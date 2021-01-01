How to watch Discovery+ with a VPN

You can watch Discovery+ in two ways: Either on a web browser on your computer, or on a dedicated Discovery+ app installed on another device.

If you’re watching on your computer, we recommend using the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

App functionality varies by platform, but you can always enjoy full VPN benefits on any internet-connected device by using the ExpressVPN app for routers. For advice on your specific setup, please contact Support.