How VPN works

A VPN (virtual private network) creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. Your true IP address is hidden by a proxy, allowing you to appear to be anywhere you choose.

With ExpressVPN, you’re also protected from snooping thanks to strong encryption. Public Wi-Fi hackers, spies, your internet service provider, and governments won’t be able to read your traffic.

