As always, the German national team enters the World Cup as one of the favorites, even though the team is still finding its feet after the end of the Jogi Löw era. Drawn with Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica in Group E, Germany’s progression to the knockout rounds is by no means a foregone conclusion, but manager Hansi Flick should avoid crashing out in the group stage as Germany did at the 2018 World Cup. Pride and the ultimate prize are on the line, and this refreshed group of German internationals will be determined to re-establish the nation as one of the world’s best on the biggest stage this winter.

Final 26-man Germany World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen Barcelona (SPA) 30 30 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich (GER) 36 113 Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 32 6 Defender Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid (SPA) 29 54 Defender Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig (GER) 26 18 Defender Christian Günter SC Freiburg (GER) 29 7 Defender David Raum RB Leipzig (GER) 24 11 Defender Mattias Ginter SC Freiburg (GER) 28 46 Defender Thilo Kehrer West Ham (ENG) 26 22 Defender Niklas Süle Borussia Dortmund (GER) 27 42 Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund (GER) 22 6 Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton (ENG) 20 2 Midfielder Mario Gotze Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 30 63 Midfielder Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich (GER) 44 14 Midfielder Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund (GER) 26 38 Midfielder Kai Havertz Chelsea (ENG) 23 30 Midfielder Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich (GER) 27 70 Midfielder Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich (GER) 19 17 Midfielder Jonas Hofmann Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) 30 16 Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City (ENG) 31 62 Forward Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund (GER) 20 4 Forward Niclas Füllkrug Werder Bremen (GER) 29 1 Forward Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund (GER) 17 1 Forward Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich (GER) 27 36 Forward Thomas Müller Bayern Munich (GER) 33 118 Forward Leroy Sane Bayern Munich (GER) 26 47

Star players in the Germany World Cup team

The German national team is able to draw from the best Bundesliga talents as well as players at some of Europe’s elite clubs. Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry are just a few Bayern Munich players in the squad, bringing a wealth of international experience with them, too. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen will anchor the defense, while Chelsea’s Kai Havertz pulls the strings in the midfield. Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug earns a call-up due to his fantastic goalscoring record this season. Yet, perhaps the biggest surprise in the squad for the 2022 World Cup is the return of Mario Götze after a five-year abscence from the national team.

Who is Germany’s head coach?

German head coach Hansi Flick registered 148 games in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich and Cologne, winning the German championship in 1986, 1987, 1989, and 1990 with Bayern. He succeeded Joachim Löw as the national team manager in 2021, having previously managed the likes of Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.

Germany World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Germany vs. Japan 8 a.m. Khalifa International Sun, Nov. 27 Spain vs. Germany 2 p.m. Al Bayt Thurs, Dec. 1 Costa Rica vs. Germany 2 p.m. Al Bayt

Germany vs. Japan

Germany may have a stronger international record than Japan, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese will be a comfortable opponent for the opening game. Although the German national team is still looking for its form this year, Japan will have a hard time competing against the experience of Thomas Müller and fresh young players like winger Jamal Musiala.

Spain vs. Germany

Arguably the toughest game in Group E that pits the 2010 winner (Spain) against the 2014 winner (Germany). Yet, both national teams will look quite different in this game, with Spain’s young talents coming to the fore and Germany’s tactical philosophy shifted after its humiliating group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

Costa Rica vs Germany

Costa Rica should never be underestimated. This is the Central American nation’s third successive trip to the World Cup, where qualification was earned off the back of solid defensive performances. So a victory in this game may depend on Germany’s ability to carve its opponents open and create attacking opportunities on the counter.

Germany national team strengths & weaknesses

Strengths

Manager Hansi Flick works meticulously but, above all, has great people skills; in bringing the team together, he will secure one of the Germans’ greatest strengths. The World Cup squad boasts plenty of seasoned World Cup veterans, such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, trophy-laden forward Thomas Müller, and Mario Götze—who scored the winner for Germany in the 2014 final against Argentina. But watch out for the feisty fan-favorite defender Nico Schlotterbeck or the two young star forwards, 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukokothe and 19-year-old winger Jamal Musiala, who might become some of the new superstars of this World Cup.

Weaknesses

Timo Werner’s absence weighs heavily, there are no world-class German center forwards in this squad. The issue of mentality still looms over the national team given the embarrassing exit in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup as deafening champions.

How to watch Germany’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Germany World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Germany to win the 2022 World Cup is +1000, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500