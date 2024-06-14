Home Stream sports Football UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Spain

Live stream the UEFA Euro 2024 in Spain

Updated: July 18, 2024

  • • Stream soccer live with ExpressVPN!
    • • High-speed servers in 105 countries
      • • Strict privacy policy and no activity logs

Become Legendary with ExpressVPN!

30-day money-back guarantee

How to live stream the UEFA Euro 2024 in Spain with a VPN

ExpressVPN is here to help you live stream every UEFA Euro 2024 match. You just need to follow a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Spain residents can connect to a secure server in Spain to watch select matches free on Spanish free-to-air channels.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as RTVE, and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream Euro 2024 Securely With a VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch football matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch football events, including UEFA Euro 2024 matches, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Why do you need a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 online?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely watching UEFA Euro 2024 streams. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in Spain for free

RTVE

RTVE is the public and free broadcaster in Spain that owns the broadcasting rights for all Euro 2024 matches, including the group stage, round of eight, semifinals and the final.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in Spain

UEFA.tv

Price: Free

Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.

Watch Football Live

Spain Euro 2024 schedule

GameDate and timeWhere to watch
Spain vs. CroatiaSaturday, June 15, 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BSTRTVE
Spain vs. ItalyThursday, June 20, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BSTRTVE
Albania vs. SpainMonday, June 24. 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BSTRTVE

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

Has Spain ever won the UEFA Euro?

Yes! Spain previously won the Euro in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Recent Euro winners

YearWinner
1984France (First title)
1988Netherlands (First title)
1992Denmark (First title)
1996Germany (Third title)
2000France (Second title)
2004Greece (First title)
2008Spain (Second title)
2012Spain (Third title)
2016Portugal (First title)
2020Italy (Second title)
2024Spain (Fourth title)
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Euro 2024 live streams

How much will Euro 2024 tickets cost?
How many countries are in Euro 2024?
Can I watch Euro 2024 on beIN sports?
Who are the favorites to win Euro 2024?
Can I stream Euro 2024 on my computer?
Can I watch Euro 2024 on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch Euro 2024 on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT