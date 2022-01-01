Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

VPN servers in New York

ExpressVPN is the fastest, most secure way to get an NYC IP address.

How to get an NYC VPN

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Step 2 of downloading a VPN.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Step 3 of connecting VPN.

Connect to one of our VPN server locations in New York.

Choose a New York VPN server location

Servers connected to each other.

ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in New York. Use the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app to find them.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select “United States” from the location menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best U.S. server location for you.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a certain website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use ExpressVPN’s NY servers?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Watch TV, movies, sports, news, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite New York sports teams, and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your privacy

No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Bypass ISP throttling

Get an IP address in New York or any of 160 VPN server locations to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

New York VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

U.S. VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New York, or anywhere else in the world.

