After an already-extraordinary run through the group stage of the World Cup, Morocco went against all odds by becoming the first African team to make the final four of the World Cup. However, it was beaten by France in the semifinals, meaning it will now play Croatia (which lost to finalist Argentina) in the third-place playoff on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Third-place playoff: Morocco vs. Croatia

Match Date Time (ET) Stadium Morocco vs. Croatia December 17, 2022 2 p.m. Khalifa International Stadium

How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia World Cup third-place playoff for free from anywhere



SBS

Country: Australia

Australian broadcaster SBS is airing all 64 World Cup matches for free. If you’re a Socceroos fan, their World Cup quest began against reigning champions France on November 22. You can sign up for a free account from anywhere by visiting www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/, then just connect to an Australian server, sign in, and start streaming!

RTBF

Country: Belgium

French-language broadcaster RTBF has free-to-air rights for FIFA World Cup streams and will be broadcasting the tournament live.

TF1

Country: France

France’s free streaming platform TF1 will provide free-to-air coverage of the final World Cup games as Les Bleus try to defend their 2018 title. Create your account to start watching select games TFI has the rights for. Note that this stream is in French.

BBC iPlayer

Country: UK

If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service—including England’s opening group game against Iran on November 21 and other choice games from the group stage and knockout rounds. Another way to watch the BBC coverage is by using Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

ITVX

Country: UK

ITX (formerly ITV Hub) is the online home of all of ITV’s content, with both on-demand and live stream events, including free FIFA World Cup 2022 streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. ITV will show several games from the group stages every day (including games featuring England and Wales), as well as select games from the knockout rounds. You can also tune into the ITV coverage via Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

RTÉ Player

Country: Ireland

You can watch select matches live and for free on RTÉ Player as the Irish broadcaster holds the FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for Ireland.

ServusTV

Country: Austria

ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language World Cup streams, even though Austria will not be competing at this edition of tournament.

Globoplay

Country: Brazil

The Brazil men’s football team is ranked No. 1 in the world and among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. For local coverage in Portuguese, you can watch games for free on the Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay.

DR TV

Country: Denmark

Free Danish streaming service DR TV carries live football matches and international sporting events including FIFA World Cup streams. No account is required, but note that the commentary is in Danish.

ARD

Country: Germany

For free German-language options, German broadcaster ARD is showing FIFA World Cup streams online. Four-time champions Germany are among the favorites to challenge for the World Cup this year, so follow their journey on ARD.

ZDF

Country: Germany

Germany’s ZDF is one of the country’s biggest networks and will also offer free World Cup streams during the tournament—in German.

Germany football fans can live stream 48 of 64 World Cup matches online for free on ARD and ZDF, including the semi-finals and final (Magenta TV will air the other 16 matches). In addition, the Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus TV will stream all 64 matches online for free in German.

RAIPlay

Country: Italy

RaiPlay is great way to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Italy. The free streaming service also lets you watch other sports, as well as Italian TV and movies. Note: The commentary is in Italian.

Abema

Country: Japan

Abema allows you to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Japan. Catch all 64 games—including games featuring Japan and the final on December 18. Note: The commentary is in Japanese.

NOS

Country: Netherlands

The Netherlands have a rich history at internationals—yet have never won the World Cup, despite three finals appearances. If this is the year the Dutch go all the way, you can catch all the action—with Dutch commentary—when you stream free on the national broadcaster, NOS.

NRK TV

Country: Norway

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV and paid provider TV 2 will share the rights to show FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 streams in Norway, with NRK TV showing its games for free. The games will be shown with Norwegian commentary.

RTVE

Country: Spain

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast all the matches that Spain plays, in addition to the opening game between Qatar vs. Ecuador and several of the knockout stages up to and including the final.

SVT

Country: Sweden

Swedish public-service broadcaster SVT has the official rights to stream World Cup 2022 games for free. SVT will air 32 of the 64 matches live on TV and online, with commentary in Swedish.

TV4

Country: Sweden

TV4 will air 32 of the 64 World Cup games during the tournament for free. SVT has the other fixtures, free to stream. The commentary is in Swedish.

How did Morocco and Croatia get into the World Cup third-place playoff?

Morocco

0-0 D vs. Croatia

2-0 W vs. Belgium

2-1 W vs. Canada

0-0 D (3-0 W on penalties) vs. Spain (Round of 16)

1-0 W vs. Portugal (Quarterfinals)

2-0 L vs. France (Semifinals)

Croatia

0-0 D vs. Morocco

4-1 W vs. Canada

0-0 D vs. Belgium

1-1 D (3-1 W on penalties) vs. Japan (Round of 16)

1-1 D (4-2 W on penalties) vs. Brazil (Quarterfinals)

3-0 L vs. Argentina (Semifinals)

2022 FIFA World Cup third-place schedule

Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10 a.m. ET

Morocco vs. Croatia

2022 FIFA World Cup final schedule

Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10 a.m. ET

France vs. Argentina