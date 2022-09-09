Home Stream Sports Football FIFA Women’s World Cup

Live stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Updated: September 9, 2022

Catch every minute of the Women’s World Cup—from qualifiers to the 2023 summer tournament

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place from July 20–August 3, 2023. The new tournament format features 32 teams, in eight groups of four teams. Reigning World Cup champion United States holds a record four Women’s World Cup titles but European champions England will be looking to claim their first major trophy on the global stage. Two-time winners Germany should never be counted out and Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Japan all have strong squads, too. Find out how to live stream all the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in the buildup to next year’s tournament.

How to live stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in your country

Several broadcasters will carry live streams for the qualifiers leading up to the main tournament next summer. You can securely live stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to live stream the UEFA playoffs for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers

The UEFA playoffs will decide two automatic qualifiers and one team heading to the inter-confederation playoffs. The games will be played on October 6 and 11, 2022, with the draw streamed live at 12:30 ET on Friday, 9 September, 2022.

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

The BBC will be showing Wales Women’s qualifiers for free—available to live stream through the BBC iPlayer app and website.

How to Watch BBC iPlayer

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month

Paramount Plus holds the rights to a number of UEFA regional qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. There’s also a seven-day free trial for new subscribers if you only want to watch a specific game.

How to live stream the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup inter-confederation playoffs

The inter-confederation playoff tournament to decide the remaining three slots will take place February 18–23, 2023 in New Zealand. Ten teams will be split into groups of three (Group A and B) or four (Group C), with the group winner qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The draw for the groups takes place on October 13, 2022.

ConfederationPlacementTeam
AFC2022 Women’s Asian Cup playoffs runners-upChinese Taipei
2022 Women’s Asian Cup playoffs third placeThailand
CAF2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations repechage winnersCameroon
2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations repechage winnersSenegal
CONCACAF2022 W Championship Group A third placeHaiti
2022 W Championship Group B third placePanama
CONMEBOL2022 Copa América Femenina fourth placeParaguay
2022 Copa América Femenina fifth placeChile
OFC2022 Women’s Nations Cup winnersPapua New Guinea
UEFALowest-ranked winners of UEFA playoffsUNCONFIRMED

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick off July 20, 2023, with the Women’s World Cup final held on August 3, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. The FIFA Women’s World Cup features teams from six different regional federations, each with its own route to qualification. As co-hosts, Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify for the tournament, while the remaining FIFA associations hold their own qualification campaigns. You can see the full match schedule here, or check out the round-by-round breakdown below:

RoundDates
Group MatchesJuly 20 – August 3, 2023
Round of 16August 5-8, 2023
Quarter FinalsAugust 11-12, 2023
Semi FinalsAugust 15-16, 2023
3rd Place MatchAugust 19, 2023
FinalAugust 20, 2023

FIFA Women’s World Cup teams

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with three slots still up for grabs. These remaining slots will be decided by an inter-confederation playoff tournament taking place February 18–23, 2023.

Continental allocation/qualified teams

Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)

AFC: 5 (China, Japan, Philippines*, South Korea, Vietnam*)

CAF: 4 (Morocco*, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia*)

CONCACAF: 4 (Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States)

CONMEBOL: 3 (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

UEFA: 11 (Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden)

Inter-confederation playoffs: 3 remaining slots

