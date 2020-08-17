Your browser history is typically stored inside your browser. Using a Microsoft Edge VPN will not change this. But you can clear browsing data in Edge.

Your browsing history might also be inferred by others monitoring your internet connection, such as your internet service provider or Wi-Fi operator. ExpressVPN encrypts all data between your device and the ExpressVPN servers, making it impossible for an ISP or rogue Wi-Fi to record the sites you visit.

Note that browser history is not the same as search history. If you are logged in to Google and using its search engine, those searches will be recorded even if you are using a VPN. (Learn how to delete your Google search history.)