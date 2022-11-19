The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally around the corner! The tournament kicks off November 20 and as the current World Cup champions, France’s national team enters as one of the tournament favorites. Even though they are drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia, Les Bleus are still hoping to avoid the “curse of the champions” (the last three World Cup champions were all eliminated in the group stage of the following tournaments). Expect France to make a statement early in the competition—and to go deep in its quest to repeat as champions.

Final 26-man France World Cup roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Tottenham (ENG) 35 139 Goalkeeper Mike Maignan AC Milan (ITA) 27 5 Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda Rennes (FRA) 37 34 Defender Lucas Digne Aston Villa (ENG) 29 46 Defender Lucas Hernandez Bayern Munich (FRA) 26 32 Defender Theo Hernandez AC Milan (ITA) 25 7 Defender Presnel Kimpembe PSG (FRA) 28 28 Defender Jules Kounde Barcelona (SPA) 23 12 Defender Ferland Mendy Real Madrid (SPA) 27 9 Defender Benjamin Pavard Bayern Munich (GER) 26 46 Defender William Saliba Arsenal (ENG) 21 7 Defender Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich (GER) 23 7 Defender Raphael Varane Manchester United (ENG) 29 87 Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid (SPA) 19 4 Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi Marseille (FRA) 23 6 Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa (ENG) 22 2 Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Juventus (ITA) 27 29 Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid (SPA) 22 14 Forward Karim Benzema (Injured) Real Madrid (FRA) 34 97 Forward Ousmane Dembele Barcelona (FRA) 25 28 Forward Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich (GER) 26 40 Forward Olivier Giroud AC Milan (ITA) 36 114 Forward Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid (SPA) 31 110 Forward Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt (FRA) 23 2 Forward Kylian Mbappe PSG (FRA) 23 59 Forward Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig (GER) 24 8

Star players in the France World Cup team

For this edition of the World Cup, the French team will have to do without star striker Karim Benzema, as the Real Madrid and Ballon d’Or winner was injured on the cusp of the tournament. Instead, the reigning World Cup champions will depend on the talents of forward Kylian Mbappé, goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, and the likes of Marcus Thuram, who currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, has been picked to add firepower to Les Bleus on their quest to repeat as champions.

Who is France’s head coach?

Former player Didier Deschamps has been the head coach of France’s national team since 2012. As a player, he swiftly developed into a formidable defensive midfielder, winning the 1993 Champions League with Marseille. At Juventus, he appeared in four straight European finals, most notably the 1996 Champions League, and won three Serie A titles. His transition to coach has led to stints managing in Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille before becoming France’s national team coach. Under his leadership, Les Bleus reached the World Cup quarterfinals in Brazil in 2014 and the final of Euro 2016. Two years later, Didier Deschamps successfully guided the French to victory over Croatia in the World Cup final in Russia, winning 4-2.

France World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tue, Nov. 22 France vs. Australia 2 p.m. Al Janoub Stadium Sat, Nov. 26 France vs. Denmark 11 a.m. Stadium 974 Wed, Nov. 30 Tunisia vs. France 10 a.m. Education City Stadium

France vs. Australia

The injury to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is a huge loss for Les Bleus. But the offensive threat of Kylian Mbappé may help France open the scoring early against Australia in the opening match. Despite the Socceroos’ previous experience competing at several World Cups, this talented and stacked France team should comfortably take all three points in this game.

France vs. Denmark

France is obviously the betting favorite in this match, but the game should still be highly competitive. Indeed, the Danes advanced all the way to the semifinals of the most recent European tournament. With the winner most likely to qualify top of the group, we predict France will be motivated for the win and a more favorable draw in the Round of 16.

Tunisia vs. France

Despite being Tunisia’s sixth World Cup campaign, it’s fair to say they’re underdogs. Yet the 2004 African Cup of Nations champions could spring some surprises against its Group D opponents. In all likelihood, though, the French should comfortably put this game to bed and claim the win.

France national team strengths & weaknesses

What will the defending World Cup winner France do in Group D in 2022? We predict that the Blues will face some challenges in Qatar.

Strengths

With Mbappé in the team, France is likely to score many goals to see off Group D opponents Australia and Tunisia. Though Denmark could prove tricky, the depth of solid defenders in the French squad should be enough to keep Christian Eriksen and his cohort at bay, while the attackers get to work seeking the winning goals. How far Les Bleus can go into the knockout rounds is the million-dollar question.

Weaknesses

Didier Deschamps’ side will need to be extra cautious in their game against a plucky Denmark. There should be no question about France or Denmark’s ability to advance to the Round of 16—but a more favorable draw against the Group C runner-up will probably mean avoiding Argentina and Lionel Messi.

How to watch the France World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

France World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for France to win 2022 World Cup is +600 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500