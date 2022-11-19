Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Brazil

Brazil World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 22, 2022

The Seleção has its sights set on another World Cup trophy!

Brazil is bringing a staggering nine forwards to Qatar in its 2022 World Cup squad. But perhaps this shouldn’t surprise us as the South American nation has a reputation for producing some of the world’s best and most talented attacking players throughout the ages. Manager Tite has a big job on his hands, delivering the ultimate prize given the fierce competition at the World Cup, yet Brazil remains one of the favorites to top Group G and chase its sixth World Cup trophy.

Final 26-man Brazil World Cup roster

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperAlissonLiverpool (ENG)3056
GoalkeeperEdersonManchester City (ENG)2918
GoalkeeperWevertonPalmeiras (BRA)3411
DefenderMarquinhosPSG (FRA)2870
DefenderEder MilitaoReal Madrid (SPA)2423
DefenderThiago SilvaChelsea (ENG)38108
DefenderDaniloJuventus (ITA)3146
DefenderAlex TellesSevilla (SPA)297
DefenderDaniel AlvesPumas (MEX)39125
DefenderAlex SandroJuventus (ITA)3137
DefenderBremerJuventus (ITA)251
MidfielderFabinhoLiverpool (ENG)2928
MidfielderCasemiroManchester United (ENG)3064
MidfielderBruno GuimaraesNewcastle United (ENG)248
MidfielderFredManchester United (ENG)2927
MidfielderLucas PaquetaWest Ham (ENG)2534
MidfielderEverton RibeiroFlamengo (BRA)3322
ForwardGabriel MartinelliArsenal (ENG)213
ForwardVinicius Jr.Real Madrid (SPA)2215
ForwardNeymarPSG (FRA)30120
ForwardAntonyManchester United (ENG)2210
ForwardRodrygoReal Madrid (SPA)216
ForwardRaphinhaBarcelona (SPA)2510
ForwardRicharlisonTottenham (ENG)2537
ForwardPedroFlamengo (BRA)252
ForwardGabriel JesusArsenal (ENG)2556

Star players in the Brazil World Cup team

Almost every name on the team sheet is a stud. Yet, the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and Richarlison stand out for their attacking threat and flair upfront in a team that’s world-famous for its flashy football. If Brazil reaches the semis or final, expect one of its strikers to be challenging for the Golden Boot, too, as this is a team built to score goals—and lots of them. The five-time winners also have arguably the best squad at this World Cup, with great depth in midfield and defense.

Who is Brazil’s head coach?

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi—more commonly known as “Tite”—has been the head coach of the Brazil national team since 2016, making him the longest-serving head coach in the history of the national team. He took them to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won the 2019 Copa America.

Brazil World Cup fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)Stadium
Thurs, Nov. 24Brazil vs. Serbia2 p.m.Lusail Stadium
Mon, Nov. 28Brazil vs. Switzerland11 a.m.Stadium 974
Fri, Dec. 2Cameroon vs. Brazil2 p.m.Lusail Stadium

Brazil vs. Serbia

Brazil’s Group G opener against Serbia is trickier than it looks on paper. The Serbs are a physical presence on the pitch, though Brazil may benefit from the current injuries that strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been struggling with. The smart money is on the Brazilians to outclass their opponents over 90 minutes.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Don’t expect the Swiss to roll over for Brazil in what should be a competitive Group G encounter. Arsenal midfielder and Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka adds steel to their midfield, so Brazil will need to rely on the guile and pace of their wide players to get past the Swiss defence.

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Cameroon is historically one of the stronger African nations at the World Cup, yet this newly assembled side is relatively untested in big competitions. Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is the biggest threat to Brazil’s fluid attack, but we suspect that the Seleção will get the three points in the end.

Brazil national team strengths & weaknesses

Find out what are the strengths and weaknesses of the current Brazilian team.

Strengths

A good generation of attackers and a very solid midfield. Tite managed to put together a selection with varied qualities. There is a good balance between youth, technical quality, and experience among the 26-man squad.

Weaknesses

Despite a collective of talented individuals, Brazil doesn’t always play well together—or against Europe’s better teams (anyone remember the 7-1 loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup?). Despite many Brazilians playing their club football in Europe, it’s a different beast playing against them on the international stage.

How to watch the Brazil World Cup team for free from anywhere

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITVFree
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseDentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Brazil World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Brazil to win 2022 World Cup is +425, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

 

FAQ: Brazil 2022 World Cup squad

How many times has Brazil won the World Cup?
How many times has Brazil been in the World Cup?
How is Brazil good at football?
