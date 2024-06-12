How to live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark

Soccer fans hoping to live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark during UEFA Euro 2024 are in luck! You can watch the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Denmark viewers can connect to a Denmark server to catch Slovenia vs. Denmark on DR TV. British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on BBC iPlayer. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as DR TV or BBC iPlayer Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Slovenia vs. Denmark, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Slovenia vs. Denmark, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching Slovenia vs. Denmark

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Slovenia vs. Denmark. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark for free

Belgium

RTBF

Belgium residents who want to live stream the Slovenia vs. Denmark match will be able to stream the game live on RTBF, which will broadcast several UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free. Commentary is in French.

Denmark

DR TV

Danish soccer fans who want to stream the Slovenia vs. Denmark match can do so for free on DR TV, a Danish streaming service that’s home to several Euro 2024 games, as well as a plethora of Danish movies, documentaries, crime series, and lifestyle programs.

Germany

ZDF

Germany’s ZDF is expected to live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark for free. ZDF is also expected to air every Euro 2024 match featuring the German national team.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Kiwi soccer fans will be pleased to know that the Slovenia vs. Denmark match will be shown live and free on TVNZ+, along with every other game during the tournament!

Spain

RTVE

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will air several games from the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament for free—including the big match between Slovenia and Denmark. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.

Switzerland

SRF

Switzerland residents can safely and securely live stream the Slovenia vs. Denmark match on the public-service broadcaster SRF. For the unfamiliar, SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

The Netherlands

NOS

Good news for soccer fans in the Netherlands: you can stream several matches from the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament live and free on NOS. All matches of the Dutch national team during the group stage and beyond will be available to stream on its leading NPO channels.

United Kingdom

ITVX

British football fans can live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark for free online through ITVX. Please note you may need a valid UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).

Watch Slovenia vs. Denmark with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

YouTube TV offers Americans access to FS1, which will air the Euro 2024 match between Slovenia and Denmark, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: FS1

Looking for another way to catch the Euro 2024 match between Slovenia and Denmark? Check out Fubo, which offers FS1 and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream football matches if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: FS1

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes FS1.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: FS1

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to FS1. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can live stream Slovenia vs. Denmark on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Slovenia vs. Denmark odds

Will Slovenia defeat Denmark in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Outcome Odds Slovenia victory +430 Draw +240 Denmark victory -140

When will Slovenia vs. Denmark start?

Slovenia will play Denmark on Sunday, June 16, at 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST.

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.