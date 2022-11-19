Portugal’s most recent success on the international stage includes winning the 2016 European Championship, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. But how much does the 37-year-old striker have left in the tank in what must surely be his final World Cup tournament? Luckily he doesn’t have to do it all himself: The likes of Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes are all experienced midfield operators who can create plenty of attacking chances for their teammates, while Joao Felix is a young star in the making. Portugal’s World Cup campaign begins with a tricky Group H fixture against Ghana.
Final 26-man Portugal World Cup 2022 roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|Goalkeeper
|Rui Patricio
|AS Roma (ITA)
|34
|104
|Goalkeeper
|Jose Sa
|Wolves (ENG)
|29
|0
|Goalkeeper
|Diogo Costa
|Porto (POR)
|23
|7
|Defender
|Pepe
|Porto (POR)
|39
|128
|Defender
|Raphael Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund (GER)
|28
|56
|Defender
|Diogo Dalot
|Manchester United (ENG)
|23
|6
|Defender
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica (POR)
|19
|0
|Defender
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City (ENG)
|25
|39
|Defender
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG (FRA)
|20
|16
|Defender
|Danilo Pereira
|PSG (FRA)
|31
|63
|Defender
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City (ENG)
|28
|37
|Defender
|Otavio
|Porto (POR)
|27
|7
|Midfielder
|Joao Palhinha
|Fulham (ENG)
|27
|15
|Midfielder
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United (ENG)
|28
|48
|Midfielder
|Matheus Nunes
|Wolves (ENG)
|24
|9
|Midfielder
|William Carvalho
|Real Betis (ESP)
|30
|75
|Midfielder
|Vitinha
|PSG (FRA)
|22
|4
|Midfielder
|Joao Mario
|Benfica (POR)
|29
|52
|Midfielder
|Ruben Neves
|Wolves (ENG)
|25
|32
|Midfielder
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City (ENG)
|28
|72
|Forward
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United (ENG)
|37
|191
|Forward
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan (ITA)
|23
|11
|Forward
|Ricardo Horta
|Braga (POR)
|28
|5
|Forward
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid (ESP)
|22
|23
|Forward
|Goncalo Ramos
|Benfica (POR)
|21
|0
|Forward
|Andre Silva
|RB Leipzig (GER)
|26
|51
Star players in the Portugal World Cup team
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes are two dynamic players that the national team will rely upon to create and finish goalscoring chances. Joao Cancelo offers a threat bombing down the wings, while Rafael Leao is having a fantastic season upfront for AC Milan and will hope to bring that form to the World Cup. Keep an eye on young stars Joao Felix and Vitinha, who could have breakout tournaments and establish themselves as household names.
Who is Portugal’s head coach?
Fernando Santos is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who has managed the Portugal national team since 2014. He led them to win the 2016 European Championship, Portugal’s best result on the international stage, and hopes will be high that they can top Group H and go deep into the knockout stages of the tournament.
Portugal World Cup fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Thurs, Nov. 24
|Portugal vs. Ghana
|11 a.m.
|Stadium 974
|Mon, Nov. 28
|Portugal vs. Uruguay
|2 p.m.
|Lusail Stadium
|Fri, Dec. 2
|South Korea vs. Portugal
|10 a.m.
|Education City Stadium
Portugal vs. Ghana
Portugal’s debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming up, and the team will face Ghana, who want to be one of the surprises of this Cup and at least advance to the round of 16.
Portugal vs. Uruguay
Both teams should be favorites to qualify from Group H, so the question remains who gets the top spot and a more favorable draw in the Round of 16. The last encounter between these two didn’t end well for Portugal as Uruguay dumped them out of the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. So, in addition to three points and a better rival in the next round, vengeance is very much up for grabs for the Portuguese.
South Korea vs. Portugal
These two sides have met previously at the 2022 World Cup when co-host South Korea pulled off a shock upset in their Group D encounter to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from Manchester United’s Park Ji-sung. This time round, we’d fully expect the Portuguese to get the better of them, however, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has proved he’s a threat at any team—so long as he recovers from a fractured eye socket in time to start this game.
Portugal national team strengths & weaknesses
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter this World Cup with plenty of motivation to show that his career is still far from over (especially since burning all his bridges at Manchester United in a scandalous recent TV interview). Stellar performances at this tournament would be the perfect CV for looking for his next move. But national pride is on the line too, and the entire squad will want to do their best on the world’s biggest stage.
Strengths
Portugal’s greatest strength lies in the individual talents of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in attack and the veteran presence of players like Pepe in defence, who is a tough defender and leader on the pitch.
Weaknesses
The center of the defense of Portugal has been a concern for a long time, given the advanced age of Pepe (39 years old) and Jose Fonte (38) leaves them exposed to pacey attackers. Despite the talented squad, there’s some friction about which generation of players Portugal should rely upon to get the job done: the golden boys of Ronaldo and Pepe or the young, new stars like Felix and Silva?
How to watch the Portugal World Cup team for free from anywhere
|Territory
|Language
|Rights holder(s)
|Price
|Australia
|English
|SBS
|Free
|Belgium
|French
|RTBF (French)
|Free
|Belgium
|Dutch
|VRT (Dutch)
|Free
|France
|French
|TF1
|Free
|Germany
|German
|ARD
|Free
|Germany
|German
|ZDF
|Free
|Ireland
|English
|RTÉ
|Free
|Italy
|Italian
|RAI
|Free
|Netherlands
|Dutch
|NOS
|Free
|Portugal
|Portuguese
|RTP
|Free
|Spain
|Spanish
|RTVE
|Free
|United Kingdom
|English
|ITV
|Free
|Poland
|Polski
|TVP
|Free
|Sweden
|Svenska
|SVT
|Free
|Sweden
|Svenska
|TV4
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|SBS
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|KBS
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|MBC
|Free
|Japan
|Japanese
|Dentsu
|Free
|Denmark
|Dansk
|DR
|Free
|Norway
|Norsk
|NRK
|Free
|Finland
|Finnish
|Yle
|Free
|Finland
|Finnish
|MTV3
|Free
|Brazil
|Portuguese
|TV Globo
|Free
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Azteca7
|Free
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Televisa (vix)
|Free
Portugal World Cup 2022 odds
The odds for Portugal to win 2022 World Cup is +1600, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:
|Team
|Odds
|Brazil
|+425
|France
|+600
|Argentina
|+650
|England
|+800
|Spain
|+850
|Germany
|+1000
|Netherlands
|+1400
|Portugal
|+1600
|Belgium
|+1600
|Denmark
|+3500
FAQ: Portugal 2022 World Cup squad
When did Portugal last win the World Cup?
Portugal never won a World Cup.
How many times has Portugal been in the World Cup?
The Portuguese national team participated in seven cups (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018) and is going to its eighth at the end of 2022.
How is Portugal good at football?
Portugal will have, among all the teams present at the Cup, the best full-backs. On the right side, Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) and Diogo Dalot (Manchester United). On the left side, Nuno Mendes (PSG) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
