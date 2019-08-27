Watch Copa America free streams on TV Tokyo

Price: Free

Japan is one of the invited nations for this year’s tournament and TV Tokyo, one of the nation’s biggest stations, will be airing the games for free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Japan. Go to the TV Tokyo page. Tune in to the action!

Watch the Copa America 2019 live on ESPN+

Price: 5 USD/month

ESPN has the English broadcast rights to the 2019 Copa. You can watch the tournament with a seven-day free trial. Here’s how:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to ESPN+ and sign up for a free trial. Start watching!

Stream the 2019 Copa America on Telemundo and Universo

Price: 45 USD/month and up

Telemundo and Universo are the official Spanish broadcasters for the tournament. Universo are showing three group stage games, with the remaining 23 games shown on Telemundo.

If you don’t feel like spending 40 bucks to watch the games, use fuboTV’s seven-day free trial.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV and sign up for a free trial. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. You’re all set!

Watching on mobile? You can also use the fuboTV appon Android and iOS.

Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Copa America dates and schedule: When does the Copa start?

The 2019 Copa America is happening June 14 – July 7.

Here’s the tournament schedule. Games marked with an asterisk (*) are shown in Spanish by Universo. The rest are shown in Spanish by Telemundo.

Group Stage

June 14

Brazil 3-0 Bolivia – 8:30 p.m. ET

June 15

Venezuela 0-0 Peru – 3:00 p.m. ET

Argentina 0-2 Colombia – 6:00 p.m. ET

June 16

Paraguay 2-2 Qatar – 3:00 p.m. ET

Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador – 6:00 p.m. ET

June 17

Japan 0-4 Chile – 7:00 p.m. ET

June 18

Bolivia 1-3 Peru – 5:30 p.m. ET

Brazil 0-0 Venezuela – 8:30 p.m. ET

June 19

Colombia 1-0 Qatar – 5:30 p.m. ET

Argentina 1-1 Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET

June 21

Uruguay 2-2 Japan – 7:00 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Chile – 7:00 p.m. ST

June 22

Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela – 3:00 p.m. ET*

Peru 0-5 Brazil – 3:00 p.m. ET

June 23

Qatar 0-2 Argentina – 3:00 p.m. ET

Colombia 1-0 Paraguay – 3:00 p.m. ET*

June 24

Chile 0-1 Uruguay – 7:00 p.m. ET

Ecuador 1-1 Japan – 7:00 p.m. ET*

Quarterfinals

June 27

Brazil 0-0 (4-3) Paraguay – 8:30 p.m. ET

June 28

Venezuela 0-2 Argentina – 3:00 p.m. ET

Colombia 0-0 (4-5) Chile – 7:00 p.m. ET

June 29

Uruguay 0-0 (4-5) Peru – 3:00 p.m. ET

Semifinals

July 2

Brazil 2-0 Argentina – 8:30 p.m. ET

July 3

Chile 0-3 Peru – 8:30 p.m. ET

Third-place playoff

July 6

Argentina 2-1 Chile – 3:00 p.m. ET

Final

July 7

Brazil 3-1 Peru – 4:00 p.m. ET

2019 Copa America winners prediction

Lionel Messi’s trophy drought with Argentina continues. La Albiceleste fell 2:0 to eternal rivals Brazil and before besting two-time defending champions Chile in the third-place playoff.

Meanwhile, tournament favorites Brazil defeated 3:1 Peru in the Final. Are we entering a new Brazilian dynasty?

Leave your predictions below, and don’t forget to tune in with your VPN!