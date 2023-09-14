The People’s Republic of China will stage the 19th Asian Games from September 23–October 8, 2023, in the beautiful, historic city of Hangzhou. Delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Games will now welcome thousands of athletes from around the continent to compete in 481 events—with nine sports (archery, artistic swimming, boxing, break-dancing, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, water polo) also offering qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Learn all the details of the event, along with all the ways to watch 2023 Asian Games live streams securely with a VPN wherever you are!
|Date
|September 23–October 8, 2023
|Location
|Hangzhou, China
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Expo Center
|Total Number of Sports
|40
|Total Number of Disciplines
|61
|Total Number of Athletes
|12,500+
|Total Event
|483
How to watch the 2023 Asian Games online for free
You can stream Asian Games events with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussies who want to stream the free SBS On Demand coverage should connect to a secure server in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, or Brisbane.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as SBS On Demand (Australia), and find the event you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
SBS On Demand
Price: Free
Aussies can watch several events live and free on SBS On Demand, with coverage starting with the swimming finals on September 24, as well as athletics, soccer, cycling, and through to the break-dancing finals on October 7.
While you can watch the 2023 Asian Games by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Asian Games online?
You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your Asian Games viewing experience. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream several of the most exciting sporting events—from swimming to cycling, soccer, and even break-dancing—on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite athletes in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching the Asian Games in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2023 Asian Games. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every event regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023 Asian Games in your country?
Watch the Asian Games in India
Sony LIV
Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year
Sony LIV will broadcast Asian Games events live online in India. The games are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.
Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.
2023 Asian Games schedule
Here’s a schedule of some of the popular competitions taking place during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
|Event
|Date
|Opening ceremony
|September 23, 2023
|Swimming
|September 24–29, 2023
Water Polo
September 25–October 7, 2023
Archery
October 1–7, 2023
Athletics
September 29–October 5, 2023
Badminton
September 28–October 7, 2023
Basketball
26 September–6 October, 2023
Boxing
24 September–5 October, 2023
Cricket
19–25 September (women’s) and 27 September–7 October (men’s)
Road cycling
October 3–5, 2023
Track cycling
September 26–29, 2023
Fencing
September 24–29, 2023
Soccer
September 19–October 7, 2023
Artistic gymnastics
September 24–29, 2023
Rhythmic gymnastics
October 6–7, 2023
Trampoline gymnastics
October 2–3, 2023
Judo
September 24–27, 2023
Karate
October 5–8, 2023
Modern pentathlon
September 20–24, 2023
Skateboarding
September 24–27, 2023
Rugby Sevens
September 24–26, 2023
Sailing
September 21–27, 2023
Sepaktakraw
September 24–October 7, 2023
Shooting
September 24–October 1, 2023
Sport climbing
October 3–7, 2023
Squash
September 26–October 5, 2023
Table tennis
September 22–October 2, 2023
Taekwondo
September 24–28, 2023
Tennis
September 24–30, 2023
Triathlon
September 29–October 2, 2023
Beach volleyball
September 19–28, 2023
Volleyball
September 19–26, 2023 (men’s) and September 30–October 7, 2023 (women’s)
Weightlifting
September 30–October 7, 2023
Wrestling
October 4–7, 2023
Wushu
September 24–28, 2023
Closing Ceremony
October 8, 2023
Countries competing in the Asian Games
|Afghanistan
|Iraq
|Myanmar
|Syria
|Bahrain
|Japan
|Nepal
|Tajikistan
|Bangladesh
|Jordan
|North Korea
|Thailand
|Bhutan
|Kazakhstan
|Oman
|East Timor
|Brunei
|Kuwait
|Pakistan
|Turkmenistan
|Cambodia
|Kyrgyzstan
|Palestine
|United Arab Emirates
|China
|Laos
|Philippines
|Uzbekistan
|Chinese Taipei
|Lebanon
|Qatar
|Vietnam
|Hong Kong
|Macau
|Saudi Arabia
|Yemen
|India
|Malaysia
|Singapore
|Indonesia
|Maldives
|South Korea
|Iran
|Mongolia
|Sri Lanka
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.