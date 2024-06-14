How to live stream the UEFA Euro 2024 in France with a VPN
ExpressVPN is here to help you live stream every UEFA Euro 2024 match. You just need to follow a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, French residents can connect to a secure server in France to watch select matches free on French free-to-air channels.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as M6, and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Can I use a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 from another country?
Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch football matches?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch football events, including UEFA Euro 2024 matches, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Why do you need a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 online?
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely watching UEFA Euro 2024 streams. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in France for free
6play
French fans can tune into UEFA Euro 2024 matches on the free-to-air broadcaster M6, also known as 6play. M6 will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches—all France games, the semi-finals, and the final. Signing up is easy and completely free. The commentary is in French.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
TF1
French viewers can live stream select Euro 2024 matches for free on TF1. In addition to soccer, TF1 is home to a variety of programs, including reality TV shows, sitcoms, and even children’s entertainment.
Other ways to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in France
UEFA.tv
Price: Free
Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.
France Euro 2024 schedule
|Game
|Date and time
|Where to watch
|Austria vs. France
|Monday, June 17, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
|6play
|Netherlands vs. France
|Friday, June 21, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
|6play
|Netherlands vs. France
|Tuesday, June 25. 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST
|6play
Has France ever won the UEFA Euro?
Yes! France previously won the Euro in 1984 and 2000.
Recent Euro winners
|Year
|Winner
|1984
|France (First title)
|1988
|Netherlands (First title)
|1992
|Denmark (First title)
|1996
|Germany (Third title)
|2000
|France (Second title)
|2004
|Greece (First title)
|2008
|Spain (Second title)
|2012
|Spain (Third title)
|2016
|Portugal (First title)
|2020
|Italy (Second title)
|2024
|Spain (Fourth title)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Euro 2024 live streams
How much will Euro 2024 tickets cost?
The cheapest tickets for the Euro 2024 final are expected to cost 95 EUR.
How many countries are in Euro 2024?
Euro 2024 features 24 teams going for gold. Notable nations include France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
Can I watch Euro 2024 on beIN sports?
beIN Sports will stream the tournament online for fans in the Middle East and North Africa.
Who are the favorites to win Euro 2024?
England entered Euro 2024 as the favorite to win it all, ahead of France, Germany, and Portugal.
Can I stream Euro 2024 on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch Euro 2024 on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch Euro 2024 on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.