Ghana is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament. However, the Black Stars aren’t expected to do much in Qatar, and the odds say as much. No team in the 2022 World Cup is lower in FIFA’s world ranking than Ghana, who comes in at No. 61 and is also the youngest team in the tournament.

Can veterans Thomas Partey and André Ayew lead the Black Stars on a historic run, or will their time in Qatar be over before they know it? If Ghana fully intends on escaping Group H and taking down Portugal in the process, the Black Stars will need dominant performances from newcomers Tariq Lamptey and Iñaki Williams in the coming weeks.

Final 26-man Ghana World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen Eupen (BEL) 23 2 Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi St. Gallen (SUI) 25 9 Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad Asante Kotoko (GHA) 19 0 Defender Daniel Amartey Leicester City (ENG) 27 43 Defender Joseph Aidoo Celta Vigo (SPA) 27 10 Defender Alexander Dijku Strasbourg (FRA) 28 18 Defender Tariq Lamptey Brighton (ENG) 22 1 Defender Gideon Mensah AJ Auxerre (FRA) 24 11 Defender Denis Odoi Club Brugge (BEL) 34 4 Defender Mohamed Salisu Southampton (ENG) 23 1 Defender Baba Rahman Reading (ENG) 28 47 Defender Alidu Seidu Clermont Foot (FRA) 22 2 Midfield Andre Ayew Al Sadd (QAT) 32 107 Midfield Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Hearts of Oak (GHA) 21 2 Midfield Mohammed Kudus Ajax (NED) 22 16 Midfield Daniel Kofi-Kyereh Freiburg (GER) 26 12 Midfield Thomas Partey Arsenal (ENG) 29 40 Forward Elisha Owusu Gent (BEL) 25 2 Forward Salis Abdul Samed Lens (FRA) 22 0 Forward Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace (ENG) 31 82 Forward Osman Bukari Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 23 5 Forward Antoine Semenyo Bristol City (ENG) 22 3 Forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Sporting (POR) 18 11 Forward Kamal Sowah Club Brugge (BEL) 22 0 Forward Kamaldeen Sulemana Stade Rennes (FRA) 20 11 Forward Inaki Williams Athletic Club (ESP) 28 1

Star players on the Ghana World Cup team

Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew headline the 2022 Ghana World Cup team. Black Stars fans should also expect significant contributions from midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Daniel Amartey in Qatar.

Who is Ghana’s head coach?

Otto Addo will coach Ghana’s men’s soccer team in the 2022 World Cup. His presence is fitting, given his place as Ghana’s starting right winger at the 2006 World Cup. Addo is in his first year managing the Black Stars.

Ghana World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Thurs, Nov. 24 Portugal vs. Ghana 11 a.m. Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea vs. Ghana 8 a.m. Fri, Dec. 2 Ghana vs. Uruguay 10 a.m.

Portugal vs. Ghana

Unfortunately for Ghana fans, the Black Stars open the 2022 World Cup against a Portugal team favored to win Group H. In fact, Portugal entered the World Cup with the eighth-best odds (+1600) of winning the entire tournament. At least the Black Stars will have two matches remaining.

South Korea vs. Ghana

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on how Ghana responds following their World Cup opener against Portugal. Ghana’s November 28 showdown with South Korea might mark the Black Stars’ best chance of an outright victory in Qatar—and all it takes is one win to get some spark going in such a high-stakes setting.

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Back in 2010, Uruguay outlasted Ghana in a controversial World Cup quarterfinals match. Over a decade later, the two sides meet again to close the opening round for Group H. Can the Black Stars exact some revenge, or will history repeat in Qatar?

Ghana national team strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Although Ghana isn’t highly-ranked, don’t take that to mean the Black Stars lack talent. The Ayew brothers are battle-tested veteran leaders eager to help the Black Stars shock the world. We’re especially intrigued to see Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the 18-year-old winger who passed up signing with Liverpool to ink a deal with Sporting Lisbon. If Ghana starts winning matches and setting itself up for a run at history, don’t be surprised if the conversations frequently feature Issahaku’s name.

Weaknesses

A quick glance at Ghana’s World Cup roster shows many young players lacking experience, especially on the international front. An optimist might paint that as a potential positive, but we see it as something that could hurt the Black Stars in close games. If Ghana relies too heavily on its young players, the Black Stars shouldn’t expect to make it too far in Qatar. Ghana has struggled in international play throughout 2022, and expecting that trend to change in the World Cup, of all places, is a difficult request. Still, stranger things have happened, and Ghana has pulled off surprising finishes in the World Cup before.

How to watch the Ghana World Cup team for free

Global broadcasters BBC iPlayer, ITV, and SBS (Australia) are stream World Cup matches online for free, in English. In fact all of the following streaming services from around the world are broadcasting World Cup matches online for free:

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV, BBC Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Abema, Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Ghana World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Ghana to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they’re not even showing in the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all countries considered to have a viable chance:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Ghana 2022 World Cup squad When did Ghana last win the World Cup? As of 2022, Ghana has never won the World Cup. In fact, the Black Stars have never advanced past the quarterfinal round, although they’re certainly looking to change that fact in Qatar. We’ll see if veterans Thomas Partey and André Ayew can help bring a World Cup trophy to Ghana. How many times has Ghana been in the World Cup? Ghana first qualified for the World Cup in 2006 and reached the Round of 16. Four years later, the Black Stars made the quarterfinals and finished seventh overall. Although Ghana also qualified for the 2014 World Cup, they failed to make it out of group stage play that summer. How good is Ghana at football? Ghana entered the 2022 World Cup ranked 61st among FIFA nations, the worst standing of all 32 teams in this year’s tournament. Although the Black Stars have never won the World Cup, they’ve at least made three of the last four tournaments, and led by global superstars like Michael Essien have acquitted themselves well.