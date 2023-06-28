Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer, and the France women’s national soccer team are ready to chase history when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Hervé Renard’s squad begins the 32-team tournament hoping to finally reach the championship game after decades of trying. France officially starts its trophy pursuit against Jamaica in Group F play on July 23.
In this guide, we’ll explore how you can easily access live streams of the Women’s World Cup from the comfort of your own home. Furthermore, we’ll provide you with the details of where you can watch the France Women’s World Cup team for free, regardless of your location. Additionally, we’ll unveil France’s final roster, highlighting the talented players who will be representing their country in this prestigious tournament.
Get ready to experience the excitement of the Women’s World Cup and support the France Women’s team as they showcase their skills on the global stage.
Where to watch France’s Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere
Great news for French soccer fans: France TV and M6 will have free live streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Check back to see which networks will have which games!
Simply follow these instructions to safely and securely live stream Women’s World Cup matches on France TV or M6.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in France.
- Check the schedule and start streaming on France TV or 6play! You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.
- Enjoy the soccer!
Additionally, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary). Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Final France Women’s World Cup roster
Can Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer lead France to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Check back for the full 23-player roster when it is officially released!
Who is the France women’s World Cup team’s head coach?
Hervé Renard took over France’s women’s national football team in March 2023 after Corinne Diacre’s dismissal. Renard has gained recognition for his success as a manager in international football, and he even guided Zambia to a historic victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. While Renard has primarily made his mark coaching national teams in Africa, he has also had club coaching experience in various countries, including France, Algeria, Angola, and Saudi Arabia. His successes in African football have established him as one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in the continent’s football landscape.
France’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Time (CEST)
|Stadium
|Network
|July 23
|France vs. Jamaica
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|11 a.m.
|Sydney Football Stadium
|ITV
|July 29
|France vs. Brazil
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|11 a.m.
|Suncorp Stadium
|BBC
|August 2
|Panama vs. France
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|11 a.m.
|Sydney Football Stadium
|ITV
France’s Women’s World Cup odds
France’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup tied with Australia for the fifth-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|Australia
|+1100
|France
|+1100
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|New Zealand
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Haiti
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 France Women’s World Cup team
When did the France team last win the World Cup?
France’s women’s soccer team has not won the Women’s World Cup. However, they have had strong performances in the tournament, reaching the quarterfinals in 2015 and 2019.
How many times has France won the Women’s World Cup?
France’s women’s soccer team has yet to win the World Cup. Will their luck change in 2023?
How many times has France’s team been in the World Cup?
France has participated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on six occasions. Their first appearance was in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1991. Since then, they have qualified for the Women’s World Cup in 1995, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019.
How successful is France’s women’s soccer team?
France women’s soccer team is widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in women’s football. They have consistently performed at a high level in international competitions and have achieved notable success over the years. In recent years, they have reached the quarterfinals in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Women’s World Cup. France has also been successful in continental competitions, finishing as runners-up in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 tournament.
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.