 2021.

The Olympic opening ceremony, which will take place at the New National Stadium in Tokyo, is expected to be a huge event, so remember to check start times with your broadcaster(s) of choice and tune in.

Which sports will be in the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will feature 33 different sports.

The sports at this year’s Olympics are:

Aquatics (swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, and water polo)

Archery

Badminton

Baseball and softball (will be held at the main venue of the Yokohama Stadium)

Basketball

Boxing

Canoe/kayak

Cycling (including track, road, mountain bike, and BMX. Track cycling and mountain bike events will take place 120 kilometers away from Tokyo in Izu)

Equestrian

Fencing

Football (soccer)

Golf

Gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, and trampolining)

Handball

Hockey (field)

Judo

Karate (six kumite and two kata categories. To be held at the Nippon Budokan in central Tokyo)

Modern pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding (men and women’s street and park skateboarding events)

Softball

Sport climbing (bouldering and lead and speed combined climbing)

Surfing (men’s and women’s shortboard surfing, to be held about one hour from Tokyo at Shida Shita Point)

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Track and field

Triathlon

Volleyball (indoor and beach volleyball)

Weightlifting

Wrestling (Greco-Roman and freestyle)

What countries have won the most medals at the Summer Olympics?

Below is a chart of the 10 countries that have won the most medals in Summer Olympic history who will be looking to continue their winning ways this year:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total USA 1,022 795 706 2,523 Soviet Union/Russia 395 319 296 1,010 Great Britain 263 295 293 851 France 212 241 263 716 Germany 191 194 230 615 Italy 206 178 193 577 China 224 167 155 546 Australia 147 163 187 497 Sweden 145 170 179 494 Hungary 175 147 169 491

Where will the 2024 Summer Olympics be held?

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, followed by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

I have trouble streaming the Olympics with ExpressVPN

Don’t let a minor hiccup ruin your Olympic experience. If you have any questions (e.g., “Which server location should I connect to?”), talk to the ExpressVPN Support Team on live chat, which is available 24/7 to help you.

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.