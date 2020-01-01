Switzerland VPN proxy service
ExpressVPN’s guide to VPN for Switzerland
- Get a Swiss IP address
- 160 VPN locations in Switzerland, the U.S., Canada, UK, and more
- Fast downloads and video streaming
- Unlimited bandwidth, no activity or connection logs
Learn how a Swiss VPN can unlock the internet from anywhere in the world.
Watch Zattoo, Swisscom TV, Netflix, Hulu, and more
With a fast, optimized network of server locations in Switzerland and around the world, ExpressVPN offers the fastest way to watch Zattoo and Swisscom TV privately and securely. Stream live TV instantly from the convenience of your couch, desk, or bus seat.
You can even use the same Swiss VPN to stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and a wide range of other sites and services.
Swiss VPN users can proxy to 160 VPN server locations in 94 different countries:
Need an IP address in Switzerland?
Yes, ExpressVPN has VPN servers in Switzerland! You can connect anytime to get a Swiss IP address without breaking a sweat. No matter what device you’re using, enjoy Swiss content and browse anonymously with ExpressVPN.
How VPN works
A VPN (virtual private network) creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. Your true IP address is hidden by a proxy, allowing you to appear to be anywhere you choose.
With ExpressVPN, you’re also protected from snooping thanks to strong encryption. Public Wi-Fi hackers, spies, your internet service provider, and governments won’t be able to read your traffic.
Swiss VPN apps for every device
Need the best VPN for Switzerland on all your devices?
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for computers and mobile devices on every platform. You could even use it on your home router to keep all the devices in your network safe.
