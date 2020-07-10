Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Get the best VPN extension for Firefox

Protect your online activity, change your IP, and more with a Firefox VPN add-on

Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux

How to set up a VPN Firefox extension in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Step 1 of connecting VPN for desktop or laptop.

Get ExpressVPN, download the app to your computer, and sign in.

Step 2

Step 2 of connecting VPN on mobile phone, desktop, and laptop.

Add the ExpressVPN browser extension to your Firefox browser.

Step 3

Install VPN step 3. Connected app.

Turn on the VPN and browse with enhanced security and privacy.

Features of the VPN for Firefox.

ExpressVPN add-on for Firefox: Features

Simple to use

Get VPN protection instantly, straight from your browser window. Encrypt your traffic with a click.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Firefox is available in any of 16 other languages.

WebRTC blocking

Protects your privacy by preventing websites from learning your true location and IP address.

Location spoofing

Sets your geolocation data in Firefox to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.

HTTPS Everywhere, powered by EFF

Automatically directs you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.

Dark mode

The Firefox browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.

Video: Try us in dark mode

Introducing dark mode for ExpressVPN's browser extensions

ExpressVPN vs. Free Firefox VPNs

While free VPN extensions may seem like a cost-effective way to browse Firefox, they often lag behind in speed, security, and overall quality of service. This is where a premium solution like ExpressVPN shines. Investing in high-quality VPN service guarantees advanced features and unmatched reliability for your Firefox browsing experience.

Here are the top six benefits of using a premium Firefox VPN extension:

Speedometer.

Blazing fast speeds

ExpressVPN’s Firefox browser extension is optimized for speed so you can enjoy the fast download rates you expect. Stream seamlessly and browse online without interruption when you download our Firefox VPN.

ExpressVPN Keys: locked vault protecting passwords.

Unmatched protection

With super-fast connection speeds, strong data encryption, a kill switch, and easy server switching, using the ExpressVPN Mozilla Firefox extension is much safer than using a free browser extension that doesn’t come with the same protection.

Open green file and a paper with a cross mark through it.

No logs policy

Unlike some free VPNs that could use your activity to build a profile on you and sell it on to the highest bidder, ExpressVPN’s innovative server technology supports our strict policy of not collecting connection logs or activity logs.

Laptop with several browser windows.

Unblock websites

The easiest way to unblock sites while ensuring a secure online experience is to use a premium VPN. With servers worldwide in 105 countries, and using our private, encrypted DNS, ExpressVPN lets you unblock the sites you want on Firefox, when and where you want them.

Envelopes.

Around-the-clock support

Our support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Our website also offers an extensive knowledge base including helpful articles, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides to help you get the most out of your VPN experience when using Firefox.

Shield with ExpressVPN Keys logo

Foolproof encryption

Browse Firefox with complete peace of mind. ExpressVPN creates a 2​56-bit encrypted SSL­-secured tunnel between you and the internet. Your ISP can’t see what download services you’re using, so it can’t limit your speeds or bandwidth based on content.

Free VPN vs. paid Firefox VPN: Comparison

Free VPN vs. paid VPN: Comparison Table
Most free VPNsExpress VPN ExpressVPN

Unblock websites via server locations in 105 countries

No activity logs, no connection logs

Easy-to-use apps for all your devices

24/7 customer support

99.9% uptime

Ultra-fast VPN speeds

Strong 256-bit AES encryption

Unlimited bandwidth and server switches

Kill switch

Frequently asked questions

Should I use a free Firefox proxy?
How do I browse on Firefox with a VPN?
How do I know if my Firefox VPN is working?
How do I choose the best VPN extension for Firefox?
Why do I need a VPN browser extension?
How do I enable VPN on Firefox?
Can Google track you with a VPN?
Is ExpressVPN Google Chrome extension safe?
Does a VPN hide my browser history?
How do I know the ExpressVPN extension for Firefox is secure?

Connect to ExpressVPN’s server network with the Firefox add-on

Access VPN proxy servers in 105 countries from anywhere in the world.

