Argentina arrives at the World Cup with what is considered to be the least controversial roster in recent history. No major omissions, no great surprises, only a final forced change that happened as a result of Giovanni Lo Celso’s injury which gave room for Exequiel Palacios to join the squad. Lionel Messi leads a squad loaded with attacking power into his final World Cup, hoping to finally win the one trophy that has so far eluded him. Manager Lionel Scaloni’s team shouldn’t have major problems qualifying a group that includes Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. The prize for the Group C winner is a probable Round of 16 match with either France or Denmark and a chance to continue progression to the final.

Final 26-man Argentina World Cup roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Franco Armani River Plate (ARG) 36 18 Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa (ENG) 30 18 Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli Villarreal (ESP) 30 4 Defender Marcos Acuna Sevilla (ESP) 30 42 Defender Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid (ESP) 24 18 Defender Gonzalo Montiel Sevilla (ESP) 25 18 Defender Nicolas Otamendi Benfica (POR) 34 92 Defender Nehuen Perez Udinese (ITA) 22 1 Defender German Pezzella Real Betis (ESP) 31 31 Defender Cristian Romero Tottenham (ENG) 24 12 Defender Nicolas Tagliafico Lyon (FRA) 30 42 Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid (ESP) 28 43 Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Benfica (POR) 21 2 Midfielder Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez Sevilla (ESP) 34 15 Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Brighton (ENG) 23 7 Midfielder Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 24 20 Midfielder Leandro Paredes Juventus (ITA) 28 45 Midfielder Guido Rodriguez Real Betis (ESP) 28 25 Forward Julian Alvarez Man City (ENG) 22 11 Forward Joaquin Correa Inter Milan (ITA) 28 18 Forward Angel Di Maria Juventus (ITA) 34 123 Forward Paulo Dybala AS Roma (ITA) 28 34 Forward Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan (ITA) 25 40 Forward Lionel Messi PSG (FRA) 35 164 Forward Giovanni Simeone Napoli (ITA) 27 5

Star players in the Argentina World Cup team

Naturally, the first name on this list needs to be Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain star has been one of football’s top talents for two decades, and this is his final chance to bring Argentina its first World Cup since Diego Maradona’s 1986 side won it.

He will be well complemented by Ángel Di María (Juventus), on his way to what will probably be his fourth and final tournament. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is most likely to be Argentina’s most dangerous presence in the box. And, even though he’s enduring a difficult season at Atlético Madrid, Rodrigo de Paul is a different beast when he wears the national jersey.

Who Is Argentina’s head coach?

Lionel Scaloni took over the coaching role provisionally after Argentina’s rocky performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Scaloni, a former Argentina international himself, quickly established a rapport with key players including Lionel Messi. As the results improved, Scaloni took up the role on a permanent basis and then led the team to the most recent success at the Copa America 2021 in Brazil, where Argentina finally won an international tournament after 27 years.

Argentina World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Nov. 22 Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia 5 a.m. Lusail Stadium Sat, Nov. 26 Argentina vs. Mexico 2 p.m. Lusail Stadium Wed, Nov. 30 Poland vs. Argentina 2 p.m. Stadium 974

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Expectations are high for Argentina’s opening game, especially following the 5-0 win in a recent friendly against the United Arab Emirates. But Argentina has endured false starts before, if we remember the astonishing loss to Cameroon in the opening match of Italia 1990, and the poor draw against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina and Mexico have faced each other in two previous World Cups. And though Argentina won both matches (2-1 at the 2006 World Cup and 3-1 at the 2010 World Cup), the current Mexico side is coached by former Argentinean international Gerardo Martino and could still trouble La Albiceleste in this crucial Group C encounter.

Poland vs. Argentina

The only European side of the pool, Poland’s chances are tied to whatever they can get out of star striker Robert Lewandowski. Assuming both Poland and Argentina are poised to qualify from Group C, the true reward for the winner will be most likely avoiding France in the Round of 16.

Argentina national team strengths & weaknesses

Argentina arrives in Qatar showing great balance across all its lines. A strong goalkeeper, a defensive unit that has shown cohesion in recent times, and a star studded roster from midfield up, which is literally where most of the expectations are based.

Strengths

Besides the obvious presence of Lionel Messi, there are two major strengths Argentina arrives with. Winning the 2021 Copa America was a massive boost for a team that lost the continental final in 2015 and 2016. The team needed to know it could win finals, and what better than beating Brazil on their own turf, The second strength is, that for once the squad arrives in what is perceived to be great harmony. No traumatic qualifiers, no coaching changes before the event. Things are in place for the players just to focus on football and bringing the cup home.

Weaknesses

Argentina’s recent successes have been based on a midfield solidity that relied heavily on Giovani Lo Celso. Even though Argentina has a lot of depth in the roster, no player has his same skillset as the injured Villareal midfielder. One more potential weakness is around the defensive setup. Scaloni is taking nine defensive players in a roster of 26, and this is due to the fact that players like Tagliafico and Romero are not 100% from a health perspective and might not see action well until the second or third pool match.

How to watch the Argentina World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF Free Belgium Dutch VRT Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS (English) Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Abema Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Argentina World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Argentina to win 2022 World Cup is +650 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Argentina 2022 World Cup squad When did Argentina last win the World Cup? Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986, beating West Germany 3-2 to lift the trophy. The tournament was notable for the many impressive performances by Diego Maradona—as well as his controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the semifinals. Prior to that, Argentina also won the World Cup at home in 1978. How many times did Argentina win the World Cup? Argentina has won the World Cup twice (1978, 1986) How many times has Argentina been in the World Cup? Argentina has missed four World Cup tournaments since the inaugural cup in 1930, but only failed to qualify for one of those since the 1938, 1950, and 1954 cups were boycotted due to differences between the Argentinean Association and FIFA, mostly around host nation selections. For Mexico 1970, a very poor qualifying round left Argentina out of the tournament. How good is Argentina at football? Football was introduced in Argentina very early in the 20th century as a result of the mass European immigration. As time went on, the sport became widely practiced across the vast territory and players of the caliber of Alfredo Di Stefano, Mario Kempes, Diego Maradona, and Lionel Messi kept fans engaged.