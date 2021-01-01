How to stream France TV with a VPN
What is France TV?
France Télévisions, also stylized as france.tv, is a French public television broadcaster. France TV comprises several state-owned channels including France 2, France 3, and France 5.
France TV viewers get to choose from a wide variety of French and foreign-language films, television series, documentaries, and more on offer. France TV also broadcasts live sports, including French Open tennis from Roland Garros and the 2021 Olympics.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.
FAQ: VPN for France TV
Is France TV free to watch?
Some France TV programs and channels are free to watch, while others require signing up with paid French streaming service Salto. Either way, you’ll need to create an account with France TV in order to stream its content.
Does France TV work with a VPN?
Yes! With its global network of secure servers, ExpressVPN is optimized for watching France TV and many other streaming services, so you can stream all the content you want without compromising your online safety. Streaming with a VPN enables you to watch France TV from anywhere—including you school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
Learn more about streaming French TV channels with ExpressVPN.
Will using a VPN slow down my France TV streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream France TV may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch France TV on?
France TV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TV systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want France TV on the big screen?
Can I use ExpressVPN for other things besides streaming?
ExpressVPN helps you access the internet with freedom and security. You can use it to stay private online, securely use public Wi-Fi, find the best e-commerce deals, and access social media sites where they might otherwise be restricted.
