Spain enters the 2022 World Cup as one of the favorites to win the competition. Since winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in a dominant fashion, the Spanish national team has consistently played some of the most fluent and deadly football of any team. With players representing Europe and Spain’s best teams—including veteran Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata—Spain has a strong, talented squad that should be feared by Group E opponents Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan. The biggest question remains whether Luis Enrique can bring through Spain’s talented youngsters like Barcelona’s Gavi, and how deep he can take them into the competition.

Final 26-man Spain World Cup roster

Position Player Club Age Goalkeeper David Raya Brentford (ENG) 27 Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez Brighton (ENG) 24 Goalkeeper Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao (SPA) 25 Defender Jordi Alba Barcelona (SPA) 33 Defender Hugo Guillamon Valencia (SPA) 22 Defender Pau Torres Villarreal (SPA) 25 Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea (ENG) 33 Defender Dani Carvajal Real Madrid (SPA) 30 Defender Eric Garcia Barcelona (SPA) 21 Defender Jose Gaya Valencia (SPA) 27 Defender Aymeric Laporte Manchester City (ENG) 28 Midfielder Sergio Busquets Barcelona (SPA) 36 Midfielder Gavi Barcelona (SPA) 18 Midfielder Koke Atletico Madrid (SPA) 30 Midfielder Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid (SPA) 27 Midfielder Pedri Barcelona (SPA) 19 Midfielder Rodri Manchester City (ENG) 26 Midfielder Carlos Soler PSG (FRA) 25 Forward Dani Olmo RB Leipzig (GER) 24 Forward Nico Williams Atletico Madrid (SPA) 20 Forward Marco Asensio Real Madrid (SPA) 26 Forward Yeremi Pino Villarreal (SPA) 20 Forward Ansu Fati Barcelona (SPA) 19 Forward Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid (SPA) 29 Forward Pablo Sarabia PSG (FRA) 30 Forward Ferran Torres Barcelona (SPA) 22

Star players on Spain’s World Cup team

Spain is bringing a talented squad to the World Cup, peppered with seasoned veterans like Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) and Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), while ushering in a new generation of young stars looking for their chance to break out on the international stage. Keep an eye on forward Nico Williams (Atletico Madrid), just 20 years old, while Barcelona’s Gavi is even younger at 18—yet both possess ability beyond their years.

Who is Spain’s head coach?

Luis Enrique is a Spanish former player who has gone on to manage the likes of Roma (2011-12), Celta Vigo (2013-14), and Barcelona (2014-2017). During his playing days, Enrique also represented both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Spain World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Spain vs. Costa Rica 11:00 a.m. Al Thumama Stadium Sun, Nov. 27 Spain vs. Germany 2:00 p.m. Al Bayt Stadium Thu, Dec. 1 Japan vs. Spain 2:00 p.m. Khalifa International Stadium

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Spain’s opening game against Costa Rica should be a good testing ground for Luis Enrique’s talented squad. Could we see the likes of Gavi and Williams given a place in the starting XI, or will the young stars be called upon to wreak havoc coming off the bench?

Spain vs. Germany

Arguably the toughest game in Group E that pits the 2010 winner (Spain) against the 2014 winner (Germany). Yet, both national teams will look quite different in this game, with Spain’s young talents coming to the fore and Germany’s tactical philosophy shifted after its humiliating group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

Spain vs. Japan

Japan should never be underestimated, especially as one of the more tactically astute and talented sides from Asia. Yet, Spain should feel confident to get the three points in this game, allowing it to challenge for top spot in Group E and secure a more favorable draw in the Round of 16.

Spain national team strengths & weaknesses

Strengths

Since totally dominating the 2010 tournament and thereby claiming the nation’s first World Cup trophy, Spain has shown itself to be a force on the international stage. Much like Spanish club teams like Barcelona, the national team prefers to dominate possession of the ball and carve teams open by chipping away at their positional flaws. The presence of players like veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets and rising star Gavi from Barcelona only helps to inject this DNA into the national team. Meanwhile, representatives from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and dominant English teams like Manchester City bring a winning mentality to the squad that will be eager to prove it’s the best in the world once again.

Weaknesses

The Spanish national team’s biggest weakness at the 2022 World Cup may be the absence of veteran center backs it’s bringing to Qatar. The likes of Sergio Ramos (previously Real Madrid, now playing at Paris Saint-Germain) and Gerard Pique (recently retired from Barcelona) helped to anchor the backline at previous tournaments, providing the security at the back for the midfielders to begin flowing attacking plays. Upfront in attack, Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata has occasionally flattered to deceive, though is certainly deadly on his day. The talent and potential is undeniable, but the biggest challenge manager Luis Enrique faces is whether he can get this young Spanish team to gel against the world’s best national teams.

How to watch the Spain World Cup team for free from anywhere

Spain World Cup 2022 odds

About Spain 2022 world cup squad When did Spain win the World Cup? Spain has won the World Cup only once, in 2010, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final thanks to a beautiful goal from midfielder Andres Iniesta late in extra time. The game was held at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa. How many times did Spain win the World Cup? Despite its current stature on the international scene, Spain has only won the World Cup once, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Its best finish prior to that tournament was fourth place at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil. How many times has Spain been in the World Cup? Spain has been present at 16 of the 22 World Cup tournaments, winning the 2010 edition. It failed to qualify on four occasions (1954, 1958, 1970, and 1978) and withdrew from the 1938 World Cup due to the ongoing Spanish Civil War. How is Spain good at football? Spain is considered one of the world’s best footballing nations. The Spanish national team is composed of players who represent Spain’s best teams (including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid) as well as Europe’s top sides such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and RB Leipzig. Spain will be among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.