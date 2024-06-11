How to live stream Spain vs. Italy

Soccer fans hoping to live stream Spain vs. Italy (June 20) during this summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 tournament are in luck! Stream the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, securely in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, New Zealand viewers can connect to a server in New Zealand to live stream Spain vs. Italy for free on TVNZ+ . British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on ITVX Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as TVNZ+ or ITVX Enjoy the big game!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Spain vs. Italy, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Spain vs. Italy, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Spain vs. Italy match. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream Spain vs. Italy for free

Austria

ServusTV

Austrian fans who want to live stream Spain vs. Italy can do so for free online through ServusTV! Match commentary is in German.

Watch Servus TV With a VPN

Belgium

RTBF

Belgium residents who want to live stream the Spain vs. Italy match will be able to stream the game live on RTBF, which will broadcast several UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free. Commentary is in French.

Live Stream RTBF Online

France

6play

French fans can tune into UEFA Euro 2024 matches on the free-to-air broadcaster M6, also known as 6play. M6 will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches, the semi-finals, and the final. Signing up is easy and completely free. The commentary is in French.

Watch 6play With a VPN

Germany

ZDF

Germany’s ZDF is expected to live stream Spain vs. Italy for free. ZDF is also expected to air every Euro 2024 match featuring the German national team.

Watch Live and Free on ZDF With a VPN

Italy

RAI

Italian fans can tune into a free live stream of Spain vs. Italy through RAI, which owns the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship. RAI will show 34 games during the summer tournament. The stream commentary is in Italian.

Watch RaiPlay With a VPN

Spain

RTVE

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will air several games from the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament for free—including the big match between Spain and Italy. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Kiwi soccer fans will be pleased to know that the Spain vs. Italy match will be shown live and free on TVNZ+, along with every other game during the tournament!

Stream TVNZ With a VPN

United Kingdom

ITVX

British football fans can live stream Spain vs. Italy for free online through ITVX. Please note you may need a valid UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).

How to Stream ITV

Watch Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

YouTube TV carries dozens of channels—including Fox, which will air the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Fubo is another popular online streaming service for sports fans who want to live stream the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy, which will air on Fox. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

DirecTV Stream is one of the more expensive streaming services for U.S. fans, but it remains a fantastic option for streaming soccer matches. The service offers a 5-day free trial, which is great for tuning into a specific match, such as Spain vs. Italy.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to live stream Euro 2024: Spain vs. Italy

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Sadly for U.S. sports fans, Hulu does not offer a free trial. But subscribers do still get access to a host of sports channels, including Fox, which has coverage of Euro 2024 games including Spain vs. Italy.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Fox

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to Fox when they subscribe to its Blue or its Orange & Blue packages. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

How to Stream With Sling

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can live stream Spain vs. Italy on TSN+, which will air the entire tournament! Check the broadcast schedule in advance to see when Euro 2024 games are showing.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Live stream Euro 2024 games in Australia with Optus Sport, which has the rights to every single game during the summer tournament—including Spain vs. Italy. Optus Sport will also be the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL) in Australia.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Check back for more ways to live stream Spain vs. Italy!

Spain vs. Italy odds

Will Spain defeat Italy in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Outcome Odds Spain victory +135 Draw +230 Italy victory +200

When will Spain vs. Italy start?

Spain will play Italy on Thursday, June 20, at 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.