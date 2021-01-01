How to stream 9Now with a VPN
Securely stream TV shows, films, and events on 9Now with ExpressVPN. Enjoy our ultra-fast Australian servers, free from buffering.
Stream 9Now in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Australia.
Step 3
Log in to your free 9Now account and start streaming on your device.
What’s on 9Now?
Australia’s Nine Network features a wide selection of scripted, reality, news, and sporting content from Australia and abroad. The 9Now* streaming platform offers live online streaming of programming from Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Nine Network Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: 9Now VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with 9Now?
Indeed it does! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast Australian servers provide secure and private access for streaming Channel 9 content. Streaming with a VPN enables you to comfortably watch content from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. If you encounter any errors along the way, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is 9Now free?
Yes! All of 9Now’s content offerings are free to stream. However, you will need to create an account with 9Now to stream content. As a free service, 9Now is ad-supported so you will encounter advertisements from time to time.
What devices can I watch 9Now on?
9Now is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including [](/vpn-software/vpn-ios)Android and iOS
Computers, including [](/vpn-software/vpn-mac)Windows, Mac, and Linux
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and [](/vpn-software/vpn-fire-tv-stick)Roku
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want 9Now on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Does ExpressVPN come with a 9Now account?
An ExpressVPN subscription won’t automatically provide access to stream 9Now content, but it’s free, and signing up will only require use of an active email address.
For an optimal streaming experience, we recommend connecting to the Australia VPN location closest to you.
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming content. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
