Enjoy Norwegian shows with an NRK TV VPN

Known for its extensive collection of free Norwegian TV shows, films, and live news broadcasts, Norway's NRK TV is one of the most popular streaming platforms for streaming Nordic content. Get ExpressVPN and start streaming NRK TV in throttle-free HD today.
What is NRK TV?
NRK TV* is a free television service provided by the Norwegian government-owned public broadcaster NRK (short for Norsk rikskringkasting AS, known as the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation in English). Through NRK TV’s free online streaming service, viewers can enjoy all manner of Nordic and English content, either live or on demand.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and NRK TV Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for NRK TV
Is NRK TV free to watch?
Yes, NRK TV is totally free to watch and you do not need to create an account to stream its content.
Does NRK TV work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN works seamlessly with NRK TV and various other streaming services, so you can securely stream all the content you want. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, all while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
What devices can I watch NRK TV on?
NRK TV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV
Will using a VPN slow down my NRK TV streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream NRK TV may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
