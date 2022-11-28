Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Watch in Hong Kong

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 streams for free in Hong Kong

Updated: November 28, 2022

Catch every World Cup game from November 20-December 18, 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar from November 20–December 18, 2022. The tournament features 32 teams, spread across eight groups. If you want to watch the FIFA World Cup in Hong Kong, ViuTV will be airing 19 matches for free. However, to see all 64 games, you’ll need to subscribe to a paid service like NowTV (300 HKD/month and up) and pay for an additional FIFA World Cup 2022 sports package (1,080 HKD)! Alternatively, find out how to catch all the action and watch FIFA World Cup games in Hong Kong for just the price of a VPN!

How to watch the FIFA World Cup for free in Hong Kong

Broadcasters all over the world will carry live streams for the games. You can securely live stream 2022 FIFA World Cup with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watch FIFA World Cup for free online in Hong Kong

SBS

Price: Free
Country: Australia

Australian broadcaster SBS is airing all 64 World Cup matches for free. If you’re a Socceroos fan, their World Cup quest began against reigning champions France on November 22. You can sign up for a free account from anywhere, then just connect to an Australian server, sign in, and start streaming!

Watch SBS With a VPN

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free
Country: UK

If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service—including England’s opening group game against Iran on November 21 and other choice games from the group stage and knockout rounds. Another way to watch the BBC coverage is by using Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

Watch BBC iPlayer With a VPN

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

ITV Hub

Price: Free
Country: UK

ITV Hub is the online home of all of ITV’s content, with both on-demand and live stream events, including free FIFA World Cup 2022 streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. ITV is showing several games from the group stages every day (including games featuring England and Wales), as well as select games from the knockout rounds. You can also tune into the ITV coverage via Swiss service Zattoo’s Premium tier, which comes with a 30-day free trial.

How to Stream ITV

RTÉ Player

Price: Free
Country: Ireland

You can watch select matches live and for free on RTÉ Player as the Irish broadcaster holds the FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for Ireland.

Watch RTÉ Player With a VPN
 

RTBF

Price: Free
Country: Belgium

French-language broadcaster RTBF has free-to-air rights for FIFA World Cup streams and will be broadcasting the tournament live. Belgium is currently ranked N0. 2 in the world and could well qualify top of its group—all the more reason to tune into its games, as well as many others the broadcaster is showing throughout.

Live Stream RTBF Online

ServusTV

Price: Free
Country: Austria

ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language World Cup streams, even though Austria will not be competing at this edition of tournament. 

Watch ServusTV With a VPN

Globoplay

Price: Free
Country: Brazil

The Brazil men’s football team is ranked No. 1 in the world and among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. For local coverage in Portuguese, you can watch games by creating a free account at www.globo.com.

VPN for Globoplay

DR TV

Price: Free
Country: Denmark

Denmark‘s free streaming service DR TV carries live football matches and international sporting events including FIFA World Cup streams. No account is required, but note that the commentary is in Danish.

Watch DR TV With a VPN

TF1

Price: Free
Country: France

France’s free streaming platform TF1 will provide free-to-air coverage of select World Cup games as Les Bleus try to defend their 2018 title. Create your account to start watching select games TFI has the rights for. Note that this stream is in French.

Get TF1 Livestreams

ARD

Price: Free
Country: Germany

For free German-language options, German broadcaster ARD is showing FIFA World Cup streams online. Four-time champions Germany are among the favorites to challenge for the World Cup this year, so follow their journey on ARD.

Watch ARD With a VPN

ZDF

Price: Free
Country: Germany

Germany’s ZDF is one of the country’s biggest networks and will also offer free World Cup streams during the tournament—in German.

Watch ZDF With a VPN

Germany football fans can live stream 48 of 64 World Cup matches online for free on ARD and ZDF, including the semi-finals and final (Magenta TV will air the other 16 matches). In addition, the Austrian broadcasters ORF and Servus TV will stream all 64 matches online for free in German.

NOS

Price: Free
Country: Netherlands

The Netherlands have a rich history at internationals—yet have never won the World Cup, despite three finals appearances. If this is the year the Dutch go all the way, you can catch all the action—with Dutch commentary—when you stream free on the national broadcaster, NOS.

Watch NOS With a VPN

RTVE

Price: Free
Country: Spain

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast all the matches that Spain plays, in addition to the opening game between Qatar vs. Ecuador and several of the knockout stages up to and including the final.

Abema

Price: Free
Country: Japan

Abema allows you to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Japan. Catch all 64 games—including games featuring Japan and the final on December 18. Note: The commentary is in Japanese.

Get ExpressVPN

SVT

Price: Free
Country: Sweden

Swedish public-service broadcaster SVT has the official rights to stream World Cup 2022 games for free. SVT will air 32 of the 64 matches live on TV and online, with commentary in Swedish.

Get SVT Livestreams

TV4

Price: Free
Country: Sweden

TV4 will air 32 of the 64 World Cup games during the tournament for free. SVT has the other fixtures, free to stream. The commentary is in Swedish.

RAIPlay

Price: Free
Country: Italy

RaiPlay is great way to watch FIFA World Cup live streams for free in Italy. The free streaming service also lets you watch other sports, as well as Italian TV and movies. Note: The commentary is in Italian.

Watch RaiPlay With a VPN

NRK TV

Price: Free
Country: Norway

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV and paid provider TV 2 will share the rights to show FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 streams in Norway, with NRK TV showing its games for free. The games will be shown with Norwegian commentary.

How to Stream NRK

2022 FIFA World Cup schedule/fixtures

The 2022 World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. Hong Kong time) when host Qatar faced Ecuador in an 0-2 loss. The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, December 18, at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. Hong Kong time) in Lusail Stadium. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below:

Match DateTime (ET)
(Group A) Qatar vs Ecuador (Winner: ECU, 2-0)November 20, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group B) England vs Iran (Winner: ENG, 6-2)November 21, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group A) Senegal vs Netherlands (Winner: NED, 2-0)November 21, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group B) USA vs Wales (DRAW, 1-1)November 21, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group C) Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Winner: RSA, 2-1)November 22, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group D) Denmark vs Tunisia (DRAW, 0-0)November 22, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group C) Mexico vs Poland (DRAW, 0-0)November 22, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group D) France vs Australia (Winner: FRA, 4-1)November 22, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group F) Morocco vs Croatia (DRAW, 0-0)November 23, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group E) Germany vs Japan (Winner: JPN, 2-1)November 23, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group E) Spain vs Costa Rica (Winner: ESP, 7-0)November 23, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group F) Belgium vs Canada (Winner: BEL, 1-0)November 23, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group G) Switzerland vs Cameroon (Winner: SUI, 1-0)November 24, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group H) Uruguay vs South Korea (DRAW, 0-0)November 24, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group H) Portugal vs Ghana (Winner: POR, 3-2)November 24, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group G) Brazil vs Serbia (Winner: BRA, 2-0)November 24, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group B) Wales vs Iran (Winner: IRN, 2-0)November 25, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group A) Qatar vs Senegal (Winner: SEN, 3-1)November 25, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group A) Netherlands vs Ecuador (DRAW, 1-1)November 25, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group B) England vs USA (DRAW, 0-0)November 25, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group D) Tunisia vs Australia (Winner: AUS, 1-0)November 26, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group C) Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Winner: POL, 2-0)November 26, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group D) France vs Denmark (Winner: FRA, 2-1)November 26, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group C) Argentina vs Mexico (Winner: ARG, 2-0)November 26, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group E) Japan vs Costa Rica (Winner: CRC, 1-0)November 27, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group F) Belgium vs Morocco (Winner: MOR, 2-0)November 27, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group F) Croatia vs Canada (Winner: CRO, 4-1)November 27, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group E) Spain vs Germany (DRAW, 1-1)November 27, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group G) Cameroon vs SerbiaNovember 28, 20225:00 a.m.
(Group H) South Korea vs GhanaNovember 28, 20228:00 a.m.
(Group G) Brazil vs SwitzerlandNovember 28, 202211:00 a.m.
(Group H) Portugal vs UruguayNovember 28, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group A) Netherlands vs QatarNovember 29, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group A) Ecuador vs SenegalNovember 29, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group B) Wales vs EnglandNovember 29, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group B) Iran vs USANovember 29, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group D) Tunisia vs FranceNovember 30, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group D) Australia vs DenmarkNovember 30, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group C) Poland vs ArgentinaNovember 30, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group C) Saudi Arabia vs MexicoNovember 30, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group F) Croatia vs BelgiumDecember 1, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group F) Canada vs MoroccoDecember 1, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group E) Japan vs SpainDecember 1, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group E) Costa Rica vs GermanyDecember 1, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group H) South Korea vs PortugalDecember 2, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group H) Ghana vs UruguayDecember 2, 202210:00 a.m.
(Group G) Cameroon vs BrazilDecember 2, 20222:00 p.m.
(Group G) Serbia vs SwitzerlandDecember 2, 20222:00 p.m.
(Round of 16) 1A vs 2BDecember 3, 202210:00 a.m.
(Round of 16) 1C vs 2DDecember 3, 20222:00 p.m.
(Round of 16) 1D vs 2CDecember 4, 202210:00 a.m.
(Round of 16) 1B vs 2ADecember 4, 20222:00 p.m.
(Round of 16) 1E vs 2FDecember 5, 202210:00 a.m.
(Round of 16) 1G vs 2HDecember 5, 20222:00 p.m.
(Round of 16) 1F vs 2EDecember 6, 202210:00 a.m.
(Round of 16) 1H vs 2GDecember 6, 20222:00 p.m.
(Quarterfinal 1) 1E/2F vs 1G/2HDecember 9, 202210:00 a.m.
(Quarterfinal 2) 1A/2B vs 1C/2DDecember 9, 20222:00 p.m.
(Quarterfinal 3) 1F/2E vs 1H/2GDecember 10, 202210:00 a.m.
(Quarterfinal 4) 1B/2A vs 1D/2CDecember 10, 20222:00 p.m.
(Semifinal) QF2 vs QF1December 13, 20222:00 p.m.
(Semifinal) QF4 vs QF3December 14, 20222:00 p.m.
(3rd Place) Semifinal LosersDecember 17, 202210:00 a.m.
(Final) Semifinal WinnersDecember 18, 202210:00 a.m.
FAQ: FIFA World Cup 2022

When does the FIFA World Cup 2022 start?
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?
How much does a FIFA World Cup 2022 ticket cost?
Which country has won the FIFA World Cup the most?
Where is FIFA World Cup Trophy kept?
What are the current FIFA team rankings?
When is the FIFA World Cup next being held?
