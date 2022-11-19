Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup France

France World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Get the lowdown on Les Bleus’ World Cup chances

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally around the corner! The tournament kicks off November 20 and as the current World Cup champions, France’s national team enters as one of the tournament favorites. Even though they are drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia, Les Bleus are still hoping to avoid the “curse of the champions” (the last three World Cup champions were all eliminated in the group stage of the following tournaments). Expect France to make a statement early in the competition—and to go deep in its quest to repeat as champions.

Final 26-man France World Cup roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperHugo LlorisTottenham (ENG)35139
GoalkeeperMike MaignanAC Milan (ITA)275
GoalkeeperSteve MandandaRennes (FRA)3734
DefenderLucas DigneAston Villa (ENG)2946
DefenderLucas HernandezBayern Munich (FRA)2632
DefenderTheo HernandezAC Milan (ITA)257
DefenderPresnel KimpembePSG (FRA)2828
DefenderJules KoundeBarcelona (SPA)2312
DefenderFerland MendyReal Madrid (SPA)279
DefenderBenjamin PavardBayern Munich (GER)2646
DefenderWilliam SalibaArsenal (ENG)217
DefenderDayot UpamecanoBayern Munich (GER)237
DefenderRaphael VaraneManchester United (ENG)2987
MidfielderEduardo CamavingaReal Madrid (SPA)194
MidfielderMatteo GuendouziMarseille (FRA)236
MidfielderBoubacar KamaraAston Villa (ENG)222
MidfielderAdrien RabiotJuventus (ITA)2729
MidfielderAurelien TchouameniReal Madrid (SPA)2214
ForwardKarim Benzema (Injured) Real Madrid (FRA)3497
ForwardOusmane DembeleBarcelona (FRA)2528
ForwardKingsley ComanBayern Munich (GER)2640
ForwardOlivier GiroudAC Milan (ITA)36114
ForwardAntoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid (SPA)31110
ForwardRandal Kolo MuaniEintracht Frankfurt (FRA)232
ForwardKylian MbappePSG (FRA)2359
ForwardChristopher NkunkuRB Leipzig (GER)248

Star players in the France World Cup team

For this edition of the World Cup, the French team will have to do without star striker Karim Benzema, as the Real Madrid and Ballon d’Or winner was injured on the cusp of the tournament. Instead, the reigning World Cup champions will depend on the talents of forward Kylian Mbappé, goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, and the likes of Marcus Thuram, who currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, has been picked to add firepower to Les Bleus on their quest to repeat as champions.

Who is France’s head coach?

Former player Didier Deschamps has been the head coach of France’s national team since 2012. As a player, he swiftly developed into a formidable defensive midfielder, winning the 1993 Champions League with Marseille. At Juventus, he appeared in four straight European finals, most notably the 1996 Champions League, and won three Serie A titles. His transition to coach has led to stints managing in Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille before becoming France’s national team coach. Under his leadership, Les Bleus reached the World Cup quarterfinals in Brazil in 2014 and the final of Euro 2016. Two years later, Didier Deschamps successfully guided the French to victory over Croatia in the World Cup final in Russia, winning 4-2.

France World Cup fixtures and match schedule

infographic france world cup 2022 games

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Tue, Nov. 22France vs. Australia2 p.m.Al Janoub Stadium
Sat, Nov. 26France vs. Denmark11 a.m.Stadium 974
Wed, Nov. 30Tunisia vs. France10 a.m.Education City Stadium

France vs. Australia

The injury to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is a huge loss for Les Bleus. But the offensive threat of Kylian Mbappé may help France open the scoring early against Australia in the opening match. Despite the Socceroos’ previous experience competing at several World Cups, this talented and stacked France team should comfortably take all three points in this game.

France vs. Denmark

France is obviously the betting favorite in this match, but the game should still be highly competitive. Indeed, the Danes advanced all the way to the semifinals of the most recent European tournament. With the winner most likely to qualify top of the group, we predict France will be motivated for the win and a more favorable draw in the Round of 16.

Tunisia vs. France

Despite being Tunisia’s sixth World Cup campaign, it’s fair to say they’re underdogs. Yet the 2004 African Cup of Nations champions could spring some surprises against its Group D opponents. In all likelihood, though, the French should comfortably put this game to bed and claim the win.

France national team strengths & weaknesses

What will the defending World Cup winner France do in Group D in 2022? We predict that the Blues will face some challenges in Qatar.

Strengths

With Mbappé in the team, France is likely to score many goals to see off Group D opponents Australia and Tunisia. Though Denmark could prove tricky, the depth of solid defenders in the French squad should be enough to keep Christian Eriksen and his cohort at bay, while the attackers get to work seeking the winning goals. How far Les Bleus can go into the knockout rounds is the million-dollar question.

Weaknesses

Didier Deschamps’ side will need to be extra cautious in their game against a plucky Denmark. There should be no question about France or Denmark’s ability to advance to the Round of 16—but a more favorable draw against the Group C runner-up will probably mean avoiding Argentina and Lionel Messi.

How to watch the France World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

France World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for France to win 2022 World Cup is +600 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: About France 2022 world cup squad

When did France win the World Cup?
How many times did France win World Cup?
How many times has France been in the World Cup?
How is France good at Football?
