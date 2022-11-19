Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup South Korea

South Korea World Cup 2022: Players, Fixtures, Group

Updated: November 21, 2022

How far can South Korea go in Qatar?

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has finally arrived, and South Korea’s football fans are ready to continue riding the emotional roller coaster. Team captain and Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min will suit up for the national squad after suffering a frightening facial injury ahead of the World Cup. Son headlines the 26-man South Korean World Cup squad, one eager to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2010. On this page, you can learn more about groups, players to keep an eye on, frequently asked questions—and most importantly, where to watch South Korea’s matches worldwide.

Final 26-man South Korea World Cup 2022 roster

PositionPlayerAgeWeightHeight
GoalkeeperKim Seung-Gyu32185 lbs6′ 1″
GoalkeeperJo Hyeon-Woo31165 lbs6′ 2″
GoalkeeperSong Bum-Keun25202 lbs6′ 4″
DefenderKim Young-Gwon32163 lbs6’ 1″
DefenderHong Chul32154 lbs5’ 7″
DefenderKim Jin-Su30150 lbs5’ 8″
DefenderKwon Kyung-won30183 lbs6’ 1
DefenderKim Tae-Hwan 33158 lbs5’ 8″
DefenderYoon Jong-gyu24141 lbs5’ 6″
DefenderCho Yu-min25174 lbs6’
DefenderKim Moon-hwan27141 lbs5’ 7″
DefenderKim Min-Jae 26154 lbs6’ 2″
MidfielderJeong Woo-Yeong32170 lbs6’ 1″
MidfielderSon Heung-Min30172 lbs6
MidfielderKwon Chang-Hoon28145 lbs5’ 7″
MidfielderLee Jae-Sung30154 lbs5’ 9″
MidfielderSon Jun-Ho30137 lbs5’ 8″
MidfielderHwang Hee-chan 26170 lbs5’ 8″
MidfielderJeong Woo-Yeong23154 lbs5’ 9″
MidfielderLee Kang-in21150 lbs5’ 6″
MidfielderNa Sang-ho26154 lbs5’ 6″
MidfielderPaik Seung-ho25150 lbs5’ 9″
MidfielderSong Min-Kyu23159 lbs5’ 9″
MidfielderHwang In-beom26154 lbs5’ 8″
ForwardHwang Ui-Jo30181 lbs6’ 1″
ForwardCho Gue-Sung24154 lbs6’ 1″

Star players on South Korea’s World Cup team

Although the odds don’t think highly of South Korea’s World Cup title chances, the Taegeuk Warriors still possess an immensely talented roster. Veteran forward and captain Son Heung Min is the face of South Korea’s World Cup squad, and the Taegeuk Warriors will need him at his best if they’re to make a deep run in Qatar. Kim Seung-Gyu and Jo Hyeon-Woo, who shined in the 2018 World Cup, will do their best to keep goals out. Soccer fans should keep a close eye on Kim Min-Jae, a rising star at defender. Kim was even nominated as Serie A Player of the Month in September for his brilliant performances.

Who is South Korea’s head coach?

Former Portugal player and national team coach Paulo Jorge Gomes Bento will manage South Korea in the 2022 World Cup. This is Gomes’s first time leading South Korea in the World Cup.

South Korea World Cup fixtures and match schedule

infographic south korea world cup 2022 matches

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Thurs, Nov. 24Uruguay vs. South Korea8 a.m.Education City Stadium
Mon, Nov. 28South Korea vs. Ghana8 a.m.Education City Stadium
Fri, Dec. 2South Korea vs. Portugal10 a.m.Education City Stadium

Uruguay vs. South Korea

South Korea officially opens the 2022 World Cup against an intriguing Uruguay squad on Thursday, November 24. Uruguay, nicknamed La Celeste (The Sky Blue), has reached the Round of 16 in the last three World Cups. This has the potential to be a fun one.

South Korea vs. Ghana

Back in 2010, Ghana had an impressive World Cup en route to placing seventh. Although the Black Stars have no shortage of talent, they also have the youngest squad of any team in the 2022 World Cup. This could be South Korea’s best chance at winning a game outright.

South Korea vs. Portugal

Not only is Portugal the favorite to win Group H, but they entered the 2022 World Cup with the eighth-best odds (+1600, tied with Belgium) of winning it all. It’d certainly be an impressive feat if South Korea pulled off an outright victory.

South Korea national team strengths & weaknesses

Strengths

South Korea midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan said he believes the club’s biggest strength is familiarity. The Taegeuk Warriors have had over four years to play for Paulo Jorge Gomes Bento and learn his system. South Korea’s overall familiarity with the World Cup, having not missed a tournament since 1982, could also prove extremely helpful if the Taeguek Warriors manage to escape group play. Soccer fans should also keep a close eye on the collaboration between defenders Kim-Min Jae and King Young-Gwon. There’s a reason why the 26-year-old Kim, who has played on South Korea’s national team since 2017, is affectionally nicknamed the Monster Defender!

Weaknesses

Arguably the most important question surrounding South Korea’s World Cup title hopes involves Son Heung Min’s health. The good news is Son will wear a mask to protect him from further injury. However, Bento was still trying to finalize his starting XI ahead of the tournament, and he reportedly remained undecided on his starting right back. Although South Korea seemingly has a better chance of winning the World Cup than other countries in this year’s tournament, they’re still a level below Portugal in terms of talent. Unfortunately for South Korea, Portugal’s presence might prove too much of a barrier for the Taegeuk Warriors to win Group H.

How to watch the South Korea World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

South Korea World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for South Korea to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they don’t show on the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: South Korea 2022 World Cup Squad

How many times did South Korea win the World Cup?
How many times has South Korea been in the World Cup?
How is South Korea good at football?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN