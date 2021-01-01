How to stream France TV with a VPN

France Télévisions, also stylized as france.tv, is a French public television broadcaster. France TV comprises several state-owned channels including France 2, France 3, and France 5.

France TV viewers get to choose from a wide variety of French and foreign-language films, television series, documentaries, and more on offer. France TV also broadcasts live sports, including French Open tennis from Roland Garros and the 2021 Olympics.

