How to watch Max with a VPN
Get a Max VPN to watch your favorite HBO titles like House of the Dragon, the latest Warner Bros. blockbusters, reality TV hits from Discovery, and so much more. All in blazing-fast HD!
- Fast streaming on all devices
- Set up in minutes, with 24/7 support
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Get a VPN and watch Max in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.
Step 3
Log in to Max to watch your favorite movies and TV.
What to stream on Max
Max gives you access to a variety of Warner Bros. and Discovery Inc. shows spread across multiple channels*, including:
Max original
HBO
DC
Wizarding World
Cartoon Network
Studio Ghibli
TLC
HGTV
Discovery Channel
Food Network
Animal Planet
ID
*Please note that channel availability differs across regions.
How a VPN works with Max
VPN stands for virtual private network. VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and mask your location.
With ExpressVPN, you’ll have access to server locations all over the world! Just sign up for an Max account to stream hundreds of HBO titles, Discovery programs, Warner Brothers blockbusters, and so much more. ExpressVPN complements the experience with unlimited bandwidth, and you’ll never have to worry about monitoring or logging.
You can even get faster streaming on networks with ISP throttling!
Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.
FAQ: Watch Max with a VPN
What is Max?
Max is the name of the newly merged streaming service from HBO Max and Discovery Plus. The new streaming service will be home to HBO movies and series that you’re already familiar with, alongside Discovery content, creating the largest streaming library of any platform with 15,000+ titles.
Here’s everything you need to know about Max, including its availability and pricing.
Is Max the same as HBO Max?
Well, kind of. Max is a mix of HBO Max and Discovery Plus; it carries all of HBO Max’s content while also incorporating titles from Discovery, HGTV, TLC, and more.
Max is a direct replacement for HBO Max, but Discovery Plus will also continue to operate as a standalone service with Discovery-only content and the same (lower) subscription fees.
Will Max be free for HBO subscribers?
If you sign up for HBO with a pay-TV provider, you may get access to Max for free.
What channels will Max include?
Max will have the HBO Max movies and series that you’re already familiar with. That means all your favorite HBO, DC, Harry Potter, and Cartoon Network titles will be available. Discovery Plus’ content will also be available in Max’s catalog, including many popular reality TV series.
Why is HBO Max becoming Max?
Max aims to be a more robust standalone service by offering content from both HBO Max and Discovery. By dropping the HBO name and including more family-oriented and reality content, Max hopes to appeal to audiences of all ages.
When will Max launch?
Max launched on May 23, 2023, in the U.S. and will gradually roll out to the rest of the world over the next year. It is expected to be available globally by end-2024.
Here’s when to expect the launch of Max in your region:
United States: May 23, 2023
Latin America: 2023
Europe: 2024
Asia: 2024
Can I stream Max for free?
No, you will need to subscribe to Max to stream on the service. Prices start at 10 USD / month; no free trial is available. If you’ve subscribed to HBO via a pay-TV provider, you may have access to Max for free.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Start streaming Max with ExpressVPN
Streaming with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.
The best VPN for multiple devices
Why streamers love ExpressVPN for Max
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
