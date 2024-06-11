How to live stream Spain vs. Italy
Soccer fans hoping to live stream Spain vs. Italy (June 20) during this summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 tournament are in luck! Stream the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, securely in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, New Zealand viewers can connect to a server in New Zealand to live stream Spain vs. Italy for free on TVNZ+. British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on ITVX.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as TVNZ+ or ITVX.
- Enjoy the big game!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy from another country?
Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Spain vs. Italy, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Spain vs. Italy, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Best VPN for watching Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Spain vs. Italy match. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream Spain vs. Italy for free
Austria
ServusTV
Austrian fans who want to live stream Spain vs. Italy can do so for free online through ServusTV! Match commentary is in German.
Belgium
RTBF
Belgium residents who want to live stream the Spain vs. Italy match will be able to stream the game live on RTBF, which will broadcast several UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free. Commentary is in French.
France
6play
French fans can tune into UEFA Euro 2024 matches on the free-to-air broadcaster M6, also known as 6play. M6 will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches, the semi-finals, and the final. Signing up is easy and completely free. The commentary is in French.
Germany
ZDF
Germany’s ZDF is expected to live stream Spain vs. Italy for free. ZDF is also expected to air every Euro 2024 match featuring the German national team.
Italy
RAI
Italian fans can tune into a free live stream of Spain vs. Italy through RAI, which owns the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship. RAI will show 34 games during the summer tournament. The stream commentary is in Italian.
Spain
RTVE
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will air several games from the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament for free—including the big match between Spain and Italy. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.
New Zealand
TVNZ+
Kiwi soccer fans will be pleased to know that the Spain vs. Italy match will be shown live and free on TVNZ+, along with every other game during the tournament!
United Kingdom
ITVX
British football fans can live stream Spain vs. Italy for free online through ITVX. Please note you may need a valid UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).
Watch Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
YouTube TV carries dozens of channels—including Fox, which will air the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: Fox
Fubo is another popular online streaming service for sports fans who want to live stream the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy, which will air on Fox. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
DirecTV Stream is one of the more expensive streaming services for U.S. fans, but it remains a fantastic option for streaming soccer matches. The service offers a 5-day free trial, which is great for tuning into a specific match, such as Spain vs. Italy.
Other ways to live stream Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: Fox
Sadly for U.S. sports fans, Hulu does not offer a free trial. But subscribers do still get access to a host of sports channels, including Fox, which has coverage of Euro 2024 games including Spain vs. Italy.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: Fox
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to Fox when they subscribe to its Blue or its Orange & Blue packages. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.
Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian fans can live stream Spain vs. Italy on TSN+, which will air the entire tournament! Check the broadcast schedule in advance to see when Euro 2024 games are showing.
Australia
Optus Sport
Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year
Live stream Euro 2024 games in Australia with Optus Sport, which has the rights to every single game during the summer tournament—including Spain vs. Italy. Optus Sport will also be the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL) in Australia.
Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.
Check back for more ways to live stream Spain vs. Italy!
Spain vs. Italy odds
Will Spain defeat Italy in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Outcome
|Odds
|Spain victory
|+135
|Draw
|+230
|Italy victory
|+200
When will Spain vs. Italy start?
Spain will play Italy on Thursday, June 20, at 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.
Recent Euro winners
|Year
|Winner
|1984
|France (First title)
|1988
|Netherlands (First title)
|1992
|Denmark (First title)
|1996
|Germany (Third title)
|2000
|France (Second title)
|2004
|Greece (First title)
|2008
|Spain (Second title)
|2012
|Spain (Third title)
|2016
|Portugal (First title)
|2020
|Italy (Second title)
|2024
|Spain (Fourth title)
FAQ: About Spain vs. Italy Euro 2024 live streams
Can I live stream Spain vs. Italy for free?
Yes, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy will air for free on RTVE in Spain, Rai Play in Italy, ITV in the United Kingdom, France TV in France, RTBF in Belgium, and TVNZ in New Zealand, among other streaming services.
What TV channel is Spain vs. Italy on?
The UEFA Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy will air on Fox in the United States, RTVE in Spain, Rai Play in Italy, ITV in the United Kingdom, France TV in France, RTBF in Belgium, and TVNZ in New Zealand
Can I watch Spain vs. Italy with an app?
Yes, United States viewers can watch Spain vs. Italy on the official apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services that offer Fox. ITVX will air Spain vs. Italy in the United Kingdom, while RTVE will show the match in Spain. Additionally, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy will air on TSN+ in Canada, TVNZ in New Zealand, and France TV in France, among other streaming services.
Can I watch Spain vs. Italy on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream Spain vs. Italy on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the match on Fox, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Where can I watch the highlights of Spain vs. Italy?
Soccer fans can catch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy on YouTube.
Has Spain ever won the UEFA European Championship?
As of 2024, Spain has won the UEFA European Championship three times, triumphing in 1964, 2008, and 2012.
Has Italy ever won the UEFA European Championship?
As of 2024, Italy has won the UEFA European Championship twice, triumphing in 1968 and 2020.