Portugal’s most recent success on the international stage includes winning the 2016 European Championship, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. But how much does the 37-year-old striker have left in the tank in what must surely be his final World Cup tournament? Luckily he doesn’t have to do it all himself: The likes of Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes are all experienced midfield operators who can create plenty of attacking chances for their teammates, while Joao Felix is a young star in the making. Portugal’s World Cup campaign begins with a tricky Group H fixture against Ghana.

Final 26-man Portugal World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Rui Patricio AS Roma (ITA) 34 104 Goalkeeper Jose Sa Wolves (ENG) 29 0 Goalkeeper Diogo Costa Porto (POR) 23 7 Defender Pepe Porto (POR) 39 128 Defender Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund (GER) 28 56 Defender Diogo Dalot Manchester United (ENG) 23 6 Defender Antonio Silva Benfica (POR) 19 0 Defender Ruben Dias Manchester City (ENG) 25 39 Defender Nuno Mendes PSG (FRA) 20 16 Defender Danilo Pereira PSG (FRA) 31 63 Defender Joao Cancelo Manchester City (ENG) 28 37 Defender Otavio Porto (POR) 27 7 Midfielder Joao Palhinha Fulham (ENG) 27 15 Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Manchester United (ENG) 28 48 Midfielder Matheus Nunes Wolves (ENG) 24 9 Midfielder William Carvalho Real Betis (ESP) 30 75 Midfielder Vitinha PSG (FRA) 22 4 Midfielder Joao Mario Benfica (POR) 29 52 Midfielder Ruben Neves Wolves (ENG) 25 32 Midfielder Bernardo Silva Manchester City (ENG) 28 72 Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United (ENG) 37 191 Forward Rafael Leao AC Milan (ITA) 23 11 Forward Ricardo Horta Braga (POR) 28 5 Forward Joao Felix Atletico Madrid (ESP) 22 23 Forward Goncalo Ramos Benfica (POR) 21 0 Forward Andre Silva RB Leipzig (GER) 26 51

Star players in the Portugal World Cup team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes are two dynamic players that the national team will rely upon to create and finish goalscoring chances. Joao Cancelo offers a threat bombing down the wings, while Rafael Leao is having a fantastic season upfront for AC Milan and will hope to bring that form to the World Cup. Keep an eye on young stars Joao Felix and Vitinha, who could have breakout tournaments and establish themselves as household names.

Who is Portugal’s head coach?

Fernando Santos is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who has managed the Portugal national team since 2014. He led them to win the 2016 European Championship, Portugal’s best result on the international stage, and hopes will be high that they can top Group H and go deep into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Portugal World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Thurs, Nov. 24 Portugal vs. Ghana 11 a.m. Stadium 974 Mon, Nov. 28 Portugal vs. Uruguay 2 p.m. Lusail Stadium Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal 10 a.m. Education City Stadium

Portugal vs. Ghana

Portugal’s debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming up, and the team will face Ghana, who want to be one of the surprises of this Cup and at least advance to the round of 16.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Both teams should be favorites to qualify from Group H, so the question remains who gets the top spot and a more favorable draw in the Round of 16. The last encounter between these two didn’t end well for Portugal as Uruguay dumped them out of the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. So, in addition to three points and a better rival in the next round, vengeance is very much up for grabs for the Portuguese.

South Korea vs. Portugal

These two sides have met previously at the 2022 World Cup when co-host South Korea pulled off a shock upset in their Group D encounter to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from Manchester United’s Park Ji-sung. This time round, we’d fully expect the Portuguese to get the better of them, however, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has proved he’s a threat at any team—so long as he recovers from a fractured eye socket in time to start this game.

Portugal national team strengths & weaknesses

Cristiano Ronaldo will enter this World Cup with plenty of motivation to show that his career is still far from over (especially since burning all his bridges at Manchester United in a scandalous recent TV interview). Stellar performances at this tournament would be the perfect CV for looking for his next move. But national pride is on the line too, and the entire squad will want to do their best on the world’s biggest stage.

Strengths

Portugal’s greatest strength lies in the individual talents of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in attack and the veteran presence of players like Pepe in defence, who is a tough defender and leader on the pitch.

Weaknesses

The center of the defense of Portugal has been a concern for a long time, given the advanced age of Pepe (39 years old) and Jose Fonte (38) leaves them exposed to pacey attackers. Despite the talented squad, there’s some friction about which generation of players Portugal should rely upon to get the job done: the golden boys of Ronaldo and Pepe or the young, new stars like Felix and Silva?

How to watch the Portugal World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Portugal World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Portugal to win 2022 World Cup is +1600, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Portugal 2022 World Cup squad When did Portugal last win the World Cup? Portugal never won a World Cup. How many times has Portugal been in the World Cup?

The Portuguese national team participated in seven cups (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018) and is going to its eighth at the end of 2022. How is Portugal good at football? Portugal will have, among all the teams present at the Cup, the best full-backs. On the right side, Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) and Diogo Dalot (Manchester United). On the left side, Nuno Mendes (PSG) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).