Japan, the Samurai Blue, a fierce team led by manager Hajime Moriyasu is ready to play against Germany, Spain, and Costa Rica in Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite the tough draw, the Asian team has strengthened in recent years, especially with the many players gaining experience overseas at European clubs, further bolstering their supporters in the West. The odds may be against them, but their experience in the Asian qualifiers and matches can bring in some surprises!

Final 26-man Japan World Cup roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima Strasbourg (FRA) 39 95 Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda Shimizu S-Pulse (JPN) 33 33 Goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt Sint-Truiden (BEL) 30 11 Defender Yuto Nagatomo Tokyo (JPN) 36 137 Defender Maya Yoshida Schalke (GER) 121 12 Defender Hiroki Sakai Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) 32 71 Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal (ENG) 23 29 Defender Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield (ENG) 25 17 Defender Miki Yamane Kawasaki Frontale (JPN) 28 14 Defender Shogo Taniguchi Kawasaki Frontale (JPN) 31 13 Defender Ko Itakura Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) 25 12 Defender Hiroki Ito Stuttgart (GER) 23 5 Midfielder Gaku Shibasaki Leganes (SPA) 30 59 Midfielder Wataru Endo Stuttgart (GER) 29 43 Midfielder Takumi Minamino Monaco (FRA) 27 43 Midfielder Junya Ito Reims (FRA) 29 38 Midfielder Ritsu Doan Freiburg (GER) 24 28 Midfielder Daichi Kamada Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 26 21 Midfielder Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad (SPA) 21 19 Midfielder Hidemasa Morita Sporting (POR) 27 17 Midfielder Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf (GER) 24 14 Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Brighton (ENG) 25 9 Midfielder Yuki Soma Nagoya Grampus (JPN) 25 7 Forward Takuma Asano Bochum (GER) 27 36 Forward Ayase Ueda Club Brugge (BEL) 24 10 Forward Daizen Maeda Celtic 25 8

Star players in the Japan World Cup team

One name above all: Wataru Endo, the star of Japan and also of Bundesliga team Stuttgart. His midfield tackles and charisma make him one of the top Samurai Blue’s top players—and hugely popular at home and abroad.

Who is Japan’s head coach?

The coach of Japan is Hajime Moriyasu, who has led the team since 2018. He tends to be rather conservative in his tactics but helped Sanfrecce Hiroshima win back-to-back J League titles in 2012 and 2013, and again in 2015. Will his tactics be enough against the mighty Germany and Spain in Group E?

Japan World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Germany vs. Japan 8 a.m. Khalifa International Sun, Nov. 27 Japan vs. Costa Rica 5 a.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Thurs, Dec. 1 Spain vs. Japan 2 p.m. Khalifa International

Germany vs. Japan

The first match at the World Cup will be really tough for Japan. Germany, one of the top sides in World Cup history and one of the tournament favorites, should have enough to comfortably beat the Samurai Blue, but if Japan can keep enough possession, they could surprise them.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Probably the most balanced match of Group E, with both teams equally likely to steal the win. Will Wataru Endo bring his team to victory? And will winger Junya Ito help the forwards to score the goals that claim victory? Stay tuned for an exciting match!

Spain vs. Japan

On paper, this seems like an easy win for Spain. But Japan has enough guile within the squad to produce a shock upset against one of the tournament favorites.

Japan national team strengths & weaknesses

Let’s dive deeper into the strengths and weaknesses of the Samurai Blue!

Strengths

Even if the team does not really have a strong center forward, Japan can count on its strong midfield, which can transition from defense to attack quickly. This is proved by the way Japan qualified for this competition: 10 out of the 12 goals were scored by midfielders. Japan can also count on charismatic leaders within the team that bring them together on and off the pitch.

Weaknesses

Probably the lack of a strong forward player is the most evident weakness for Japan. Also, this year’s team is composed of veterans and debutants which may requite a little time to gel and find their strongest performances.

How to watch the Japan World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Japan World Cup 2022 odds

According to the bookies, Japan holds a very slim chance of winning the 2022 World Cup at +1400. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Japan 2022 World Cup squad How many times has Japan won the World Cup? Japan has never won the World Cup. How many times has Japan been in the World Cup? At this year’s edition, Japan will make its seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup. How is Japan good at football? Even if not as strong as other countries, Japan’s team can count on character and very good players. Despite being sorted in a tough group (with Germany and Spain), Japan will fight hard to get to the round of 16 as it happened during the 2018 World Cup, when the Samurai Blue were able to beat Colombia and move forward to the next stage.