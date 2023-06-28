Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer, and the France women’s national soccer team are ready to chase history when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Hervé Renard’s squad begins the 32-team tournament hoping to finally reach the championship game after decades of trying. France officially starts its trophy pursuit against Jamaica in Group F play on July 23.

In this guide, we’ll explore how you can easily access live streams of the Women’s World Cup from the comfort of your own home. Furthermore, we’ll provide you with the details of where you can watch the France Women’s World Cup team for free, regardless of your location. Additionally, we’ll unveil France’s final roster, highlighting the talented players who will be representing their country in this prestigious tournament.

Get ready to experience the excitement of the Women’s World Cup and support the France Women’s team as they showcase their skills on the global stage.

Where to watch France’s Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

Great news for French soccer fans: France TV and M6 will have free live streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Check back to see which networks will have which games!

Simply follow these instructions to safely and securely live stream Women’s World Cup matches on France TV or M6.

Additionally, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary). Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

Final France Women’s World Cup roster

Can Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer lead France to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Check back for the full 23-player roster when it is officially released!

Who is the France women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Hervé Renard took over France’s women’s national football team in March 2023 after Corinne Diacre’s dismissal. Renard has gained recognition for his success as a manager in international football, and he even guided Zambia to a historic victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. While Renard has primarily made his mark coaching national teams in Africa, he has also had club coaching experience in various countries, including France, Algeria, Angola, and Saudi Arabia. His successes in African football have established him as one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in the continent’s football landscape.

France’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Time (CEST) Stadium Network July 23 France vs. Jamaica 8 p.m. 6 a.m. 11 a.m. Sydney Football Stadium ITV July 29 France vs. Brazil 8 p.m. 6 a.m. 11 a.m. Suncorp Stadium BBC August 2 Panama vs. France 8 p.m. 6 a.m. 11 a.m. Sydney Football Stadium ITV

France’s Women’s World Cup odds

France’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup tied with Australia for the fifth-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 Australia +1100 France +1100 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 New Zealand +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Haiti +43000 Panama +43000

