England World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Can England bring the World Cup home?

As England launches another bid to bring the World Cup home, manager Gareth Southgate has a tall task ahead of him. Despite a squad packed with Premier League heavyweights and entering Qatar as one of the favorites, England enters the 2022 World Cup after a run of six games without a win and relegation from the UEFA Nations League. This England squad should still be hopeful of topping Group B against the likes of Iran, the USA, and Wales. Especially with seasoned internationals like Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker helping to guide newer faces such as James Maddison (Leicester City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), and Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

Final 26-man England World Cup 2022 roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperJordan PickfordEverton (ENG)2845
GoalkeeperNick PopeNewcastle United (ENG)3010
GoalkeeperAaron RamsdaleArsenal (ENG)243
DefenderTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool (ENG)2417
DefenderBen ChilwellChelsea (ENG)2517
DefenderEric DierTottenham (ENG)2847
DefenderReece JamesChelsea (ENG)2215
DefenderHarry MaguireManchester United (ENG)2948
DefenderLuke ShawManchester United (ENG)2723
DefenderJohn StonesManchester City (ENG)2859
DefenderKieran TrippierNewcastle United (ENG)3237
DefenderKyle WalkerManchester City (ENG)3270
DefenderBen WhiteArsenal (ENG)254
MidfielderJude BellinghamBorussia Dortmund (GER)1917
MidfielderConor GallagherCrystal Palace (ENG)224
MidfielderJordan HendersonLiverpool (ENG)3270
MidfielderMason MountChelsea (ENG)2332
MidfielderKalvin PhillipsManchester City (ENG)2623
MidfielderDeclan RiceWest Ham United (ENG)2334
ForwardTammy AbrahamAS Roma (ITA)2511
ForwardPhil FodenManchester City (ENG)2118
ForwardJack GrealishManchester City (ENG)2724
ForwardHarry KaneTottenham (ENG)2975
ForwardMarcus RashfordManchester United (ENG)2446
ForwardBukayo SakaArsenal (ENG)2120
ForwardRaheem SterlingManchester City (ENG)7919

Star players in the England World Cup team

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden represent the exciting present and bright future of their respective clubs Arsenal and Manchester City—as well as the face of the modern England national team. Premier League striker Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) has scored 51 goals in 75 games for England, just two shy of Wayne Rooney’s record (and ahead of 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker). Defender Kieran Trippier is having a fantastic season with Newcastle United and hopes to bring that form to the international stage against some of the world’s top teams. James Maddison’s inclusion in midfield could be key for this England side that lacks a little bit of creativity in attack.

Who Is England’s head coach?

Gareth Southgate has been the manager of the England national team since 2016. A former international himself, he made 57 appearances for England between 1995 and 2004. Though he played at the 1998 World Cup in France, his most notable (and infamous) moment in an England shirt was a missed penalty at Wembley during the 1996 European Championships that saw the team lose to Germany in the semifinals.

England World Cup fixtures and match schedule

infographic england world cup 2022 games

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Thurs, Nov. 21England vs. Iran5 a.m.Khalifa International Stadium
Mon, Nov. 25England vs. USA11 a.m.Al Bayt Stadium
Fri, Nov. 29Wales vs. England11 a.m.Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

England vs. Iran

England remains the betting favorite to take all three points in its opener against Iran. However, though it should be a very winnable encounter against a team 16 places below it in the FIFA rankings, the nation’s hubris has occasionally led to dropped points against lesser opponents in previous tournaments. 

England vs. USA

These two sides drew 1-1 in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which meant England went on to draw Germany in the Round of 16 and exit the tournament after a 4-1 loss. Winning against the USA will be crucial for England’s chances of topping Group B. 

Wales vs. England

As well as the all-important three points on the table, there’s pride to play for in this “home nations” clash between Wales and England. England may be the bigger side, but Wales proved it can challenge the biggest sides in Europe during its run to the semifinals of the 2016 European Championships.

England national team strengths & weaknesses

Possibly England’s greatest strength is the indelible courage and self-belief that it can bring the World Cup home. This has so far only happened once, winning the 1966 World Cup, which it hosted. Yet, throughout the years, England has always had generational talents in its ranks—the likes of Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen, David Beckham, and Harry Kane. In Qatar, it’ll be down to the players’ mentality and focus on getting the job done and make their country proud. 

Strengths

Harry Kane remains the focal point of the England forward line. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just two goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England. Young wingers like Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), and Phil Foden (Manchester City) have also given the national team potent offensive options on the flanks and their pace allows England to hit high-pressing teams on the counter. The national team also has a deep pool of talent in midfield, where the likes of Mason Mount (Chelsea) can help to control the pace of the game and thread the needle for the attackers. 

Weaknesses

Central defense used to be England’s strong point. However, Harry Maguire (Manchester United) and Eric Dier (England) have looked shaky in recent times. The likes of Arsenal’s Ben White may have stepped in; however White has operated at right back all season for Arsenal, a position he may be called upon should Kyle Walker (Manchester City) remain an injury concern. Speaking of injuries, the presence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell (both Chelsea) will be missed in defense. England fans will be hoping this makeshift defense can remain tight and keep their Group B opponents at bay. In attack, Garth Southgate’s sides have often looked bereft of creativity and fresh ideas. So the inclusion of James Maddison (Leicester City) in midfield could be key to unlocking tougher defenses and creating chances for England’s front line.

How to watch the England World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

England World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for England to win the 2022 World Cup is +800 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: England 2022 World Cup squad

When did England last win the World Cup?
How many times did England win the World Cup?
How many times has England been in the World Cup?
How is England good at football?
