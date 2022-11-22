The members of Belgium’s World Cup squad have long been touted as the country’s “golden generation.” They arrive at Qatar ranked No. 2 in the FIFA rankings and hope to fulfill their promise and improve on their third-place finish at Russia in 2018—their best result to date. With Premier League royalty like Kevin De Bruyne, Brighton’s plucky Leandro Trossard, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, and Read Madrid’s Eden Hazard in the squad, Roberto Martinez’s men should be ready to prove their credentials as tournament dark horses among favorites like Brazil, Spain, France, and Germany. Group F rivals Croatia could challenge them for top spot, but the Red Devils should have enough quality to get the job done against Canada and Morocco.

Final 26-man Belgium World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid (SPA) 30 97 Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet Club Brugge (BEL) 34 35 Goalkeeper Koen Casteels Wolfsburg (GER) 30 4 Defender Toby Alderweireld Royal Antwerp (BEL) 33 124 Defender Arthur Theate Stade Rennes (FRA) 22 4 Defender Wout Faes Leicester City (ENG) 24 1 Defender Jan Vertonghen Anderlecht (BEL) 35 142 Defender Zeno Debast Anderlecht (BEL) 18 3 Defender Leander Dendoncker Aston Villa (ENG) 27 29 Defender Timothy Castagne Leicester City (ENG) 26 26 Defender Thomas Meunier Borussia Dortmund (GER) 31 59 Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Man City (ENG) 31 93 Midfielder Hans Vanaken Club Brugge (BEL) 30 23 Midfielder Youri Tielemans Leicester City (ENG) 25 55 Midfielder Amadou Onana Everton (ENG) 21 2 Midfielder Axel Witsel Atletico Madrid (SPA) 33 127 Midfielder Thorgan Hazard Borussia Dortmund (GER) 29 45 Forward Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan (ITA) 29 102 Forward Michy Batshuayi Fenerbahce (TUR) 29 48 Forward Dries Mertens Galatasaray (TUR) 35 107 Forward Charles de Ketelaere AC Milan (ITA) 21 10 Forward Yannick Carrasco Atletico Madrid (SPA) 29 60 Forward Eden Hazard Real Madrid (SPA) 31 123 Forward Leandro Trossard Brighton (ENG) 27 21 Forward Lois Openda Lens (FRA) 22 5 Forward Jeremy Doku Stade Rennes (FRA) 20 11

Star players in the Belgium World Cup squad

When fit, Romelu Lukaku is the focal point of Belgium’s attack. Desite Eden Hazard’s so-so form for Real Madrid at times, he’s a star on the national team, which he also captains. Winger Leandro Trossard is having a standout year in the Premier League with Brighton and will hope to bring that form to Qatar, while Yannick Carrasco is another threat on the wings for the Red Devils. The man pulling all the strings in midfield remains Kevin De Bruyne, who is indispensable for his club side, Manchester City, and country.

Who is Belgium’s head coach?

Following coaching stints at various levels of the English game with Swansea, Wigan, and Everton, Roberto Martinez took up the helm of Belgium’s national team in 2016. The Spaniard is a former player who demands much from his squads and favors a possession-based style where his technical midfielders like Kevin De Bruyne can control the tempo of the game. Could this be the year Martinez helps the national team to fulfill the promise of the golden generation?

Belgium World Cup 2022 fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Belgium vs. Canada 2 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Nov. 27 Belgium vs. Morocco 8 a.m. Al Thumama Thurs, Dec. 1 Croatia vs. Belgium 10 a.m. Ahmad Bin Ali

Belgium vs. Canada

The Red Devils should back themselves to kickoff their World Cup campaign with three points in their Group F opener. Especially as Canada may be without its star wingback Alphonso Davies, who’s still battling a hamstring strain he picked up with Bayern Munich. The downside is they’ll have to do it without the injured Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium vs. Morocco

The fullback duo of Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi offer Morocco great threat down the flanks. Paired with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech in the midfield, Belgium certainly has to be careful not to underestimate the Moroccans. Both teams could be fruitful in front of goal, but we’d bank on the Red Devils to come out on top after 90 minutes.

Croatia vs. Belgium

Belgium hopes to have its big man upfront fit and firing for this crucial Group F clash that could determine who tops the group and gets a more favorable draw in the Round of 16. Belgium will also have to work hard to try and contain Spurs winger Ivan Perišić and central midfielder Luka Modrić—two experienced operators and deadly in front of goal.

Belgium national team strengths & weaknesses

Belgium will want to improve on their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which will require getting the most from their best players. The Red Devils have brought a solid squad to Qatar, boasting both experienced veterans forged in Europe’s best leagues and several World Cup and European Championship tournaments and a mix of more youthful exuberance to add spark when needed late in the game.

Strengths

Head coach Roberto Martinez will want Romelu Lukaku back fit for Belgium’s wide players and midfielders to feed chances to, while Eden Hazard’s lack of playing time at Real Madrid isn’t too much of a concern if he’s fresh for the World Cup. You can’t heap enough praise on Kevin De Bruyne for the way he engineers success at Manchester City, and you expect the Belgian to do the same in Qatar. The experience of Thibaut Courtois in goal and Toby Alderweireld anchoring their defense will be crucial to keeping control of the scoreline and allowing the attacking players the freedom to do damage at the other end.

Weaknesses

Belgium was once an underdog at international tournaments, overlooked for the flair of Brazil or Germany’s sheer dominance. But no longer. The stars are there to see, and opposition teams will have pored over the footage to find their Achilles’ heel. If they have one, it might be Martinez’s over-reliance on the tried-and-trusted old guard: 11 out of the 26 players are over 30 years old now. And Belgium likes to play a high line, a risky gamble for certain players just past their prime years. The group games will show whether this group of players can be greater than the sum of its parts or whether it shows old flaws and an inability to shift tactics when the going gets tough.

How to watch the Belgium World Cup team for free from anywhere?

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Belgium World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Belgium to win the 2022 World Cup is +1600, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Belgium 2022 World Cup squad How many times did Belgium win the World Cup? Despite a consistently high place in the FIFA rankings, Belgium has never actually gone all the way to win the FIFA World Cup. The national team’s best finish in the World Cup to date is third, when it beat England 2-0 at the Russia 2018 tournament, thanks to goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard. Prior to that, Belgium’s highest finish was fourth at the 1986 World Cup competition in Mexico. How many times has Belgium been in the World Cup? Belgium has competed at 14 FIFA World Cups, including the 2022 tournament in Qatar. How is Belgium good at football? Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a fitting conclusion to a solid tournament for one of Europe’s smaller footballing nations. Yet, there’s always been a sense of underachievement for such a talented bunch of individuals—who count among them Premier League winners, Serie A champions, and several top Champions League stars. Dubbed the Golden Generation, there’s plenty of luster to this bunch of lads. They’ll hope to fulfill that promise in Qatar and avoid an embarrassingly early exit that could tarnish their sterling reputations.