Microsoft Edge extension by ExpressVPN: Features
Go online safely and securely in 2023 with strong VPN encryption. Spoof your location and control the ExpressVPN app from your Microsoft Edge browser.
Easy to use
You’re moments away from increased online privacy and the freedom to access any blocked website. Turn on VPN protection straight from your Microsoft Edge browser window. ExpressVPN apps make it easy for anyone to connect to our network.
Multilingual interface
Online privacy and security are fundamental rights no matter what language you speak. That’s why our Microsoft Edge VPN extension is available in 17 languages and counting.
WebRTC blocking
Protect your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location. Some apps are prone to WebRTC leaks, which could reveal your real IP even when using a VPN. The ExpressVPN Edge VPN extension prevents this by blocking WebRTC. Easily keep your location private, protect your identity, and enjoy a safe and secure online experience.
Super fast speeds
ExpressVPN’s Microsoft Edge browser extension has been optimized for speed so you can enjoy the fast download rates you expect. Stream seamlessly and browse online without interruption when you download our Edge extension VPN.
Location spoofing
Keep your whereabouts to yourself and surf with peace of mind using the ExpressVPN Edge extension. When you connect to any of ExpressVPN’s server locations, you get a different IP address and can make yourself appear to be in a different country. Avoid price discrimination based on location, and help keep your identity private.
Video: Try dark mode
Our VPN Edge browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.
FAQ: Microsoft Edge VPN
Why do I need a VPN browser extension?
The ExpressVPN extension for Edge works like a remote control for your ExpressVPN app, making it easy for you to connect, disconnect, change locations, and modify other settings right from your toolbar. But that’s not the only benefit.
The Microsoft Edge VPN extension also offers additional privacy and security features like WebRTC blocking and location spoofing, beyond what any VPN can offer alone. If you are seeing an error while trying to stream video on your browser, for example, using the extension will often fix the problem.
How do I enable VPN on Edge?
You already get the privacy and security benefits of a VPN on Edge if you connect to ExpressVPN on your device via the apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux. But to enjoy the added benefits of the Microsoft Edge VPN browser extension (like WebRTC blocking, location spoofing, and HTTPS Everywhere), follow these steps:
Ensure you‘re subscribed to ExpressVPN and have the app installed on your computer.
Download the ExpressVPN browser extension for Edge.
Click the ExpressVPN extension icon and click the On button to connect.
Is the ExpressVPN Microsoft Edge extension safe?
Yes. The ExpressVPN Microsoft Edge browser extension controls the full-featured ExpressVPN app, which was built with security top of mind. With super fast connection speeds, strong data encryption, a kill switch, easy server switching, and more, ExpressVPN offers a superior experience along with strong security.
Does a VPN hide my browser history?
Your browser history is typically stored inside your browser. Using a Microsoft Edge VPN will not change this. But you can clear browsing data in Edge.
Your browsing history might also be inferred by others monitoring your internet connection, such as your internet service provider or Wi-Fi operator. ExpressVPN encrypts all data between your device and the ExpressVPN servers, making it impossible for an ISP or rogue Wi-Fi to record the sites you visit.
Note that browser history is not the same as search history. If you are logged in to Google and using its search engine, those searches will be recorded even if you are using a VPN. (Learn how to delete your Google search history.)
Does Microsoft Edge have a built-in VPN?
Microsoft Edge’s built-in VPN is called the Edge Secure Network. It provides basic protection by encrypting the traffic between your device and the internet but does not include the features of a premium VPN.
Is the built-in Microsoft Edge VPN good?
While Microsoft Edge’s built-in VPN—the Edge Secure Network—provides basic protection for users of the Edge browser, there are a few key differences to a standard VPN offering. Firstly, it doesn’t provide location spoofing. Secondly, users are limited to 1GB of free data for bandwidth per month.
How do I use a VPN on Microsoft Edge?
Once you have subscribed to ExpressVPN, using a VPN on Microsoft Edge is as simple as:
Downloading the extension
Setting up your ExpressVPN app
Pressing the On button in the extension
How do I know the ExpressVPN extension for Microsoft Edge is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
