How secure is my password?

For all the talk of massive data breaches dominating the headlines, the rules for generating a secure password are actually not that complicated: Make it long, make it random, and make it unique. A 50-character password of nothing but 1s wouldn’t be random or unique, and neither would the lyrics to “Hotel California,” your kids’ birthdays, or that same password you’ve been reusing with minor tweaks for a decade. In all likelihood, nothing you could think up on your own is truly random; the human brain just doesn’t work that way.

That’s where our Random Password Generator comes in. Use it to create a secure password for every site and service you use. The default settings should generate a password strong enough for most purposes (although adding characters never hurts). Use a password manager to keep track of them all. And for those rare situations where you must rely on your memory, such as the password for accessing your password manager itself, we recommend a string of words pulled one by one from a dictionary. Keeping yourself safe in this digital age requires digital solutions—but a dash of the analog can help in a pinch.