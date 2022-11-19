Brazil is bringing a staggering nine forwards to Qatar in its 2022 World Cup squad. But perhaps this shouldn’t surprise us as the South American nation has a reputation for producing some of the world’s best and most talented attacking players throughout the ages. Manager Tite has a big job on his hands, delivering the ultimate prize given the fierce competition at the World Cup, yet Brazil remains one of the favorites to top Group G and chase its sixth World Cup trophy.

Final 26-man Brazil World Cup roster

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Alisson Liverpool (ENG) 30 56 Goalkeeper Ederson Manchester City (ENG) 29 18 Goalkeeper Weverton Palmeiras (BRA) 34 11 Defender Marquinhos PSG (FRA) 28 70 Defender Eder Militao Real Madrid (SPA) 24 23 Defender Thiago Silva Chelsea (ENG) 38 108 Defender Danilo Juventus (ITA) 31 46 Defender Alex Telles Sevilla (SPA) 29 7 Defender Daniel Alves Pumas (MEX) 39 125 Defender Alex Sandro Juventus (ITA) 31 37 Defender Bremer Juventus (ITA) 25 1 Midfielder Fabinho Liverpool (ENG) 29 28 Midfielder Casemiro Manchester United (ENG) 30 64 Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United (ENG) 24 8 Midfielder Fred Manchester United (ENG) 29 27 Midfielder Lucas Paqueta West Ham (ENG) 25 34 Midfielder Everton Ribeiro Flamengo (BRA) 33 22 Forward Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal (ENG) 21 3 Forward Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid (SPA) 22 15 Forward Neymar PSG (FRA) 30 120 Forward Antony Manchester United (ENG) 22 10 Forward Rodrygo Real Madrid (SPA) 21 6 Forward Raphinha Barcelona (SPA) 25 10 Forward Richarlison Tottenham (ENG) 25 37 Forward Pedro Flamengo (BRA) 25 2 Forward Gabriel Jesus Arsenal (ENG) 25 56

Star players in the Brazil World Cup team

Almost every name on the team sheet is a stud. Yet, the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and Richarlison stand out for their attacking threat and flair upfront in a team that’s world-famous for its flashy football. If Brazil reaches the semis or final, expect one of its strikers to be challenging for the Golden Boot, too, as this is a team built to score goals—and lots of them. The five-time winners also have arguably the best squad at this World Cup, with great depth in midfield and defense.

Who is Brazil’s head coach?

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi—more commonly known as “Tite”—has been the head coach of the Brazil national team since 2016, making him the longest-serving head coach in the history of the national team. He took them to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won the 2019 Copa America.

Brazil World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Thurs, Nov. 24 Brazil vs. Serbia 2 p.m. Lusail Stadium Mon, Nov. 28 Brazil vs. Switzerland 11 a.m. Stadium 974 Fri, Dec. 2 Cameroon vs. Brazil 2 p.m. Lusail Stadium

Brazil vs. Serbia

Brazil’s Group G opener against Serbia is trickier than it looks on paper. The Serbs are a physical presence on the pitch, though Brazil may benefit from the current injuries that strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been struggling with. The smart money is on the Brazilians to outclass their opponents over 90 minutes.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Don’t expect the Swiss to roll over for Brazil in what should be a competitive Group G encounter. Arsenal midfielder and Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka adds steel to their midfield, so Brazil will need to rely on the guile and pace of their wide players to get past the Swiss defence.

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Cameroon is historically one of the stronger African nations at the World Cup, yet this newly assembled side is relatively untested in big competitions. Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is the biggest threat to Brazil’s fluid attack, but we suspect that the Seleção will get the three points in the end.

Brazil national team strengths & weaknesses

Find out what are the strengths and weaknesses of the current Brazilian team.

Strengths

A good generation of attackers and a very solid midfield. Tite managed to put together a selection with varied qualities. There is a good balance between youth, technical quality, and experience among the 26-man squad.

Weaknesses

Despite a collective of talented individuals, Brazil doesn’t always play well together—or against Europe’s better teams (anyone remember the 7-1 loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup?). Despite many Brazilians playing their club football in Europe, it’s a different beast playing against them on the international stage.

How to watch the Brazil World Cup team for free from anywhere

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Brazil World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Brazil to win 2022 World Cup is +425, according to Odds Shark. Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Brazil 2022 World Cup squad How many times has Brazil won the World Cup? Brazil won the World Cup five times: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. It’s the only five-time champion. The Brazilian national team arrives in Qatar in search of the long-awaited sixth World Cup title. How many times has Brazil been in the World Cup? The Brazilian national team is the only team that participated in all editions of the FIFA World Cup. How is Brazil good at football? Brazil is considered the best football team in the world and the one most likely to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.