Updated: June 28, 2023

All the info you need to follow France Women's National Team at the World Cup!

Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer, and the France women’s national soccer team are ready to chase history when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Hervé Renard’s squad begins the 32-team tournament hoping to finally reach the championship game after decades of trying. France officially starts its trophy pursuit against Jamaica in Group F play on July 23.

In this guide, we’ll explore how you can easily access live streams of the Women’s World Cup from the comfort of your own home. Furthermore, we’ll provide you with the details of where you can watch the France Women’s World Cup team for free, regardless of your location. Additionally, we’ll unveil France’s final roster, highlighting the talented players who will be representing their country in this prestigious tournament.

Get ready to experience the excitement of the Women’s World Cup and support the France Women’s team as they showcase their skills on the global stage.

Where to watch France’s Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

Great news for French soccer fans: France TV and M6 will have free live streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Check back to see which networks will have which games!

Simply follow these instructions to safely and securely live stream Women’s World Cup matches on France TV or M6.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in France.
  3. Check the schedule and start streaming on France TV or 6play! You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.
  4. Enjoy the soccer!

Additionally, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary). Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Final France Women’s World Cup roster

Can Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer lead France to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Check back for the full 23-player roster when it is officially released!

Who is the France women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Hervé Renard took over France’s women’s national football team in March 2023 after Corinne Diacre’s dismissal. Renard has gained recognition for his success as a manager in international football, and he even guided Zambia to a historic victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. While Renard has primarily made his mark coaching national teams in Africa, he has also had club coaching experience in various countries, including France, Algeria, Angola, and Saudi Arabia. His successes in African football have established him as one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in the continent’s football landscape.

France’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Time (CEST)StadiumNetwork
July 23France vs. Jamaica8 p.m.6 a.m.11 a.m.Sydney Football StadiumITV
July 29France vs. Brazil8 p.m.6 a.m.11 a.m.Suncorp StadiumBBC
August 2Panama vs. France8 p.m.6 a.m.11 a.m.Sydney Football StadiumITV

France’s Women’s World Cup odds

France’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup tied with Australia for the fifth-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
Australia+1100
France+1100
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
New Zealand+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Haiti+43000
Panama+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 France Women’s World Cup team

When did the France team last win the World Cup?
How many times has France won the Women’s World Cup?
How many times has France’s team been in the World Cup?
How successful is France’s women’s soccer team?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

