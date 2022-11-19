As always, the German national team enters the World Cup as one of the favorites, even though the team is still finding its feet after the end of the Jogi Löw era. Drawn with Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica in Group E, Germany’s progression to the knockout rounds is by no means a foregone conclusion, but manager Hansi Flick should avoid crashing out in the group stage as Germany did at the 2018 World Cup. Pride and the ultimate prize are on the line, and this refreshed group of German internationals will be determined to re-establish the nation as one of the world’s best on the biggest stage this winter.
Final 26-man Germany World Cup 2022 roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|Goalkeeper
|Marc-André Ter Stegen
|Barcelona (SPA)
|30
|30
|Goalkeeper
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|36
|113
|Goalkeeper
|Kevin Trapp
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|32
|6
|Defender
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Real Madrid (SPA)
|29
|54
|Defender
|Lukas Klostermann
|RB Leipzig (GER)
|26
|18
|Defender
|Christian Günter
|SC Freiburg (GER)
|29
|7
|Defender
|David Raum
|RB Leipzig (GER)
|24
|11
|Defender
|Mattias Ginter
|SC Freiburg (GER)
|28
|46
|Defender
|Thilo Kehrer
|West Ham (ENG)
|26
|22
|Defender
|Niklas Süle
|Borussia Dortmund (GER)
|27
|42
|Defender
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Borussia Dortmund (GER)
|22
|6
|Defender
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton (ENG)
|20
|2
|Midfielder
|Mario Gotze
|Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|30
|63
|Midfielder
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|44
|14
|Midfielder
|Julian Brandt
|Borussia Dortmund (GER)
|26
|38
|Midfielder
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea (ENG)
|23
|30
|Midfielder
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|27
|70
|Midfielder
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|19
|17
|Midfielder
|Jonas Hofmann
|Borussia Monchengladbach (GER)
|30
|16
|Midfielder
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Manchester City (ENG)
|31
|62
|Forward
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund (GER)
|20
|4
|Forward
|Niclas Füllkrug
|Werder Bremen (GER)
|29
|1
|Forward
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|Borussia Dortmund (GER)
|17
|1
|Forward
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|27
|36
|Forward
|Thomas Müller
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|33
|118
|Forward
|Leroy Sane
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|26
|47
Star players in the Germany World Cup team
The German national team is able to draw from the best Bundesliga talents as well as players at some of Europe’s elite clubs. Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry are just a few Bayern Munich players in the squad, bringing a wealth of international experience with them, too. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen will anchor the defense, while Chelsea’s Kai Havertz pulls the strings in the midfield. Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug earns a call-up due to his fantastic goalscoring record this season. Yet, perhaps the biggest surprise in the squad for the 2022 World Cup is the return of Mario Götze after a five-year abscence from the national team.
Who is Germany’s head coach?
German head coach Hansi Flick registered 148 games in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich and Cologne, winning the German championship in 1986, 1987, 1989, and 1990 with Bayern. He succeeded Joachim Löw as the national team manager in 2021, having previously managed the likes of Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.
Germany World Cup fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Germany vs. Japan
|8 a.m.
|Khalifa International
|Sun, Nov. 27
|Spain vs. Germany
|2 p.m.
|Al Bayt
|Thurs, Dec. 1
|Costa Rica vs. Germany
|2 p.m.
|Al Bayt
Germany vs. Japan
Germany may have a stronger international record than Japan, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese will be a comfortable opponent for the opening game. Although the German national team is still looking for its form this year, Japan will have a hard time competing against the experience of Thomas Müller and fresh young players like winger Jamal Musiala.
Spain vs. Germany
Arguably the toughest game in Group E that pits the 2010 winner (Spain) against the 2014 winner (Germany). Yet, both national teams will look quite different in this game, with Spain’s young talents coming to the fore and Germany’s tactical philosophy shifted after its humiliating group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.
Costa Rica vs Germany
Costa Rica should never be underestimated. This is the Central American nation’s third successive trip to the World Cup, where qualification was earned off the back of solid defensive performances. So a victory in this game may depend on Germany’s ability to carve its opponents open and create attacking opportunities on the counter.
Germany national team strengths & weaknesses
Strengths
Manager Hansi Flick works meticulously but, above all, has great people skills; in bringing the team together, he will secure one of the Germans’ greatest strengths. The World Cup squad boasts plenty of seasoned World Cup veterans, such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, trophy-laden forward Thomas Müller, and Mario Götze—who scored the winner for Germany in the 2014 final against Argentina. But watch out for the feisty fan-favorite defender Nico Schlotterbeck or the two young star forwards, 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukokothe and 19-year-old winger Jamal Musiala, who might become some of the new superstars of this World Cup.
Weaknesses
Timo Werner’s absence weighs heavily, there are no world-class German center forwards in this squad. The issue of mentality still looms over the national team given the embarrassing exit in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup as deafening champions.
How to watch Germany’s World Cup team for free from anywhere
|Territory
|Language
|Rights holder(s)
|Price
|Australia
|English
|SBS
|Free
|Belgium
|French
|RTBF (French)
|Free
|Belgium
|Dutch
|VRT (Dutch)
|Free
|France
|French
|TF1
|Free
|Germany
|German
|ARD
|Free
|Germany
|German
|ZDF
|Free
|Ireland
|English
|RTÉ
|Free
|Italy
|Italian
|RAI
|Free
|Netherlands
|Dutch
|NOS
|Free
|Portugal
|Portuguese
|RTP
|Free
|Spain
|Spanish
|RTVE
|Free
|United Kingdom
|English
|ITV
|Free
|Poland
|Polski
|TVP
|Free
|Sweden
|Svenska
|SVT
|Free
|Sweden
|Svenska
|TV4
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|SBS
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|KBS
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|MBC
|Free
|Japan
|Japanese
|Dentsu
|Free
|Denmark
|Dansk
|DR
|Free
|Norway
|Norsk
|NRK
|Free
|Finland
|Finnish
|Yle
|Free
|Finland
|Finnish
|MTV3
|Free
|Brazil
|Portuguese
|TV Globo
|Free
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Azteca7
|Free
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Televisa (vix)
|Free
Germany World Cup 2022 odds
The odds for Germany to win the 2022 World Cup is +1000, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:
|Team
|Odds
|Brazil
|+425
|France
|+600
|Argentina
|+650
|England
|+800
|Spain
|+850
|Germany
|+1000
|Netherlands
|+1400
|Portugal
|+1600
|Belgium
|+1600
|Denmark
|+3500
FAQ: Germany 2022 World Cup squad
When did Germany last win the World Cup?
Germany is one of the most successful nations at the World Cup, winning it on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990, and most recently in 2014).
How many times has Germany won the World Cup?
Germany has won the FIFA World Cup four times (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014).
How many times has Germany been in the World Cup?
The team was present in 19 out of the 21 tournaments, the second most frequent after Brazil that appeared in all 21 tournaments to date. Germany did not reach the quarterfinals twice, in 1938 and 2018.
How is Germany good at football?
The Germany national football team is one of the most successful national teams at the FIFA World Cup, winning four titles, earning second-place and third-place finishes four times each and one fourth-place finish. Antonio Rüdiger, Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan are some of the most experienced and decorated players at club and international level, while young players like Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are becoming mainstays in the national team.