Ghana is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament. However, the Black Stars aren’t expected to do much in Qatar, and the odds say as much. No team in the 2022 World Cup is lower in FIFA’s world ranking than Ghana, who comes in at No. 61 and is also the youngest team in the tournament.

Can veterans Thomas Partey and André Ayew lead the Black Stars on a historic run, or will their time in Qatar be over before they know it? If Ghana fully intends on escaping Group H and taking down Portugal in the process, the Black Stars will need dominant performances from newcomers Tariq Lamptey and Iñaki Williams in the coming weeks.

Final 26-man Ghana World Cup 2022 roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperAbdul Manaf NurudeenEupen (BEL)232
GoalkeeperLawrence Ati-ZigiSt. Gallen (SUI)259
GoalkeeperIbrahim DanladAsante Kotoko (GHA)190
DefenderDaniel AmarteyLeicester City (ENG)2743
DefenderJoseph AidooCelta Vigo (SPA)2710
DefenderAlexander DijkuStrasbourg (FRA)2818
DefenderTariq LampteyBrighton (ENG)221
DefenderGideon MensahAJ Auxerre (FRA)2411
DefenderDenis OdoiClub Brugge (BEL)344
DefenderMohamed SalisuSouthampton (ENG)231
DefenderBaba RahmanReading (ENG)2847
DefenderAlidu SeiduClermont Foot (FRA)222
MidfieldAndre AyewAl Sadd (QAT)32107
MidfieldDaniel Afriyie BarniehHearts of Oak (GHA)212
MidfieldMohammed KudusAjax (NED)2216
MidfieldDaniel Kofi-KyerehFreiburg (GER)2612
MidfieldThomas ParteyArsenal (ENG)2940
ForwardElisha OwusuGent (BEL)252
ForwardSalis Abdul SamedLens (FRA)220
ForwardJordan AyewCrystal Palace (ENG)3182
ForwardOsman BukariRed Star Belgrade (SRB)235
ForwardAntoine SemenyoBristol City (ENG)223
ForwardAbdul Fatawu IssahakuSporting (POR)1811
ForwardKamal SowahClub Brugge (BEL)220
ForwardKamaldeen SulemanaStade Rennes (FRA)2011
ForwardInaki WilliamsAthletic Club (ESP)281

Star players on the Ghana World Cup team

Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew headline the 2022 Ghana World Cup team. Black Stars fans should also expect significant contributions from midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Daniel Amartey in Qatar.

Who is Ghana’s head coach?

Otto Addo will coach Ghana’s men’s soccer team in the 2022 World Cup. His presence is fitting, given his place as Ghana’s starting right winger at the 2006 World Cup. Addo is in his first year managing the Black Stars.

Ghana World Cup fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)
Thurs, Nov. 24Portugal vs. Ghana11 a.m.
Mon, Nov. 28South Korea vs. Ghana8 a.m.
Fri, Dec. 2Ghana vs. Uruguay10 a.m.

Portugal vs. Ghana

Unfortunately for Ghana fans, the Black Stars open the 2022 World Cup against a Portugal team favored to win Group H. In fact, Portugal entered the World Cup with the eighth-best odds (+1600) of winning the entire tournament. At least the Black Stars will have two matches remaining.

South Korea vs. Ghana

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on how Ghana responds following their World Cup opener against Portugal. Ghana’s November 28 showdown with South Korea might mark the Black Stars’ best chance of an outright victory in Qatar—and all it takes is one win to get some spark going in such a high-stakes setting.

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Back in 2010, Uruguay outlasted Ghana in a controversial World Cup quarterfinals match. Over a decade later, the two sides meet again to close the opening round for Group H. Can the Black Stars exact some revenge, or will history repeat in Qatar?

Ghana national team strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Although Ghana isn’t highly-ranked, don’t take that to mean the Black Stars lack talent. The Ayew brothers are battle-tested veteran leaders eager to help the Black Stars shock the world. We’re especially intrigued to see Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the 18-year-old winger who passed up signing with Liverpool to ink a deal with Sporting Lisbon. If Ghana starts winning matches and setting itself up for a run at history, don’t be surprised if the conversations frequently feature Issahaku’s name.

Weaknesses

A quick glance at Ghana’s World Cup roster shows many young players lacking experience, especially on the international front. An optimist might paint that as a potential positive, but we see it as something that could hurt the Black Stars in close games. If Ghana relies too heavily on its young players, the Black Stars shouldn’t expect to make it too far in Qatar. Ghana has struggled in international play throughout 2022, and expecting that trend to change in the World Cup, of all places, is a difficult request. Still, stranger things have happened, and Ghana has pulled off surprising finishes in the World Cup before.

How to watch the Ghana World Cup team for free

Global broadcasters BBC iPlayer, ITV, and SBS (Australia) are stream World Cup matches online for free, in English. In fact all of the following streaming services from around the world are broadcasting World Cup matches online for free:

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITV, BBC Free
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseAbema, DentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Ghana World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Ghana to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they’re not even showing in the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all countries considered to have a viable chance:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

