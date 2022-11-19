Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Netherlands

Netherlands World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Will the Dutch finally win a World Cup?

The Netherlands enter the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as one of the favorites to win the competition, yet a nation that has never won the World Cup. We’ll have to see if the Dutch can stand up against strong contenders like Brazil and Spain. That is after first making it past Group A opponents Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador. In the past, the Netherlands famously lost three World Cup finals, the most recent in 2010, and didn’t make it past the semifinals in 2014 under current head coach Louis van Gaal. The team was arguably better in South Africa and Brazil, but a renewed squad with a mix of youth and experience boasting Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Nathan Ake (Man City), and Memphis Depay (Barcelona), we might just be in for a surprise.

Final 26-man Netherlands World Cup roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperRemko PasveerAjax (NED)392
GoalkeeperAndries NoppertHeerenveen (NED)280
GoalkeeperJustin BijlowFeyenoord (NED)246
GoalkeeperJasper CillessenNEC Nijmegen (NED)3363
GoalkeeperMark FlekkenFreiburg (GER)294
DefenderVirgil van DijkLiverpool (ENG)3149
DefenderNathan AkeMan City (ENG)2729
DefenderStefan de VrijInter (ITA)3059
DefenderDaley BlindAjax (NED)3294
DefenderMatthijs de LigtBayern Munich (GER)2338
DefenderTyrell MalaciaMan United (ENG)236
DefenderJurrien TimberAjax (NED)2110
DefenderDenzel DumfriesInter (ITA)3036
DefenderJeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen (GER)210
MidfielderXavi SimonsPSV Eindhoven (NED)190
MidfielderFrenkie de JongBarcelona (SPA)2545
MidfielderDavy KlaassenAjax (NED)2935
MidfielderSteven BerghuisAjax (NED)3039
MidfielderMarten de RoonAtalanta (ITA)3130
MidfielderRyan GravenberchBayern Munich (GER)2011
MidfielderKenneth TaylorAjax (NED)202
MidfielderTeun KoopmeinersAtalanta (ITA)249
MidfielderJordy ClasieAZ Alkmaar (NED)3117
ForwardMemphis DepayBarcelona (SPA)2881
ForwardLuuk de JongPSV (NED)3238
ForwardNoa LangClub Brugge (BEL)235
ForwardSteven BergwijnAjax (NED)2524
ForwardCody GakpoPSV Eindhoven (NED)239
ForwardWout WeghorstBesiktas (TUR)3015
ForwardVincent JanssenRoyal Antwerp (BEL)2820
ForwardDonyell MalenBorussia Dortmund (GER)2319

Star players in Netherlands world cup team

The key players for the Netherlands this World Cup seem to be Barcelona teammates Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay. Midfielder De Jong is a star when it comes to passing the ball and moving the team from box to box quickly. As for Barca striker Depay, he was the top goalscorer along with England’s Harry Kane in the UEFA qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and is also the Dutch penalty taker, having scored 10 of 13 attempts. He’s just a couple of goals shy from breaking the country’s all-time record currently held by Robin van Persie (50 goals).

Who is Netherlands’ head coach?

Louis van Gaal is a Dutch former player who has gone on to manage the likes of Ajax, FC Barcelona, AZ, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United. He failed to help the Dutch squad qualify for the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, but when he returned as head coach in 2012, he led the Oranje to a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Netherlands World Cup fixtures and match schedule

infographic-matches-team-netherlands

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Mon, Nov. 21Senegal vs. Netherlands11 a.m.Al Thumama Stadium
Fri, Nov. 25Netherlands vs. Ecuador11 a.m.Khalifa International Stadium
Tues, Nov. 29Netherlands vs. Qatar10 a.m.Al Bayt Stadium

Senegal vs. Netherlands

The Netherlands will face Senegal on 21 November in Qatar. This will be the first time ever that the two countries officially meet on a field, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. It’s only the third time Senegal qualified for the World Cup, but after winning the Africa Cup in 2021, one can say the squad is at its peak performance. On paper, it still feels like the Dutch have enough to secure all three points.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

The only history Ecuador and the Oranje have together is in two friendly games in 2006 (1-0 win for the Netherlands) and in 2014 (1-1). It’s Ecuador’s first appearance on the World Cup stage since 2014 and the world’s 44th in the FIFA ranking shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Dutchmen. Though if the South Americans led by Gustavo Alfaro manage to defeat Qatar, they will challenge Senegal for second place in Group A.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Qatar was placed in Group A after automatically qualifying for the World Cup as the host nation, despite never qualifying for the tournament previously. It’s fair to say that Qatar is the underdog in this group but will want to prove itself in its first-ever World Cup appearance. Though it’s easy to assume they won’t stand a chance against the Dutch, it wouldn’t be the first time the Netherlands disappointed against an underdog—for example, when they almost missed out on qualifying for the World Cup by drawing with lowly Montenegro 2-2.

Netherlands national team strengths & weaknesses

Though the Dutch squad showing up in Qatar may not be deemed as strong as the one that took third place in 2014, the Oranje is still a strong contender for the 2022 World Cup. What’s the team’s Achilles’ heel? And what might just help them finally take that World Cup home?

Strengths

The midfield is the arena where games are decided, and with one of the world’s strongest, controlling midfielders in Frenkie de Jong among the squad, the Netherlands is likely to dominate. Adding the talented Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen (both Ajax) to the mix and you have a recipe for success. Moreover, world-class players like Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), and Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) offer the Oranje a solid defense. And as for the full-backs, experienced players like Daley Blind (Ajax), Tyrell Malacia (Man United), and Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) know how to stand their ground. Overall, the Dutch squad can count on a great mix of young talent and seasoned players.

Weaknesses

The Oranje don’t seem to have a first-choice keeper for the World Cup in Qatar, making this their weak spot. Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) may be the best keeper for the Netherlands, yet he is prone to injuries. Jasper Cillessen and Mark Flekken were also given a shot but were axed from Van Gaal’s final squad with Remko Pasveer (Ajax) and Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) joining Bijlow in Qatar instead. Thirty-nine-year-old Pasveer joined Ajax from Vitesse Arnhem and was previously a backup keeper for PSV. Despite having played in the Champions League, Pasveer doesn’t have any experience in international tournaments.

How to watch the Netherlands World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Netherlands World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for the Netherlands to win the 2022 World Cup is +1400, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

 

FAQ: Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad

How many times did the Netherlands win the World Cup?
How many times has the Netherlands been in the World Cup?

How are the Netherlands good at football?
