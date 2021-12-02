If you’re looking for a sporting event steeped in tradition and seasoned by a bitter rivalry, you need to stream the Ashes. This bi-annual series between England and Australia traces its origins back to the 1880’s and has been played to a near tie, with Australia taking the title 33 times to England’s 32.

The 2021/22 Ashes will be played on Australian soil. The Aussies are favored to retain the Ashes as the underdog Englishman look to reclaim them for the first time since 2015. If you want to watch this historic series, this page will let you know when the matches are and the best ways to stream them with a VPN.

How to live stream The Ashes?

You can stream The Ashes in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Australian broadcast, connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel Seven, Kayo Sports, Foxtel (Australia), or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch the Ashes for free in Australia

7plus

Price: Free

Channel 7 holds broadcasting rights for The Ashes 2021/22 in Australia. Event availability is subject to change, but viewers may be able to use Channel 7’s free streaming platform, 7plus, to stream the event.

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports will stream The Ashes for its Aussie customers around the world. A 14-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a valid Australian credit/debit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Australian customers with a Foxtel cable subscription will also be able to access Ashes live streams via the dedicated Fox Cricket channel.

Watch The Ashes in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Watch The Ashes in the UK

BT Sport

Price: From 15 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? BT Sport is your best bet for catching live cricket streams, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Watch Sky Sports With a VPN

Ashes radio coverage

Price: Free

BBC offers live radio coverage of The Ashes series between England and Australia, plus special programs and features. You can listen to the audio broadcast live via BBC Sounds.

How to watch the Ashes highlights

The Ashes highlights will be shown on BBC iPlayer after each day of play.

BT Sport

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch a full highlights show at the end of each day’s play on BT Sport in the UK.

Sky Sports

In addition, you can also catch Sky Sports videos and highlights about The Ashes on the Sky Sports website.

Where and when is The Ashes 2021/22?

The Ashes 2021/22 is scheduled to run from December 8, 2021 through to January 18, 2022, with five separate test matches taking place across Australia’s major cities, including the traditional Boxing Day test held at The Gabba in Melbourne.

The Ashes 2021/22 schedule

Date Games (winner bolded) December 8-12, 2021 Test 1 of 5 (Brisbane) December 16-20, 2021 Test 2 of 5 (Adelaide) December 26-30, 2021 Test 3 of 5 (Melbourne) January 5-9, 2022 Test 4 of 5 (Sydney) January 14-18, 2022 Test 5 of 5 (Location TBC)

2021-22 cricket events calendar

Here are the major events for cricket in 2021-22. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Event Location 2021 (Summer) The Hundred England and Wales December 3, 2020 – February 6, 2021 Big Bash League Australia August 4, 2021 – September 14, 2021 India v England 2021 test series UK September 2021 Asia Cup Pakistan October 17 – November 15, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup UAE and Oman December 8, 2021 – January 18, 2022 The Ashes Series 2021/2022 Australia October – November, 2023 2023 Cricket World Cup India October 16 – November 13, 2022 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Australia

I’m having trouble with cricket live TV streams

