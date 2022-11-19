Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Japan

Japan World Cup 2022: Players, Fixtures, Group

Updated: November 21, 2022

How far can the Samurai Blue go in Qatar?

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Japan, the Samurai Blue, a fierce team led by manager Hajime Moriyasu is ready to play against Germany, Spain, and Costa Rica in Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite the tough draw, the Asian team has strengthened in recent years, especially with the many players gaining experience overseas at European clubs, further bolstering their supporters in the West. The odds may be against them, but their experience in the Asian qualifiers and matches can bring in some surprises!

Final 26-man Japan World Cup roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperEiji KawashimaStrasbourg (FRA)3995
GoalkeeperShuichi GondaShimizu S-Pulse (JPN)3333
GoalkeeperDaniel SchmidtSint-Truiden (BEL)3011
DefenderYuto NagatomoTokyo (JPN)36137
DefenderMaya YoshidaSchalke (GER)12112
DefenderHiroki SakaiUrawa Red Diamonds (JPN)3271
DefenderTakehiro TomiyasuArsenal (ENG)2329
DefenderYuta NakayamaHuddersfield (ENG)2517
DefenderMiki YamaneKawasaki Frontale (JPN)2814
DefenderShogo TaniguchiKawasaki Frontale (JPN)3113
DefenderKo ItakuraBorussia Monchengladbach (GER)2512
DefenderHiroki ItoStuttgart (GER)235
MidfielderGaku ShibasakiLeganes (SPA)3059
MidfielderWataru EndoStuttgart (GER)2943
MidfielderTakumi MinaminoMonaco (FRA)2743
MidfielderJunya ItoReims (FRA)2938
MidfielderRitsu DoanFreiburg (GER)2428
MidfielderDaichi KamadaEintracht Frankfurt (GER)2621
MidfielderTakefusa KuboReal Sociedad (SPA)2119
MidfielderHidemasa MoritaSporting (POR)2717
MidfielderAo TanakaFortuna Dusseldorf (GER)2414
MidfielderKaoru MitomaBrighton (ENG)259
MidfielderYuki SomaNagoya Grampus (JPN)257
ForwardTakuma AsanoBochum (GER)2736
ForwardAyase UedaClub Brugge (BEL)2410
ForwardDaizen MaedaCeltic258

Star players in the Japan World Cup team

One name above all: Wataru Endo, the star of Japan and also of Bundesliga team Stuttgart. His midfield tackles and charisma make him one of the top Samurai Blue’s top players—and hugely popular at home and abroad.

Who is Japan’s head coach?

The coach of Japan is Hajime Moriyasu, who has led the team since 2018. He tends to be rather conservative in his tactics but helped Sanfrecce Hiroshima win back-to-back J League titles in 2012 and 2013, and again in 2015. Will his tactics be enough against the mighty Germany and Spain in Group E?

Japan World Cup fixtures and match schedule

infographic japan world cup 2022 games

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Wed, Nov. 23Germany vs. Japan8 a.m.Khalifa International
Sun, Nov. 27Japan vs. Costa Rica5 a.m.Ahmad Bin Ali
Thurs, Dec. 1Spain vs. Japan2 p.m.Khalifa International

Germany vs. Japan

The first match at the World Cup will be really tough for Japan. Germany, one of the top sides in World Cup history and one of the tournament favorites, should have enough to comfortably beat the Samurai Blue, but if Japan can keep enough possession, they could surprise them. 

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Probably the most balanced match of Group E, with both teams equally likely to steal the win. Will Wataru Endo bring his team to victory? And will winger Junya Ito help the forwards to score the goals that claim victory? Stay tuned for an exciting match!

Spain vs. Japan

On paper, this seems like an easy win for Spain. But Japan has enough guile within the squad to produce a shock upset against one of the tournament favorites. 

Japan national team strengths & weaknesses

Let’s dive deeper into the strengths and weaknesses of the Samurai Blue!

Strengths

Even if the team does not really have a strong center forward, Japan can count on its strong midfield, which can transition from defense to attack quickly. This is proved by the way Japan qualified for this competition: 10 out of the 12 goals were scored by midfielders. Japan can also count on charismatic leaders within the team that bring them together on and off the pitch. 

Weaknesses

Probably the lack of a strong forward player is the most evident weakness for Japan. Also, this year’s team is composed of veterans and debutants which may requite a little time to gel and find their strongest performances.  

How to watch the Japan World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Japan World Cup 2022 odds

According to the bookies, Japan holds a very slim chance of winning the 2022 World Cup at +1400. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: Japan 2022 World Cup squad

How many times has Japan won the World Cup?
How many times has Japan been in the World Cup?
How is Japan good at football?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN