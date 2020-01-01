How to generate a strong password
The password above is new, generated by your device when you opened this page. Click the Copy button and paste it wherever you need. If you need a new one, click Regenerate. Check the Character Types boxes or use the Password Length slider to change specifications.
The ExpressVPN Password Generator uses your device to estimate the time to crack the password in the box by brute force (a computer churning through random guesses). Please note: A password that is mathematically complex but not random (such as P4s$w0rd987) might be easy to guess by searching for variations on common words or using a list of leaked passwords.
How secure is my password?
For all the talk of massive data breaches dominating the headlines, the rules for generating a secure password are actually not that complicated: Make it long, make it random, and make it unique. A 50-character password of nothing but 1s wouldn’t be random or unique, and neither would the lyrics to “Hotel California,” your kids’ birthdays, or that same password you’ve been reusing with minor tweaks for a decade. In all likelihood, nothing you could think up on your own is truly random; the human brain just doesn’t work that way.
That’s where our Random Password Generator comes in. Use it to create a secure password for every site and service you use. The default settings should generate a password strong enough for most purposes (although adding characters never hurts). Use a password manager to keep track of them all. And for those rare situations where you must rely on your memory, such as the password for accessing your password manager itself, we recommend a string of words pulled one by one from a dictionary. Keeping yourself safe in this digital age requires digital solutions—but a dash of the analog can help in a pinch.
Check out the ExpressVPN
Guide to Stronger Passwords
Two-factor authentication makes your accounts and services harder to hack by creating a secondary password that is only valid for a short time. We’ll show you why to use it, how to set it up, and which 2FA methods might be right for you.
A truly random password is only useful if you can remember it. We’ll show you some of the leading password managers and spell out the best uses for each. And we’ll explain the limits and risks of using your browser’s built-in password-saving feature.
We’ll show you how to create high-quality, unique passwords that are easy to remember. Diceware helps you generate a master password for your password manager, for your Bitcoin “brainwallets,” or for any other account you wish to secure.