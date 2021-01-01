How to watch Discovery+ with a VPN
Stream 55,000 episodes from the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, and more on Discovery+.
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with Discovery+, ensuring you can watch anywhere, even on public Wi-Fi, without sacrificing your security or privacy.
How to watch Discovery+ in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming TV and movies.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN location where Discovery+ is available.
Step 3
Log in to your Discovery+ account and stream securely.
Stream Discovery+, HGTV, TLC, Animal Planet, and more
Discovery+ gives you access to a variety of Discovery Inc. shows spread across multiple channels*, including:
Discovery+ originals
Discovery Channel
Food Network
TLC
Animal Planet
ID
HGTV
Science Channel
*Please note that channel availability differs across regions.
FAQ: Watching Discovery+ with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Discovery+?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast servers provide private and secure access to Discovery+ streaming. If you encounter errors or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support, available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
In what countries is Discovery+ available?
Will Discovery+ be free with a VPN?
No, you will need to sign up for a Discovery+ subscription. ExpressVPN does not come with Discovery+. Rather, it complements your streaming service to allow you to watch all the content you want, free from throttling or blocking by your ISP or by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network.
On what devices can I watch Discovery+?
You can watch Discovery+ in two ways: Either on a web browser on your computer, or on a dedicated Discovery+ app installed on another device.
If you’re watching on your computer, we recommend using the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
App functionality varies by platform, but you can always enjoy full VPN benefits on any internet-connected device by using the ExpressVPN app for routers. For advice on your specific setup, please contact Support.
How do I get Discovery+ on my TV?
Some smart TVs and streaming consoles that offer the Discovery+ app can also install the ExpressVPN app, which allows you to use both simultaneously without any extra equipment. If you can access Discovery+ on your computer or mobile device, you may also be able to cast or mirror to smart TVs or streaming consoles that are designed to receive such signals. And any device that connects to the internet—including smart TVs and streaming devices that cannot install any VPN app—can receive full VPN benefits by connecting to a router running the ExpressVPN app for routers.
For advice on your particular situation, please contact Support.
Can I use a free proxy to watch Discovery+?
Using a free proxy to watch Discovery+ is not recommended. Free proxy services are often slow and unsecured. Paid VPNs, on the other hand, provide security and privacy, while giving you fast, seamless streaming.
Will using a VPN slow my Discovery+ connection?
All VPNs can potentially slow down your internet connection. But ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the fastest VPNs around, so you probably won’t notice a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle streaming services, using ExpressVPN while streaming Discovery+ may actually speed up your connection.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also helps you bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also privately and securely browse the web. It works with other streaming services, too, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and HBO Max/Go.
