As England launches another bid to bring the World Cup home, manager Gareth Southgate has a tall task ahead of him. Despite a squad packed with Premier League heavyweights and entering Qatar as one of the favorites, England enters the 2022 World Cup after a run of six games without a win and relegation from the UEFA Nations League. This England squad should still be hopeful of topping Group B against the likes of Iran, the USA, and Wales. Especially with seasoned internationals like Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker helping to guide newer faces such as James Maddison (Leicester City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), and Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

Final 26-man England World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Everton (ENG) 28 45 Goalkeeper Nick Pope Newcastle United (ENG) 30 10 Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal (ENG) 24 3 Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool (ENG) 24 17 Defender Ben Chilwell Chelsea (ENG) 25 17 Defender Eric Dier Tottenham (ENG) 28 47 Defender Reece James Chelsea (ENG) 22 15 Defender Harry Maguire Manchester United (ENG) 29 48 Defender Luke Shaw Manchester United (ENG) 27 23 Defender John Stones Manchester City (ENG) 28 59 Defender Kieran Trippier Newcastle United (ENG) 32 37 Defender Kyle Walker Manchester City (ENG) 32 70 Defender Ben White Arsenal (ENG) 25 4 Midfielder Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund (GER) 19 17 Midfielder Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace (ENG) 22 4 Midfielder Jordan Henderson Liverpool (ENG) 32 70 Midfielder Mason Mount Chelsea (ENG) 23 32 Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Manchester City (ENG) 26 23 Midfielder Declan Rice West Ham United (ENG) 23 34 Forward Tammy Abraham AS Roma (ITA) 25 11 Forward Phil Foden Manchester City (ENG) 21 18 Forward Jack Grealish Manchester City (ENG) 27 24 Forward Harry Kane Tottenham (ENG) 29 75 Forward Marcus Rashford Manchester United (ENG) 24 46 Forward Bukayo Saka Arsenal (ENG) 21 20 Forward Raheem Sterling Manchester City (ENG) 79 19

Star players in the England World Cup team

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden represent the exciting present and bright future of their respective clubs Arsenal and Manchester City—as well as the face of the modern England national team. Premier League striker Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) has scored 51 goals in 75 games for England, just two shy of Wayne Rooney’s record (and ahead of 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker). Defender Kieran Trippier is having a fantastic season with Newcastle United and hopes to bring that form to the international stage against some of the world’s top teams. James Maddison’s inclusion in midfield could be key for this England side that lacks a little bit of creativity in attack.

Who Is England’s head coach?

Gareth Southgate has been the manager of the England national team since 2016. A former international himself, he made 57 appearances for England between 1995 and 2004. Though he played at the 1998 World Cup in France, his most notable (and infamous) moment in an England shirt was a missed penalty at Wembley during the 1996 European Championships that saw the team lose to Germany in the semifinals.

England World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Thurs, Nov. 21 England vs. Iran 5 a.m. Khalifa International Stadium Mon, Nov. 25 England vs. USA 11 a.m. Al Bayt Stadium Fri, Nov. 29 Wales vs. England 11 a.m. Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

England vs. Iran

England remains the betting favorite to take all three points in its opener against Iran. However, though it should be a very winnable encounter against a team 16 places below it in the FIFA rankings, the nation’s hubris has occasionally led to dropped points against lesser opponents in previous tournaments.

England vs. USA

These two sides drew 1-1 in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which meant England went on to draw Germany in the Round of 16 and exit the tournament after a 4-1 loss. Winning against the USA will be crucial for England’s chances of topping Group B.

Wales vs. England

As well as the all-important three points on the table, there’s pride to play for in this “home nations” clash between Wales and England. England may be the bigger side, but Wales proved it can challenge the biggest sides in Europe during its run to the semifinals of the 2016 European Championships.

England national team strengths & weaknesses

Possibly England’s greatest strength is the indelible courage and self-belief that it can bring the World Cup home. This has so far only happened once, winning the 1966 World Cup, which it hosted. Yet, throughout the years, England has always had generational talents in its ranks—the likes of Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen, David Beckham, and Harry Kane. In Qatar, it’ll be down to the players’ mentality and focus on getting the job done and make their country proud.

Strengths

Harry Kane remains the focal point of the England forward line. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just two goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England. Young wingers like Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), and Phil Foden (Manchester City) have also given the national team potent offensive options on the flanks and their pace allows England to hit high-pressing teams on the counter. The national team also has a deep pool of talent in midfield, where the likes of Mason Mount (Chelsea) can help to control the pace of the game and thread the needle for the attackers.

Weaknesses

Central defense used to be England’s strong point. However, Harry Maguire (Manchester United) and Eric Dier (England) have looked shaky in recent times. The likes of Arsenal’s Ben White may have stepped in; however White has operated at right back all season for Arsenal, a position he may be called upon should Kyle Walker (Manchester City) remain an injury concern. Speaking of injuries, the presence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell (both Chelsea) will be missed in defense. England fans will be hoping this makeshift defense can remain tight and keep their Group B opponents at bay. In attack, Garth Southgate’s sides have often looked bereft of creativity and fresh ideas. So the inclusion of James Maddison (Leicester City) in midfield could be key to unlocking tougher defenses and creating chances for England’s front line.

How to watch the England World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

England World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for England to win the 2022 World Cup is +800 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: England 2022 World Cup squad When did England last win the World Cup? England lifted the World Cup trophy in 1966, the year it also hosted the tournament. In the final, England defeated West Germany 4-2 in extra time, which included a hat-trick from Geoff Hurst. How many times did England win the World Cup? England has only won the World Cup once, in 1966, when it also hosted the competition. How many times has England been in the World Cup? England first participated at the World Cup in 1950 and has participated in 14 tournaments in total. It did not compete prior to 1950 due to not being a member of FIFA and failed to qualify for three tournaments to date (1974, 1978, 1994). How is England good at football? England has traditionally always been an international side that can compete with the best teams—despite a lack of much silverware on the world stage. Though it’s failed to reach the loft heights of winning the World Cup since its one trophy in 1966, England has consistently threatened in European and global competitions. Domestically, England’s clubs are some of the best on the planet and the Premier League attracts many of the world’s top players. That quality only improves the national side’s talent pool, as shown by young players like Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), and Ben White (Arsenal), who are staking a claim to a starting spot in England’s best XI at the World Cup.