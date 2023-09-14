The People’s Republic of China will stage the 19th Asian Games from September 23–October 8, 2023, in the beautiful, historic city of Hangzhou. Delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Games will now welcome thousands of athletes from around the continent to compete in 481 events—with nine sports (archery, artistic swimming, boxing, break-dancing, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, water polo) also offering qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Learn all the details of the event, along with all the ways to watch 2023 Asian Games live streams securely with a VPN wherever you are!

Date September 23–October 8, 2023 Location Hangzhou, China Venue Olympic Sports Expo Center Total Number of Sports 40 Total Number of Disciplines 61 Total Number of Athletes 12,500+ Total Event 483

How to watch the 2023 Asian Games online for free

You can stream Asian Games events with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussies who want to stream the free SBS On Demand coverage should connect to a secure server in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, or Brisbane. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as SBS On Demand (Australia), and find the event you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

SBS On Demand

Price: Free

Aussies can watch several events live and free on SBS On Demand, with coverage starting with the swimming finals on September 24, as well as athletics, soccer, cycling, and through to the break-dancing finals on October 7.

Watch SBS With a VPN

While you can watch the 2023 Asian Games by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Asian Games online?

You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your Asian Games viewing experience. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream several of the most exciting sporting events—from swimming to cycling, soccer, and even break-dancing—on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite athletes in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching the Asian Games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2023 Asian Games. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every event regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch the 2023 Asian Games in your country?

Watch the Asian Games in India

Sony LIV

Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year

Sony LIV will broadcast Asian Games events live online in India. The games are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.

Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.

Stream Sony LIV With a VPN

2023 Asian Games schedule

Here’s a schedule of some of the popular competitions taking place during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Event Date Opening ceremony September 23, 2023 Swimming September 24–29, 2023 Water Polo September 25–October 7, 2023 Archery October 1–7, 2023 Athletics September 29–October 5, 2023 Badminton September 28–October 7, 2023 Basketball 26 September–6 October, 2023 Boxing 24 September–5 October, 2023 Cricket 19–25 September (women’s) and 27 September–7 October (men’s) Road cycling October 3–5, 2023 Track cycling September 26–29, 2023 Fencing September 24–29, 2023 Soccer September 19–October 7, 2023 Artistic gymnastics September 24–29, 2023 Rhythmic gymnastics October 6–7, 2023 Trampoline gymnastics October 2–3, 2023 Judo September 24–27, 2023 Karate October 5–8, 2023 Modern pentathlon September 20–24, 2023 Skateboarding September 24–27, 2023 Rugby Sevens September 24–26, 2023 Sailing September 21–27, 2023 Sepaktakraw September 24–October 7, 2023 Shooting September 24–October 1, 2023 Sport climbing October 3–7, 2023 Squash September 26–October 5, 2023 Table tennis September 22–October 2, 2023 Taekwondo September 24–28, 2023 Tennis September 24–30, 2023 Triathlon September 29–October 2, 2023 Beach volleyball September 19–28, 2023 Volleyball September 19–26, 2023 (men’s) and September 30–October 7, 2023 (women’s) Weightlifting September 30–October 7, 2023 Wrestling October 4–7, 2023 Wushu September 24–28, 2023 Closing Ceremony October 8, 2023

Countries competing in the Asian Games

Afghanistan Iraq Myanmar Syria Bahrain Japan Nepal Tajikistan Bangladesh Jordan North Korea Thailand Bhutan Kazakhstan Oman East Timor Brunei Kuwait Pakistan Turkmenistan Cambodia Kyrgyzstan Palestine United Arab Emirates China Laos Philippines Uzbekistan Chinese Taipei Lebanon Qatar Vietnam Hong Kong Macau Saudi Arabia Yemen India Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Maldives South Korea Iran Mongolia Sri Lanka

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.