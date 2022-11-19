Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Germany

Germany World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Can Germany go all the way in Qatar?

As always, the German national team enters the World Cup as one of the favorites, even though the team is still finding its feet after the end of the Jogi Löw era. Drawn with Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica in Group E, Germany’s progression to the knockout rounds is by no means a foregone conclusion, but manager Hansi Flick should avoid crashing out in the group stage as Germany did at the 2018 World Cup. Pride and the ultimate prize are on the line, and this refreshed group of German internationals will be determined to re-establish the nation as one of the world’s best on the biggest stage this winter.

Final 26-man Germany World Cup 2022 roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperMarc-André Ter StegenBarcelona (SPA)3030
GoalkeeperManuel NeuerBayern Munich (GER)36113
GoalkeeperKevin TrappEintracht Frankfurt (GER)326
DefenderAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid (SPA)2954
DefenderLukas KlostermannRB Leipzig (GER)2618
DefenderChristian Günter SC Freiburg (GER) 297
DefenderDavid RaumRB Leipzig (GER)2411
DefenderMattias GinterSC Freiburg (GER)2846
DefenderThilo KehrerWest Ham (ENG)2622
DefenderNiklas SüleBorussia Dortmund (GER)2742
DefenderNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund (GER)226
DefenderArmel Bella-KotchapSouthampton (ENG)202
MidfielderMario GotzeEintracht Frankfurt (GER)3063
MidfielderLeon GoretzkaBayern Munich (GER)4414
MidfielderJulian BrandtBorussia Dortmund (GER)2638
MidfielderKai HavertzChelsea (ENG)2330
MidfielderJoshua KimmichBayern Munich (GER)2770
MidfielderJamal MusialaBayern Munich (GER)1917
MidfielderJonas HofmannBorussia Monchengladbach (GER)3016
MidfielderIlkay GundoganManchester City (ENG)3162
ForwardKarim AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund (GER)204
ForwardNiclas Füllkrug Werder Bremen (GER)291
ForwardYoussoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund (GER)171
ForwardSerge GnabryBayern Munich (GER)2736
ForwardThomas MüllerBayern Munich (GER)33118
ForwardLeroy SaneBayern Munich (GER)2647

Star players in the Germany World Cup team

The German national team is able to draw from the best Bundesliga talents as well as players at some of Europe’s elite clubs. Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry are just a few Bayern Munich players in the squad, bringing a wealth of international experience with them, too. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen will anchor the defense, while Chelsea’s Kai Havertz pulls the strings in the midfield. Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug earns a call-up due to his fantastic goalscoring record this season. Yet, perhaps the biggest surprise in the squad for the 2022 World Cup is the return of Mario Götze after a five-year abscence from the national team.

Who is Germany’s head coach?

German head coach Hansi Flick registered 148 games in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich and Cologne, winning the German championship in 1986, 1987, 1989, and 1990 with Bayern. He succeeded Joachim Löw as the national team manager in 2021, having previously managed the likes of Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.

Germany World Cup fixtures and match schedule

infographic germany world cup 2022 matches

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Wed, Nov. 23Germany vs. Japan8 a.m.Khalifa International
Sun, Nov. 27Spain vs. Germany2 p.m.Al Bayt
Thurs, Dec. 1Costa Rica vs. Germany2 p.m.Al Bayt

Germany vs. Japan

Germany may have a stronger international record than Japan, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese will be a comfortable opponent for the opening game. Although the German national team is still looking for its form this year, Japan will have a hard time competing against the experience of Thomas Müller and fresh young players like winger Jamal Musiala.

Spain vs. Germany

Arguably the toughest game in Group E that pits the 2010 winner (Spain) against the 2014 winner (Germany). Yet, both national teams will look quite different in this game, with Spain’s young talents coming to the fore and Germany’s tactical philosophy shifted after its humiliating group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

Costa Rica vs Germany

Costa Rica should never be underestimated. This is the Central American nation’s third successive trip to the World Cup, where qualification was earned off the back of solid defensive performances. So a victory in this game may depend on Germany’s ability to carve its opponents open and create attacking opportunities on the counter.

Germany national team strengths & weaknesses

Strengths

Manager Hansi Flick works meticulously but, above all, has great people skills; in bringing the team together, he will secure one of the Germans’ greatest strengths. The World Cup squad boasts plenty of seasoned World Cup veterans, such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, trophy-laden forward Thomas Müller, and Mario Götze—who scored the winner for Germany in the 2014 final against Argentina. But watch out for the feisty fan-favorite defender Nico Schlotterbeck or the two young star forwards, 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukokothe and 19-year-old winger Jamal Musiala, who might become some of the new superstars of this World Cup.

Weaknesses

Timo Werner’s absence weighs heavily, there are no world-class German center forwards in this squad. The issue of mentality still looms over the national team given the embarrassing exit in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup as deafening champions.

How to watch Germany’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Germany World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Germany to win the 2022 World Cup is +1000, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: Germany 2022 World Cup squad

When did Germany last win the World Cup?
How many times has Germany won the World Cup?
How many times has Germany been in the World Cup?
How is Germany good at football?
