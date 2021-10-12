In this space you can find information on the best sports events streaming each week, get some context for the action, and find out how to stream it. You can also find this information in the ExpressVPN Sports Newsletter.

Six Nations Rugby

One of rugby’s most iconic events gets started over the weekend with three matches on the docket.

Viewing schedule:

Ireland vs. Wales – Saturday, February 5, 9:15 a.m. ET/2:15 p.m. GMT

England vs. Scotland – Saturday, February 5, 11:45 a.m. ET/4:45 p.m. GMT

France vs. Italy – Sunday, February 6, 10:00 a.m. ET/3:00 p.m. GMT

Why you should tune in: The Ireland-Wales match pits an Irish side ranked fourth in the world against the Welsh, the tournament’s defending champions. England-Scotland is a great rivalry regardless of the context, and the two squads should be fairly evenly matched. The French should have a relatively easy time with Italy, but the young group from France plays an explosive, entertaining style that’s always worth watching.

Recommended reading: Six Nations Preview: Can Wales Repeat As Champions? via FloRugby

This primer should provide you with some background information on all the teams involved in this year’s tournament.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: There are a number of services that stream the matches, but our recommendation is the free Swiss service Zattoo, which carries BBC and ITV.

NHL All-Star Game

The NHL’s premier showcase event takes place on Saturday afternoon, with three games of 3-on-3 action on the slate.

Viewing schedule:

All-Star Semifinals #1 – Saturday, February 5, 3:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. GMT

All-Star Semifinals #2 – Saturday, February 5, 4:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. GMT

All-Star Finals – Saturday, February 5, 5:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. GMT

Why you should tune in: When all of the NHL’s best players gather to play hockey in arguably its most entertaining form (3-on-3), it’s hardly a tough sell. Unlike other leagues’ All-Star festivities there’s a sizable 1 million USD cash prize on the line for the winning team, so the quality of play should be high.

Recommended reading: Why the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas will be a pivotal moment for the league via The Undefeated

Adam Aziz makes the case that the stakes are particularly high for the NHL at this year’s All-Star Game.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: Access to the All-Star Game with ESPN+ costs just 69.99 USD/year or 6.99 USD/month.

Premier League

The EPL has just one game going this weekend, but it’s a welcome one after more than a week since the league’s last fixture:

Viewing schedule:

Watford vs. Burnley – Saturday, February 5, 1:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. GMT

Why you should tune in: Something’s got to give for these two teams at the bottom of the table, as neither has brought home a victory since Watford upset Manchester United on November 20. A win for Watford will take them out of the relegation zone, while Burnley will have more work to do no matter the result of this match.

Recommended reading: ‘Right mermaid going past the right ship’: Hodgson on board at Watford via The Guardian

The former England manager has his hands full trying to right the ship with a flailing Watford side.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: You can get your fill of EPL soccer from DAZN Canada. It costs 20 CAD/month and includes a generous 30-day trial.

NBA

The NBA schedule this weekend is highlighted by a pair of matchups between playoff teams.

Viewing schedule:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks – Friday, February 4, 10:00 p.m. ET/3:00 a.m. GMT

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets – Saturday, February 5, 7:00 p.m. ET/12:00 a.m. GMT

Why you should tune in: The 76ers and Mavericks have both been rising rapidly in the standings in recent weeks. Philadelphia has seen Joel Embiid reach new heights, while Dallas has found an unprecedented commitment to defense. Heat-Hornets is a possible first-round playoff matchup between a Heat team that relies on tight defense and structured offense, and a Charlotte side that counts on a run-and-gun transition game to score points in bunches.

Recommended reading: Shaquille O’Neal Says Ben Simmons DM’d Him over Criticism amid 76ers Trade Rumors via Bleacher Report

The Ben Simmons saga has been a mess all season, and it continues to get messier.

Our favorite way to watch with a VPN: NBA League Pass is the most comprehensive option for watching NBA games. You can get it for as little as 20 USD for the rest of the season and it comes with a seven-day free trial.