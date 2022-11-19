The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally around the corner! The tournament kicks off November 20 and as the current World Cup champions, France’s national team enters as one of the tournament favorites. Even though they are drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia, Les Bleus are still hoping to avoid the “curse of the champions” (the last three World Cup champions were all eliminated in the group stage of the following tournaments). Expect France to make a statement early in the competition—and to go deep in its quest to repeat as champions.
Final 26-man France World Cup roster
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|Goalkeeper
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham (ENG)
|35
|139
|Goalkeeper
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan (ITA)
|27
|5
|Goalkeeper
|Steve Mandanda
|Rennes (FRA)
|37
|34
|Defender
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa (ENG)
|29
|46
|Defender
|Lucas Hernandez
|Bayern Munich (FRA)
|26
|32
|Defender
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan (ITA)
|25
|7
|Defender
|Presnel Kimpembe
|PSG (FRA)
|28
|28
|Defender
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona (SPA)
|23
|12
|Defender
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid (SPA)
|27
|9
|Defender
|Benjamin Pavard
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|26
|46
|Defender
|William Saliba
|Arsenal (ENG)
|21
|7
|Defender
|Dayot Upamecano
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|23
|7
|Defender
|Raphael Varane
|Manchester United (ENG)
|29
|87
|Midfielder
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid (SPA)
|19
|4
|Midfielder
|Matteo Guendouzi
|Marseille (FRA)
|23
|6
|Midfielder
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa (ENG)
|22
|2
|Midfielder
|Adrien Rabiot
|Juventus (ITA)
|27
|29
|Midfielder
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|Real Madrid (SPA)
|22
|14
|Forward
|Karim Benzema (Injured)
|Real Madrid (FRA)
|34
|97
|Forward
|Ousmane Dembele
|Barcelona (FRA)
|25
|28
|Forward
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|26
|40
|Forward
|Olivier Giroud
|AC Milan (ITA)
|36
|114
|Forward
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid (SPA)
|31
|110
|Forward
|Randal Kolo Muani
|Eintracht Frankfurt (FRA)
|23
|2
|Forward
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG (FRA)
|23
|59
|Forward
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig (GER)
|24
|8
Star players in the France World Cup team
For this edition of the World Cup, the French team will have to do without star striker Karim Benzema, as the Real Madrid and Ballon d’Or winner was injured on the cusp of the tournament. Instead, the reigning World Cup champions will depend on the talents of forward Kylian Mbappé, goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, and the likes of Marcus Thuram, who currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, has been picked to add firepower to Les Bleus on their quest to repeat as champions.
Who is France’s head coach?
Former player Didier Deschamps has been the head coach of France’s national team since 2012. As a player, he swiftly developed into a formidable defensive midfielder, winning the 1993 Champions League with Marseille. At Juventus, he appeared in four straight European finals, most notably the 1996 Champions League, and won three Serie A titles. His transition to coach has led to stints managing in Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille before becoming France’s national team coach. Under his leadership, Les Bleus reached the World Cup quarterfinals in Brazil in 2014 and the final of Euro 2016. Two years later, Didier Deschamps successfully guided the French to victory over Croatia in the World Cup final in Russia, winning 4-2.
France World Cup fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Tue, Nov. 22
|France vs. Australia
|2 p.m.
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Sat, Nov. 26
|France vs. Denmark
|11 a.m.
|Stadium 974
|Wed, Nov. 30
|Tunisia vs. France
|10 a.m.
|Education City Stadium
France vs. Australia
The injury to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is a huge loss for Les Bleus. But the offensive threat of Kylian Mbappé may help France open the scoring early against Australia in the opening match. Despite the Socceroos’ previous experience competing at several World Cups, this talented and stacked France team should comfortably take all three points in this game.
France vs. Denmark
France is obviously the betting favorite in this match, but the game should still be highly competitive. Indeed, the Danes advanced all the way to the semifinals of the most recent European tournament. With the winner most likely to qualify top of the group, we predict France will be motivated for the win and a more favorable draw in the Round of 16.
Tunisia vs. France
Despite being Tunisia’s sixth World Cup campaign, it’s fair to say they’re underdogs. Yet the 2004 African Cup of Nations champions could spring some surprises against its Group D opponents. In all likelihood, though, the French should comfortably put this game to bed and claim the win.
France national team strengths & weaknesses
What will the defending World Cup winner France do in Group D in 2022? We predict that the Blues will face some challenges in Qatar.
Strengths
With Mbappé in the team, France is likely to score many goals to see off Group D opponents Australia and Tunisia. Though Denmark could prove tricky, the depth of solid defenders in the French squad should be enough to keep Christian Eriksen and his cohort at bay, while the attackers get to work seeking the winning goals. How far Les Bleus can go into the knockout rounds is the million-dollar question.
Weaknesses
Didier Deschamps’ side will need to be extra cautious in their game against a plucky Denmark. There should be no question about France or Denmark’s ability to advance to the Round of 16—but a more favorable draw against the Group C runner-up will probably mean avoiding Argentina and Lionel Messi.
How to watch the France World Cup team for free from anywhere
|Territory
|Language
|Rights holder(s)
|Price
|Australia
|English
|SBS
|Free
|Belgium
|French
|RTBF (French)
|Free
|Belgium
|Dutch
|VRT (Dutch)
|Free
|France
|French
|TF1
|Free
|Germany
|German
|ARD
|Free
|Germany
|German
|ZDF
|Free
|Ireland
|English
|RTÉ
|Free
|Italy
|Italian
|RAI
|Free
|Netherlands
|Dutch
|NOS
|Free
|Portugal
|Portuguese
|RTP
|Free
|Spain
|Spanish
|RTVE
|Free
|United Kingdom
|English
|ITV
|Free
|Poland
|Polski
|TVP
|Free
|Sweden
|Svenska
|SVT
|Free
|Sweden
|Svenska
|TV4
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|SBS
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|KBS
|Free
|South Korea
|Korean
|MBC
|Free
|Japan
|Japanese
|Dentsu
|Free
|Denmark
|Dansk
|DR
|Free
|Norway
|Norsk
|NRK
|Free
|Finland
|Finnish
|Yle
|Free
|Finland
|Finnish
|MTV3
|Free
|Brazil
|Portuguese
|TV Globo
|Free
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Azteca7
|Free
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Televisa (vix)
|Free
France World Cup 2022 odds
The odds for France to win 2022 World Cup is +600 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:
|Team
|Odds
|Brazil
|+425
|France
|+600
|Argentina
|+650
|England
|+800
|Spain
|+850
|Germany
|+1000
|Netherlands
|+1400
|Portugal
|+1600
|Belgium
|+1600
|Denmark
|+3500
FAQ: About France 2022 world cup squad
When did France win the World Cup?
The 2018 World Cup was won by the French, who were merciless (4-2) against the deserved Croats on Sunday, July 15 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Twenty years after Zinédine Zidane’s two decisive headers at the Stade de France, the French players could display a historic trophy!
How many times did France win World Cup?
Six times, in 1950, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1990, and 1994, the French squad was unable to advance to the World Cup finals. Two World Cups were won by the French squad. the year 1998 and the year 2006. France finished third in 1958 and 1986 and was a semifinalist in 2006 as well. There have been 45 French World Cup champions in all, including 22 in 1998 and 23 in 2018.
How many times has France been in the World Cup?
France team has won the FIFA World Cup twice: in 1998 and in 2006. France were also runners-up in 2006 and finished 3rd in 1958 and 1986. France will aim to win it again in this edition of the FIFA Wold Cup 2022!
How is France good at Football?
The 2018 world crown has improved the overall rating, which now positions France quite high in the planetary hierarchy. Considering only the World Cups, France is tied for fourth with Argentina and Uruguay (two titles), falling behind Brazil (first and five titles), Italy-Germany (four titles), and the other nations (five titles). France has merely climbed into the top 3 nations in the world after 20 years.