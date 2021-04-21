Stream the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers live on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

FuboTV will produce original programming, including pre, half-time and post match shows for CONMEBOL Qualifiers as well as delayed replays for PPV events. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the qualifiers live on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to fuboTV and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the stream.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Stream the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers live on Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Paramount Plus picked up rights to broadcast six away matches for both the US and Mexico national teams, in addition to the media rights to all other games played in the region, which covers Central and North America, as well as the Caribbean.

A seven-day free trial is available.

To stream football live on Paramount Plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Paramount Plus (6 USD/month and up) and use a free trial. Start watching!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

Stream CAF 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers live on FIFA

FIFA brings the African CAF qualifiers live on their website and YouTube channel. You can also watch highlights, shows, and more. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch the CAF qualifiers live on FIFA with increased privacy and security:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location closest to you. Head to the FIFA website or FIFATV YouTube channel and tune in. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 European World Cup qualifiers live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/year

You can stream the 2022 World Cup European qualifiers live with ESPN+. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch football on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the fight!

Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying games live on ESPN

Price: 25 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2 and ESPN 3

Select 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying games will be streamed live on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. Various free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial). Only Sling TV has ESPN 3 in the channel lineup.

To watch football live on ESPN:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, or Sling TV.

Learn more about watching Hulu+Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 Qatar World Cup European qualifiers live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: ITV

Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo. Enjoy watching!

Stream England qualifying matches live online on ITV

Price: Free

Channels: ITV and ITV4

ITV Hub is a free streaming service that broadcasts every England qualifier and pre-tournament friendly matches live. Signing up is easy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., “WC1X 0AA”). Start watching for free!

Learn more about streaming ITV with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers live on DAZN Germany

Price: 12 EUR/month or 120 EUR/year

You can tune in to the European Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup live on DAZN Germany.

You may need to provide a valid German credit/debit card and postal code (e.g. 21149, 10115). If you don’t have a German bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card.

A 30-day free trial is available for DAZN.

To watch the qualifiers live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Germany. Head to DAZN Germany and sign up. Enjoy the stream!

Note: This stream is in German.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 World Cup qualifiers live on Sky Sports

Price: Sky TV license

Sky broadcasts the Home Nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland live, plus every other qualifier apart from those on ITV and every England Nations League and in-season friendly matches live. Check for the official Sky Sports schedule.

However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

To watch football on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the games!

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.

About the 2022 FIFA (Qatar) World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the competition. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022. The tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams and the reigning World Cup champion is France. Due to Qatar’s climate high in temperature, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first to not be held in May, June, or July. It will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification process is a series of tournaments organized by the six FIFA confederations to decide 31 of the 32 teams that will play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar qualified automatically as host. Qualifiers started in June 2019.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification process has faced postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The information below may be subject to change.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers schedule

Here are the key dates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Dates here may be subject to change.