  • Get a Swiss IP address
  • 160 VPN locations in Switzerland, the U.S., Canada, UK, and more
  • Fast downloads and video streaming
  • Unlimited bandwidth, no activity or connection logs

Learn how a Swiss VPN can unlock the internet from anywhere in the world.

VPN Switzerland: VPNs on a range of devices.

Watch Zattoo, Swisscom TV, Netflix, Hulu, and more

With a fast, optimized network of server locations in Switzerland and around the world, ExpressVPN offers the fastest way to watch Zattoo and Swisscom TV privately and securely. Stream live TV instantly from the convenience of your couch, desk, or bus seat.

Screenshot of Zattoo’s homepage.

You can even use the same Swiss VPN to stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and a wide range of other sites and services.


Swiss VPN users can proxy to 160 VPN server locations in 94 different countries:

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations


Need an IP address in Switzerland?

Yes, ExpressVPN has VPN servers in Switzerland! You can connect anytime to get a Swiss IP address without breaking a sweat. No matter what device you’re using, enjoy Swiss content and browse anonymously with ExpressVPN.

A Swiss flag with the ExpressVPN logo.


How VPN works

A VPN (virtual private network) creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. Your true IP address is hidden by a proxy, allowing you to appear to be anywhere you choose.

Diagram of a VPN tunnel protecting the data transmitted between you and the internet.

With ExpressVPN, you’re also protected from snooping thanks to strong encryption. Public Wi-Fi hackers, spies, your internet service provider, and governments won’t be able to read your traffic.


Learn how a VPN works

Swiss VPN apps for every device

Need the best VPN for Switzerland on all your devices? ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for computers and mobile devices on every platform. You could even use it on your home router to keep all the devices in your network safe.

ExpressVPN works on all your devices

iOS VPN for iOS Android VPN for Android Windows VPN for Windows Mac VPN for Mac Linux VPN for Linux Router VPN for Routers

VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension Firefox extension

Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

