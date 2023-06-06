Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to watch Max with a VPN

Get a Max VPN to watch your favorite HBO titles like House of the Dragon, the latest Warner Bros. blockbusters, reality TV hits from Discovery, and so much more. All in blazing-fast HD!

  • Fast streaming on all devices
  • Set up in minutes, with 24/7 support
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Max VPN

Get a VPN and watch Max in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.

Step 3

Max VPN

Log in to Max to watch your favorite movies and TV.

Get a Max VPN to watch your favorite titles from HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Discovery, and more in blazing-fast HD.

What to stream on Max

Max gives you access to a variety of Warner Bros. and Discovery Inc. shows spread across multiple channels*, including:

Watch Max originals with a VPN
Max original

Exclusive original programming under the new Max banner.

Watch HBO online with a VPN
HBO

Home to premium original programming like Succession, White Lotus and more.

Watch DC movies and show online with a VPN
DC

All the DC movies, mini-series, animated specials, and shows in one place.

Watch Harry Potter online with a VPN
Wizarding World

A collection of shows and movies from the world of Harry Potter.

Watch Cartoon Network online with a VPN
Cartoon Network

Home to animated favorites like Looney Tunes, Adventure Time, and more.

Watch Studio Ghibli online with a VPN
Studio Ghibli

All the movies from the acclaimed Japanese animation film studio.

TLC logo.
TLC

A collection of family, lifestyle, and medical reality series.

HGTV logo.
HGTV

Reality shows on home improvement, landscaping, and real estate.

Discovery Channel logo.
Discovery Channel

Home to popular science, technology, and history documentaries.

Food Network logo.
Food Network

All the best recipes, chefs, and culinary shows in one place.

Animal Planet logo.
Animal Planet

Documentaries on everything from wildlife to domestic pets.

ID logo.
ID

Investigation Discovery is dedicated to all things true crime.

*Please note that channel availability differs across regions.

Get the best VPN for streaming video.

How a VPN works with Max

VPN stands for virtual private network. VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and mask your location.

With ExpressVPN, you’ll have access to server locations all over the world! Just sign up for an Max account to stream hundreds of HBO titles, Discovery programs, Warner Brothers blockbusters, and so much more. ExpressVPN complements the experience with unlimited bandwidth, and you’ll never have to worry about monitoring or logging.

You can even get faster streaming on networks with ISP throttling!

Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.

FAQ: Watch Max with a VPN

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

Start streaming Max with ExpressVPN

Start streaming with ExpressVPN

Streaming with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.

Get ExpressVPN

The best VPN for multiple devices

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for routers
For smart TV systems
For Amazon Fire TV Stick
VPN for Android
VPN for Windows
VPN for Linux
For game consoles
For Apple TV

Why streamers love ExpressVPN for Max

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.

Susan S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.

Peggy S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!

Joshua H.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for Max

Still undecided about using a VPN for Max? Try ExpressVPN risk-free.

You’re 100% covered with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

30-day money-back guarantee

