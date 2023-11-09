Home Stream Sports Darts Grand Slam of Darts

Live stream the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts online

Updated: November 9, 2023

Catch every second of the action with ExpressVPN!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The 17th edition of the Grand Slam of Darts is set to be an enthralling affair as darts legends lock horns in a captivating battle for the coveted title at the Aldersley Leisure Village in, Wolverhampton, England. Reigning champion Michael Smith will spearhead his group, facing formidable opposition from three-time runner-up James Wade, Poland‘s darting ace Krzysztof Ratajski, and last year’s World Youth Championship sensation Nathan Girvan. Prepare to witness a captivating display of precision, skill, and unwavering determination as these darts titans clash for glory.

DateNovember 11, 2023 – November 19, 2023
Winner’s share150,000 GBP
FormatLegs
VenueAldersley Leisure Village

How to watch 2023 Grand Slam of Darts online

You can watch Grand Slam of Darts live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch Sky Sports.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the event!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the Grand Slam of Darts from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Best VPN for watching the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Grand Slam of Darts. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an over. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts in your country

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way for British users to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW with a VPN

Sky Sports

Sky Sports’ relationship with PDC sees some of the biggest tournaments broadcast live each year, including the Grand Slam of Darts. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky with a VPN

DAZN

Price: Varies

Countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, Canada

Fans who live in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, the USA, Brazil, or Canada can tune in to darts events live on another PDC’s official broadcast partner DAZN. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Watch DAZN with a VPN

Viaplay

Price: From 16 EUR/month

Country: Netherlands

Fans from the Netherlands can live stream Grand Slam of Darts through Viaplay, the European online streaming service, which is an official broadcast PDC partner and covers most of the high-profile darts tournaments.

Get ExpressVPN

2023 Grand Slam of Darts schedule

DatePlay StartsFeatured matches
Saturday, November 111 p.m.-5 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Afternoon session)Group Stage x8 – Groups B-D-F-H First Matches
Saturday, November 117 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Evening session)Group Stage x8 – Groups A-C-E-G First Matches
Sunday, November 121 p.m.-5 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Afternoon session)Group Stage x8 – Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches
Sunday, November 127 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Evening session)Group Stage x8 – Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches
Monday, November 137 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ETGroup Stage x8 – Groups A-D Final Matches
Tuesday, November 147 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ETGroup Stage x8 – Groups E-H Final Matches
Wednesday, November 157 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ETSecond Round x4
Thursday, November 167 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ETSecond Round x4
Friday, November 177 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ETQuarter-Finals x2
Saturday, November 187 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ETQuarter-Finals x2
Sunday, November 191 p.m.-5 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Afternoon session)Semi-Finals
Sunday, November 197 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Evening session)Final

Who is playing in the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts?

A total of 32 players will compete in the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts, divided into eight groups.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
(1) Michael Smith(8) Jonny Clayton(4) Luke Humphries(5) Gerwyn Price
James WadeChris DobeyDirk van DuijvenbodeRyan Searle
Krzysztof RatajskiJosh RockGary AndersonGian van Veen
Nathan GirvanBerry van PeerSteve LennonNathan Rafferty
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
(2) Peter Wright(7) Danny Noppert(3) Michael van Gerwen(6) Nathan Aspinall
Dave ChisnallAndrew GildingRob CrossDamon Heta
Stephen BuntingBrendan DolanMartijn KleermakerRicardo Pietreczko
Stowe BuntzHaruki MuramatsuFallon SherrockBeau Greaves

How do you qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts?

The first 16 spots for the Grand Slam of Darts went to winners and losing finalists of televised tournaments in the past 12 months. Defending champion Michael Smith, Masters champion Chris Dobey, UK Open winner Andrew Gilding, Players Championship Finals champion Michael van Gerwen, Grand Slam finalist Nathan Aspinall and Masters finalist Rob Cross qualified via this route in 2023.

Winners of Euro Tour tournaments and Players Championships were also considered. The next eight spots were made available during a qualifying tournament for PDC Tour Card holders. The remaining spots were given away to amateur darters, youth players, and female players.

Get ExpressVPN

What is the prize money for the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts?

The Grand Slam prize pool remained unchanged from last year, at £650,000.

PositionPrize money
Winner150,000 GBP
Runner-up70,000 GBP
Semi-finalists50,000 GBP
Quarter-finalists25,000 GBP
Last 1612,500 GBP
Third in group8,000 GBP
Fourth in group5,000 GBP
Group winner bonus3,500 GBP
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for streaming sports

Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT