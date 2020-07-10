Get the best VPN extension for Firefox
How to set up a VPN Firefox extension in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Get ExpressVPN, download the app to your computer, and sign in.
Step 2
Add the ExpressVPN browser extension to your Firefox browser.
Step 3
Turn on the VPN and browse with enhanced security and privacy.
ExpressVPN add-on for Firefox: Features
Simple to use
Get VPN protection instantly, straight from your browser window. Encrypt your traffic with a click.
Multilingual interface
English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Firefox is available in any of 16 other languages.
WebRTC blocking
Protects your privacy by preventing websites from learning your true location and IP address.
Location spoofing
Sets your geolocation data in Firefox to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.
HTTPS Everywhere, powered by EFF
Automatically directs you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.
Dark mode
The Firefox browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.
ExpressVPN vs. Free Firefox VPNs
While free VPN extensions may seem like a cost-effective way to browse Firefox, they often lag behind in speed, security, and overall quality of service. This is where a premium solution like ExpressVPN shines. Investing in high-quality VPN service guarantees advanced features and unmatched reliability for your Firefox browsing experience.
Here are the top six benefits of using a premium Firefox VPN extension:
Blazing fast speeds
ExpressVPN’s Firefox browser extension is optimized for speed so you can enjoy the fast download rates you expect. Stream seamlessly and browse online without interruption when you download our Firefox VPN.
Unmatched protection
With super-fast connection speeds, strong data encryption, a kill switch, and easy server switching, using the ExpressVPN Mozilla Firefox extension is much safer than using a free browser extension that doesn’t come with the same protection.
No logs policy
Unlike some free VPNs that could use your activity to build a profile on you and sell it on to the highest bidder, ExpressVPN’s innovative server technology supports our strict policy of not collecting connection logs or activity logs.
Unblock websites
The easiest way to unblock sites while ensuring a secure online experience is to use a premium VPN. With servers worldwide in 105 countries, and using our private, encrypted DNS, ExpressVPN lets you unblock the sites you want on Firefox, when and where you want them.
Around-the-clock support
Our support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Our website also offers an extensive knowledge base including helpful articles, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides to help you get the most out of your VPN experience when using Firefox.
Foolproof encryption
Browse Firefox with complete peace of mind. ExpressVPN creates a 256-bit encrypted SSL-secured tunnel between you and the internet. Your ISP can’t see what download services you’re using, so it can’t limit your speeds or bandwidth based on content.
Free VPN vs. paid Firefox VPN: Comparison
|Most free VPNs
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
Unblock websites via server locations in 105 countries
No activity logs, no connection logs
Easy-to-use apps for all your devices
24/7 customer support
99.9% uptime
Ultra-fast VPN speeds
Strong 256-bit AES encryption
Unlimited bandwidth and server switches
Kill switch
Frequently asked questions
Should I use a free Firefox proxy?
No, it’s not recommended that you use a free Firefox proxy. This is because free proxies often lack in crucial areas such as speed, security, encryption, and overall quality of service. This can lead to a suboptimal online experience.
There are also risks associated with some free proxies, including injecting targeted ads and spam, logging your browsing history, stealing bandwidth, and even recording sensitive information like usernames and passwords. Instead, consider investing in a premium Firefox VPN extension like ExpressVPN for optimized connections, advanced security features, and unparalleled reliability.
How do I browse on Firefox with a VPN?
There are two ways to browse on Firefox with a VPN:
1. Using a standalone VPN app:
Download and install the ExpressVPN app on your device.
Open the app and connect to a server.
Open Firefox and start browsing.
2. Using a VPN browser extension:
After installing the ExpressVPN app to your device, download the ExpressVPN browser extension for Firefox.
Click the ExpressVPN extension icon in the toolbar and click the connect button.
Firefox will now route all of your traffic through your chosen VPN server.
How do I know if my Firefox VPN is working?
The simplest way to check if your Firefox VPN is working is by searching “What’s my IP” in the search bar with and without a VPN turned on. You should see that your IP address changes when you use a VPN.
How do I choose the best VPN extension for Firefox?
With worldwide servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable Firefox extension available.
Learn more about how ExpressVPN is the best VPN service.
Why do I need a VPN browser extension?
Firefox is considered to be one of the most safe and secure browsers available. However, no connection is 100% foolproof.
The ExpressVPN extension for Firefox works like a remote control for your ExpressVPN app, making it easy for you to connect, disconnect, change locations, and modify other settings right from your toolbar. But that’s not the only benefit.
The extension also offers additional privacy and security features like WebRTC blocking and location spoofing, beyond what any VPN can offer alone. If you are seeing an error while trying to stream video on your browser, for example, using the extension will often fix the problem.
How do I enable VPN on Firefox?
You already get the privacy and security benefits of a VPN on Firefox if you connect to ExpressVPN on your device via the apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux. But to enjoy the added benefits of the browser extension (like WebRTC blocking, location spoofing, and HTTPS Everywhere), follow these steps:
Subscribe to ExpressVPN if you haven’t already.
Download the ExpressVPN browser extension for Firefox.
Click the ExpressVPN extension icon and click the On Button to connect.
Can Google track you with a VPN?
Yes, Google can track you if you’re using a VPN if you are logged into your Google account while browsing online. While a VPN browser extension for Google Chrome hides your IP address and encrypts all data, your activity will still be tied to your Google account. To avoid this, consider surfing the web while using Incognito mode.
Is ExpressVPN Google Chrome extension safe?
Yes, it is safe to use the ExpressVPN Google Chrome browser extension as it has been specially designed with privacy top of mind. With super fast connection speeds, strong data encryption, a kill switch, and easy server switching, using the ExpressVPN Google Chrome extension is much safer than using a free browser extension that doesn’t come with the same protection.
The ExpressVPN Google Chrome browser extension is also unique in that it controls the full-featured VPN app. That means all of your online activity is protected by the VPN, not just what passes through your browser.
Does a VPN hide my browser history?
Your browser history is typically stored inside your browser. Using a VPN will not change this, but you can disable such recording in Firefox and delete any history collected so far.
Your browsing history might also be inferred by others monitoring your internet connection, such as your internet service provider or Wi-Fi operator. ExpressVPN encrypts all data between your device and the ExpressVPN servers, making it impossible for an ISP or rogue Wi-Fi to record the sites you visit.
Note that browser history is not the same as search history. If you are logged in to Google and using its search engine, those searches will be recorded even if you are using a VPN. (Learn how to delete your Google search history.)
How do I know the ExpressVPN extension for Firefox is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
