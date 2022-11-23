The FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar from November 20–December 18, 2022. The tournament features 32 teams, spread across eight groups. To watch the World Cup in Singapore, the price plans from local providers will set you back a hefty 118 SGD—and you still won’t be able to watch the matches in 4K! For just the price of a VPN, find out how to catch all the action and live stream World Cup games in Singapore!

How to watch the FIFA World Cup for free in Singapore

Broadcasters all over the world will carry live streams for the games. You can securely live stream 2022 FIFA World Cup with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup games for free online

SBS

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Australian broadcaster SBS is airing all 64 World Cup matches for free. If you’re a Socceroos fan, their World Cup quest began against reigning champions France on November 22. You can sign up for a free account from anywhere by visiting www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/, then just connect to an Australian server, sign in, and start streaming!

Watch SBS With a VPN

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service—including England’s opening group game against Iran on November 21 and other choice games from the group stage and knockout rounds. Another way to watch the BBC coverage is by using Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

Watch BBC iPlayer With a VPN

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

ITV Hub

Price: Free

Country: UK

ITV Hub is the online home of all of ITV’s content, with both on-demand and live stream events, including free FIFA World Cup 2022 streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. ITV is showing several games from the group stages every day (including games featuring England and Wales), as well as select games from the knockout rounds. You can also tune into the ITV coverage via Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

How to Stream ITV

RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Country: Ireland

You can watch select matches live and for free on RTÉ Player as the Irish broadcaster holds the FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for Ireland.

Watch RTÉ Player With a VPN

RTBF

Price: Free

Country: Belgium

French-language broadcaster RTBF has free-to-air rights for FIFA World Cup streams and will be broadcasting the tournament live. Belgium is currently ranked N0. 2 in the world and could well qualify top of its group—all the more reason to tune into its games, as well as many others the broadcaster is showing throughout.

Live Stream RTBF Online

ServusTV

Price: Free

Country: Austria

ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language World Cup streams, even though Austria will not be competing at this edition of tournament.

Watch ServusTV With a VPN

Globoplay

Price: Free

Country: Brazil

The Brazil men’s football team is ranked No. 1 in the world and among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. For local coverage in Portuguese, you can watch games by creating a free account at www.globo.com.

VPN for Globoplay

DR TV

Price: Free

Country: Denmark

Denmark‘s free streaming service DR TV carries live football matches and international sporting events including FIFA World Cup streams. No account is required, but note that the commentary is in Danish.

Watch DR TV With a VPN

TF1

Price: Free

Country: France

France’s free streaming platform TF1 will provide free-to-air coverage of select World Cup games as Les Bleus try to defend their 2018 title. Create your account to start watching select games TFI has the rights for. Note that this stream is in French.

Get TF1 Livestreams

ARD

Price: Free

Country: Germany

For free German-language options, German broadcaster ARD is showing FIFA World Cup streams online. Four-time champions Germany are among the favorites to challenge for the World Cup this year, so follow their journey on ARD.

Watch ARD With a VPN

ZDF

Price: Free

Country: Germany

Germany’s ZDF is one of the country’s biggest networks and will also offer free World Cup streams during the tournament—in German.

Watch ZDF With a VPN

Germany football fans can live stream 48 of 64 World Cup matches online for free on ARD and ZDF, including the semi-finals and final (Magenta TV will air the other 16 matches). In addition, the Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus TV will stream all 64 matches online for free in German.

NOS

Price: Free

Country: Netherlands

The Netherlands have a rich history at internationals—yet have never won the World Cup, despite three finals appearances. If this is the year the Dutch go all the way, you can catch all the action—with Dutch commentary—when you stream free on the national broadcaster, NOS.

Watch NOS With a VPN

RTVE

Price: Free

Country: Spain

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast all the matches that Spain plays, in addition to the opening game between Qatar vs. Ecuador and several of the knockout stages up to and including the final.

Abema

Price: Free

Country: Japan

Abema allows you to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Japan. Catch all 64 games—including games featuring Japan and the final on December 18. Note: The commentary is in Japanese.

Get ExpressVPN

SVT

Price: Free

Country: Sweden

Swedish public-service broadcaster SVT has the official rights to stream World Cup 2022 games for free. SVT will air 32 of the 64 matches live on TV and online, with commentary in Swedish.

TV4

Price: Free

Country: Sweden

TV4 will air 32 of the 64 World Cup games during the tournament for free. SVT has the other fixtures, free to stream. The commentary is in Swedish.

RAIPlay

Price: Free

Country: Italy

RaiPlay is great way to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Italy. The free streaming service also lets you watch other sports, as well as Italian TV and movies. Note: The commentary is in Italian.

Watch RaiPlay With a VPN

NRK TV

Price: Free

Country: Norway

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV and paid provider TV 2 will share the rights to show FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 streams in Norway, with NRK TV showing its games for free. The games will be shown with Norwegian commentary.

How to Stream NRK

2022 FIFA World Cup schedule/fixtures

The 2022 World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) when host Qatar faced Ecuador in an 0-2 loss. The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, December 18, at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) in Lusail Stadium. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below:

Match Date Time (ET) (Group A) Qatar vs Ecuador (Winner: ECU, 2-0) November 20, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group B) England vs Iran (Winner: ENG, 6-2) November 21, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group A) Senegal vs Netherlands (Winner: NED, 2-0) November 21, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group B) USA vs Wales (DRAW, 1-1) November 21, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group C) Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Winner: RSA, 2-1) November 22, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group D) Denmark vs Tunisia (DRAW, 0-0) November 22, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group C) Mexico vs Poland (DRAW, 0-0) November 22, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group D) France vs Australia (Winner: FRA, 4-1) November 22, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group F) Morocco vs Croatia November 23, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group E) Germany vs Japan November 23, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group E) Spain vs Costa Rica November 23, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group F) Belgium vs Canada November 23, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group G) Switzerland vs Cameroon November 24, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group H) Uruguay vs South Korea November 24, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group H) Portugal vs Ghana November 24, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group G) Brazil vs Serbia November 24, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group B) Wales vs Iran November 25, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group A) Qatar vs Senegal November 25, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group A) Netherlands vs Ecuador November 25, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group B) England vs USA November 25, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group D) Tunisia vs Australia November 26, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group C) Poland vs Saudi Arabia November 26, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group D) France vs Denmark November 26, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group C) Argentina vs Mexico November 26, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group E) Japan vs Costa Rica November 27, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group F) Belgium vs Morocco November 27, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group F) Croatia vs Canada November 27, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group E) Spain vs Germany November 27, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group G) Cameroon vs Serbia November 28, 2022 5:00 a.m. (Group H) South Korea vs Ghana November 28, 2022 8:00 a.m. (Group G) Brazil vs Switzerland November 28, 2022 11:00 a.m. (Group H) Portugal vs Uruguay November 28, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group A) Netherlands vs Qatar November 29, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group A) Ecuador vs Senegal November 29, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group B) Wales vs England November 29, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group B) Iran vs USA November 29, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group D) Tunisia vs France November 30, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group D) Australia vs Denmark November 30, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group C) Poland vs Argentina November 30, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group C) Saudi Arabia vs Mexico November 30, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group F) Croatia vs Belgium December 1, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group F) Canada vs Morocco December 1, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group E) Japan vs Spain December 1, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group E) Costa Rica vs Germany December 1, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group H) South Korea vs Portugal December 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group H) Ghana vs Uruguay December 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Group G) Cameroon vs Brazil December 2, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Group G) Serbia vs Switzerland December 2, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Round of 16) 1A vs 2B December 3, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Round of 16) 1C vs 2D December 3, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Round of 16) 1D vs 2C December 4, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Round of 16) 1B vs 2A December 4, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Round of 16) 1E vs 2F December 5, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Round of 16) 1G vs 2H December 5, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Round of 16) 1F vs 2E December 6, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Round of 16) 1H vs 2G December 6, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Quarterfinal 1) 1E/2F vs 1G/2H December 9, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Quarterfinal 2) 1A/2B vs 1C/2D December 9, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Quarterfinal 3) 1F/2E vs 1H/2G December 10, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Quarterfinal 4) 1B/2A vs 1D/2C December 10, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Semifinal) QF2 vs QF1 December 13, 2022 2:00 p.m. (Semifinal) QF4 vs QF3 December 14, 2022 2:00 p.m. (3rd Place) Semifinal Losers December 17, 2022 10:00 a.m. (Final) Semifinal Winners December 18, 2022 10:00 a.m.