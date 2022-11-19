South Korea World Cup 2022: Players, Fixtures, Group

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has finally arrived, and South Korea’s football fans are ready to continue riding the emotional roller coaster. Team captain and Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min will suit up for the national squad after suffering a frightening facial injury ahead of the World Cup. Son headlines the 26-man South Korean World Cup squad, one eager to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2010. On this page, you can learn more about groups, players to keep an eye on, frequently asked questions—and most importantly, where to watch South Korea’s matches worldwide.

Final 26-man South Korea World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Age Weight Height Goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu 32 185 lbs 6′ 1″ Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo 31 165 lbs 6′ 2″ Goalkeeper Song Bum-Keun 25 202 lbs 6′ 4″ Defender Kim Young-Gwon 32 163 lbs 6’ 1″ Defender Hong Chul 32 154 lbs 5’ 7″ Defender Kim Jin-Su 30 150 lbs 5’ 8″ Defender Kwon Kyung-won 30 183 lbs 6’ 1 “ Defender Kim Tae-Hwan 33 158 lbs 5’ 8″ Defender Yoon Jong-gyu 24 141 lbs 5’ 6″ Defender Cho Yu-min 25 174 lbs 6’ Defender Kim Moon-hwan 27 141 lbs 5’ 7″ Defender Kim Min-Jae 26 154 lbs 6’ 2″ Midfielder Jeong Woo-Yeong 32 170 lbs 6’ 1″ Midfielder Son Heung-Min 30 172 lbs 6 Midfielder Kwon Chang-Hoon 28 145 lbs 5’ 7″ Midfielder Lee Jae-Sung 30 154 lbs 5’ 9″ Midfielder Son Jun-Ho 30 137 lbs 5’ 8″ Midfielder Hwang Hee-chan 26 170 lbs 5’ 8″ Midfielder Jeong Woo-Yeong 23 154 lbs 5’ 9″ Midfielder Lee Kang-in 21 150 lbs 5’ 6″ Midfielder Na Sang-ho 26 154 lbs 5’ 6″ Midfielder Paik Seung-ho 25 150 lbs 5’ 9″ Midfielder Song Min-Kyu 23 159 lbs 5’ 9″ Midfielder Hwang In-beom 26 154 lbs 5’ 8″ Forward Hwang Ui-Jo 30 181 lbs 6’ 1″ Forward Cho Gue-Sung 24 154 lbs 6’ 1″

Star players on South Korea’s World Cup team

Although the odds don’t think highly of South Korea’s World Cup title chances, the Taegeuk Warriors still possess an immensely talented roster. Veteran forward and captain Son Heung Min is the face of South Korea’s World Cup squad, and the Taegeuk Warriors will need him at his best if they’re to make a deep run in Qatar. Kim Seung-Gyu and Jo Hyeon-Woo, who shined in the 2018 World Cup, will do their best to keep goals out. Soccer fans should keep a close eye on Kim Min-Jae, a rising star at defender. Kim was even nominated as Serie A Player of the Month in September for his brilliant performances.

Who is South Korea’s head coach?

Former Portugal player and national team coach Paulo Jorge Gomes Bento will manage South Korea in the 2022 World Cup. This is Gomes’s first time leading South Korea in the World Cup.

South Korea World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Thurs, Nov. 24 Uruguay vs. South Korea 8 a.m. Education City Stadium Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea vs. Ghana 8 a.m. Education City Stadium Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal 10 a.m. Education City Stadium

Uruguay vs. South Korea

South Korea officially opens the 2022 World Cup against an intriguing Uruguay squad on Thursday, November 24. Uruguay, nicknamed La Celeste (The Sky Blue), has reached the Round of 16 in the last three World Cups. This has the potential to be a fun one.

South Korea vs. Ghana

Back in 2010, Ghana had an impressive World Cup en route to placing seventh. Although the Black Stars have no shortage of talent, they also have the youngest squad of any team in the 2022 World Cup. This could be South Korea’s best chance at winning a game outright.

South Korea vs. Portugal

Not only is Portugal the favorite to win Group H, but they entered the 2022 World Cup with the eighth-best odds (+1600, tied with Belgium) of winning it all. It’d certainly be an impressive feat if South Korea pulled off an outright victory.

South Korea national team strengths & weaknesses

Strengths

South Korea midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan said he believes the club’s biggest strength is familiarity. The Taegeuk Warriors have had over four years to play for Paulo Jorge Gomes Bento and learn his system. South Korea’s overall familiarity with the World Cup, having not missed a tournament since 1982, could also prove extremely helpful if the Taeguek Warriors manage to escape group play. Soccer fans should also keep a close eye on the collaboration between defenders Kim-Min Jae and King Young-Gwon. There’s a reason why the 26-year-old Kim, who has played on South Korea’s national team since 2017, is affectionally nicknamed the Monster Defender!

Weaknesses

Arguably the most important question surrounding South Korea’s World Cup title hopes involves Son Heung Min’s health. The good news is Son will wear a mask to protect him from further injury. However, Bento was still trying to finalize his starting XI ahead of the tournament, and he reportedly remained undecided on his starting right back. Although South Korea seemingly has a better chance of winning the World Cup than other countries in this year’s tournament, they’re still a level below Portugal in terms of talent. Unfortunately for South Korea, Portugal’s presence might prove too much of a barrier for the Taegeuk Warriors to win Group H.

How to watch the South Korea World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

South Korea World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for South Korea to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they don’t show on the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: South Korea 2022 World Cup Squad How many times did South Korea win the World Cup? South Korea has never won a FIFA World Cup. For Men’s football, South Korea has made ten appearances at the FIFA World Cup. However, only in two of those trips did the South Korean national team advance out of the Group Stage. South Korea’s best ever performance is a fourth place in the 2002 tournament, which they co-hosted with Japan, thus becoming the first team outside Europe and the Americas to reach the semi-finals. How many times has South Korea been in the World Cup? South Korea have appeared in the FIFA World Cup on ten occasions. The team made their debut appearance in the 1954 Switzerland World Cup, and appeared consecutively in every edition since 1986 Mexico World Cup. (From 1990 Italy, 1994 USA, 1998 France, 2002 South Korea and Japan, 2006 Germany, 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil to 2018 Russia World Cup) How is South Korea good at football? The South Korean national team is known for high work rate, strong tactical discipline and playing as a team rather than a collection of individuals. South Korea has developed and emerged as a major football power in Asia since the 1980s and is historically the most successful Asian football team, having participated in nine consecutive and ten overall FIFA World Cup tournaments, the most for any Asian country.