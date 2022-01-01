VPN servers in New York
How to get an NYC VPN
Step 1
Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.
Step 2
Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.
Step 3
Connect to one of our VPN server locations in New York.
Choose a New York VPN server location
ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in New York. Use the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app to find them.
If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select “United States” from the location menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best U.S. server location for you.
If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a certain website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use ExpressVPN’s NY servers?
Watch TV, movies, sports, news, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite New York sports teams, and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Bypass ISP throttling
Get an IP address in New York or any of 160 VPN server locations to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
New York VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
NYC VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in New York?
Should I use a free VPN in New York?
Free VPNs simply don't offer the same high-quality experience as paid VPN services.
How do I get a New York IP address?
Here’s how to get a New York IP address in 3 easy steps:
Download the appropriate app for your PC, Mac, iOS or Android device
Open ExpressVPN and select any of our New York VPN locations
Do I need a VPN if I live in New York?
Connecting to the internet through a VPN is a good idea for all New York residents, as it keeps you safe on untrusted networks and makes your connection more private and anonymous.
What’s the best New York VPN location?
ExpressVPN has multiple server locations in New York, but the best one for you depends on your network conditions. We recommend using Smart Location to let the app automatically choose the best location for you.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New York, or anywhere else in the world.
