Netherlands World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

The Netherlands enter the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as one of the favorites to win the competition, yet a nation that has never won the World Cup. We’ll have to see if the Dutch can stand up against strong contenders like Brazil and Spain. That is after first making it past Group A opponents Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador. In the past, the Netherlands famously lost three World Cup finals, the most recent in 2010, and didn’t make it past the semifinals in 2014 under current head coach Louis van Gaal. The team was arguably better in South Africa and Brazil, but a renewed squad with a mix of youth and experience boasting Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Nathan Ake (Man City), and Memphis Depay (Barcelona), we might just be in for a surprise.

Final 26-man Netherlands World Cup roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Remko Pasveer Ajax (NED) 39 2 Goalkeeper Andries Noppert Heerenveen (NED) 28 0 Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow Feyenoord (NED) 24 6 Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen NEC Nijmegen (NED) 33 63 Goalkeeper Mark Flekken Freiburg (GER) 29 4 Defender Virgil van Dijk Liverpool (ENG) 31 49 Defender Nathan Ake Man City (ENG) 27 29 Defender Stefan de Vrij Inter (ITA) 30 59 Defender Daley Blind Ajax (NED) 32 94 Defender Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich (GER) 23 38 Defender Tyrell Malacia Man United (ENG) 23 6 Defender Jurrien Timber Ajax (NED) 21 10 Defender Denzel Dumfries Inter (ITA) 30 36 Defender Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 21 0 Midfielder Xavi Simons PSV Eindhoven (NED) 19 0 Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Barcelona (SPA) 25 45 Midfielder Davy Klaassen Ajax (NED) 29 35 Midfielder Steven Berghuis Ajax (NED) 30 39 Midfielder Marten de Roon Atalanta (ITA) 31 30 Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Bayern Munich (GER) 20 11 Midfielder Kenneth Taylor Ajax (NED) 20 2 Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta (ITA) 24 9 Midfielder Jordy Clasie AZ Alkmaar (NED) 31 17 Forward Memphis Depay Barcelona (SPA) 28 81 Forward Luuk de Jong PSV (NED) 32 38 Forward Noa Lang Club Brugge (BEL) 23 5 Forward Steven Bergwijn Ajax (NED) 25 24 Forward Cody Gakpo PSV Eindhoven (NED) 23 9 Forward Wout Weghorst Besiktas (TUR) 30 15 Forward Vincent Janssen Royal Antwerp (BEL) 28 20 Forward Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund (GER) 23 19

Star players in Netherlands world cup team

The key players for the Netherlands this World Cup seem to be Barcelona teammates Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay. Midfielder De Jong is a star when it comes to passing the ball and moving the team from box to box quickly. As for Barca striker Depay, he was the top goalscorer along with England’s Harry Kane in the UEFA qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and is also the Dutch penalty taker, having scored 10 of 13 attempts. He’s just a couple of goals shy from breaking the country’s all-time record currently held by Robin van Persie (50 goals).

Who is Netherlands’ head coach?

Louis van Gaal is a Dutch former player who has gone on to manage the likes of Ajax, FC Barcelona, AZ, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United. He failed to help the Dutch squad qualify for the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, but when he returned as head coach in 2012, he led the Oranje to a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Netherlands World Cup fixtures and match schedul e

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Mon, Nov. 21 Senegal vs. Netherlands 11 a.m. Al Thumama Stadium Fri, Nov. 25 Netherlands vs. Ecuador 11 a.m. Khalifa International Stadium Tues, Nov. 29 Netherlands vs. Qatar 10 a.m. Al Bayt Stadium

Senegal vs. Netherlands

The Netherlands will face Senegal on 21 November in Qatar. This will be the first time ever that the two countries officially meet on a field, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. It’s only the third time Senegal qualified for the World Cup, but after winning the Africa Cup in 2021, one can say the squad is at its peak performance. On paper, it still feels like the Dutch have enough to secure all three points.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

The only history Ecuador and the Oranje have together is in two friendly games in 2006 (1-0 win for the Netherlands) and in 2014 (1-1). It’s Ecuador’s first appearance on the World Cup stage since 2014 and the world’s 44th in the FIFA ranking shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Dutchmen. Though if the South Americans led by Gustavo Alfaro manage to defeat Qatar, they will challenge Senegal for second place in Group A.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Qatar was placed in Group A after automatically qualifying for the World Cup as the host nation, despite never qualifying for the tournament previously. It’s fair to say that Qatar is the underdog in this group but will want to prove itself in its first-ever World Cup appearance. Though it’s easy to assume they won’t stand a chance against the Dutch, it wouldn’t be the first time the Netherlands disappointed against an underdog—for example, when they almost missed out on qualifying for the World Cup by drawing with lowly Montenegro 2-2.

Netherlands national team strengths & weaknesses

Though the Dutch squad showing up in Qatar may not be deemed as strong as the one that took third place in 2014, the Oranje is still a strong contender for the 2022 World Cup. What’s the team’s Achilles’ heel? And what might just help them finally take that World Cup home?

Strengths

The midfield is the arena where games are decided, and with one of the world’s strongest, controlling midfielders in Frenkie de Jong among the squad, the Netherlands is likely to dominate. Adding the talented Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen (both Ajax) to the mix and you have a recipe for success. Moreover, world-class players like Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), and Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) offer the Oranje a solid defense. And as for the full-backs, experienced players like Daley Blind (Ajax), Tyrell Malacia (Man United), and Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) know how to stand their ground. Overall, the Dutch squad can count on a great mix of young talent and seasoned players.

Weaknesses

The Oranje don’t seem to have a first-choice keeper for the World Cup in Qatar, making this their weak spot. Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) may be the best keeper for the Netherlands, yet he is prone to injuries. Jasper Cillessen and Mark Flekken were also given a shot but were axed from Van Gaal’s final squad with Remko Pasveer (Ajax) and Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) joining Bijlow in Qatar instead. Thirty-nine-year-old Pasveer joined Ajax from Vitesse Arnhem and was previously a backup keeper for PSV. Despite having played in the Champions League, Pasveer doesn’t have any experience in international tournaments.

How to watch the Netherlands World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Netherlands World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for the Netherlands to win the 2022 World Cup is +1400, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad How many times did the Netherlands win the World Cup? Although the Oranje are one of the favorites for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and been historically dominant, it’s never actually won the World Cup. On a record three occasions, they made it to the finals, without scoring that deciding winning goal: in 1974, 1978, and more recently in 2010, losing against Spain. How many times has the Netherlands been in the World Cup? The Netherlands has qualified for the World Cup ten times before. They didn’t manage to qualify for the last World Cup in 2018, which was the second time that happened since 1990, the other time being the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in 2002. How are the Netherlands good at football? Football is the most popular sport in the Netherlands. Some people even prefer watching the Eredivisie than the World Cup. The sport is easily accessible and a lot of facilities are dedicated to training youth players. The knowledge of former players like Johan Cruyff is passed on to future generations.