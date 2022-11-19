Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Argentina

Argentina World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Get all the info on Argentina at the 2022 World Cup

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Argentina arrives at the World Cup with what is considered to be the least controversial roster in recent history. No major omissions, no great surprises, only a final forced change that happened as a result of Giovanni Lo Celso’s injury which gave room for Exequiel Palacios to join the squad. Lionel Messi leads a squad loaded with attacking power into his final World Cup, hoping to finally win the one trophy that has so far eluded him. Manager Lionel Scaloni’s team shouldn’t have major problems qualifying a group that includes Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. The prize for the Group C winner is a probable Round of 16 match with either France or Denmark and a chance to continue progression to the final.

Final 26-man Argentina World Cup roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperFranco ArmaniRiver Plate (ARG)3618
GoalkeeperEmiliano MartinezAston Villa (ENG)3018
GoalkeeperGeronimo RulliVillarreal (ESP)304
DefenderMarcos AcunaSevilla (ESP)3042
DefenderNahuel MolinaAtletico Madrid (ESP)2418
DefenderGonzalo MontielSevilla (ESP)2518
DefenderNicolas OtamendiBenfica (POR)3492
DefenderNehuen PerezUdinese (ITA)221
DefenderGerman PezzellaReal Betis (ESP)3131
DefenderCristian RomeroTottenham (ENG)2412
DefenderNicolas TagliaficoLyon (FRA)3042
MidfielderRodrigo De PaulAtletico Madrid (ESP)2843
MidfielderEnzo FernandezBenfica (POR)212
MidfielderAlejandro ‘Papu’ GomezSevilla (ESP)3415
MidfielderAlexis Mac AllisterBrighton (ENG)237
MidfielderExequiel PalaciosBayer Leverkusen (GER)2420
MidfielderLeandro ParedesJuventus (ITA)2845
MidfielderGuido RodriguezReal Betis (ESP)2825
ForwardJulian AlvarezMan City (ENG)2211
ForwardJoaquin CorreaInter Milan (ITA)2818
ForwardAngel Di MariaJuventus (ITA)34123
ForwardPaulo DybalaAS Roma (ITA)2834
ForwardLautaro MartinezInter Milan (ITA)2540
ForwardLionel MessiPSG (FRA)35164
ForwardGiovanni SimeoneNapoli (ITA)275

Star players in the Argentina World Cup team

Naturally, the first name on this list needs to be Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain star has been one of football’s top talents for two decades, and this is his final chance to bring Argentina its first World Cup since Diego Maradona’s 1986 side won it.

He will be well complemented by Ángel Di María (Juventus), on his way to what will probably be his fourth and final tournament. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is most likely to be Argentina’s most dangerous presence in the box. And, even though he’s enduring a difficult season at Atlético Madrid, Rodrigo de Paul is a different beast when he wears the national jersey.

Who Is Argentina’s head coach?

Lionel Scaloni took over the coaching role provisionally after Argentina’s rocky performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Scaloni, a former Argentina international himself, quickly established a rapport with key players including Lionel Messi. As the results improved, Scaloni took up the role on a permanent basis and then led the team to the most recent success at the Copa America 2021 in Brazil, where Argentina finally won an international tournament after 27 years.

Argentina World Cup fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Tues, Nov. 22Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia5 a.m.Lusail Stadium
Sat, Nov. 26Argentina vs. Mexico2 p.m.Lusail Stadium
Wed, Nov. 30Poland vs. Argentina2 p.m.Stadium 974

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Expectations are high for Argentina’s opening game, especially following the 5-0 win in a recent friendly against the United Arab Emirates. But Argentina has endured false starts before, if we remember the astonishing loss to Cameroon in the opening match of Italia 1990, and the poor draw against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina and Mexico have faced each other in two previous World Cups. And though Argentina won both matches (2-1 at the 2006 World Cup and 3-1 at the 2010 World Cup), the current Mexico side is coached by former Argentinean international Gerardo Martino and could still trouble La Albiceleste in this crucial Group C encounter.

Poland vs. Argentina

The only European side of the pool, Poland’s chances are tied to whatever they can get out of star striker Robert Lewandowski. Assuming both Poland and Argentina are poised to qualify from Group C, the true reward for the winner will be most likely avoiding France in the Round of 16.

Argentina national team strengths & weaknesses

Argentina arrives in Qatar showing great balance across all its lines. A strong goalkeeper, a defensive unit that has shown cohesion in recent times, and a star studded roster from midfield up, which is literally where most of the expectations are based.

Strengths

Besides the obvious presence of Lionel Messi, there are two major strengths Argentina arrives with. Winning the 2021 Copa America was a massive boost for a team that lost the continental final in 2015 and 2016. The team needed to know it could win finals, and what better than beating Brazil on their own turf, The second strength is, that for once the squad arrives in what is perceived to be great harmony. No traumatic qualifiers, no coaching changes before the event. Things are in place for the players just to focus on football and bringing the cup home.

Weaknesses

Argentina’s recent successes have been based on a midfield solidity that relied heavily on Giovani Lo Celso. Even though Argentina has a lot of depth in the roster, no player has his same skillset as the injured Villareal midfielder. One more potential weakness is around the defensive setup. Scaloni is taking nine defensive players in a roster of 26, and this is due to the fact that players like Tagliafico and Romero are not 100% from a health perspective and might not see action well until the second or third pool match.

How to watch the Argentina World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF Free
BelgiumDutchVRT Free
FranceFrenchTF1 Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBS (English)Free
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseAbemaFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Argentina World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Argentina to win 2022 World Cup is +650 according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

FAQ: Argentina 2022 World Cup squad

When did Argentina last win the World Cup?
How many times did Argentina win the World Cup?
How many times has Argentina been in the World Cup?
How good is Argentina at football?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN