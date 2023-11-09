The 17th edition of the Grand Slam of Darts is set to be an enthralling affair as darts legends lock horns in a captivating battle for the coveted title at the Aldersley Leisure Village in, Wolverhampton, England. Reigning champion Michael Smith will spearhead his group, facing formidable opposition from three-time runner-up James Wade, Poland‘s darting ace Krzysztof Ratajski, and last year’s World Youth Championship sensation Nathan Girvan. Prepare to witness a captivating display of precision, skill, and unwavering determination as these darts titans clash for glory.

Date November 11, 2023 – November 19, 2023 Winner’s share 150,000 GBP Format Legs Venue Aldersley Leisure Village

How to watch 2023 Grand Slam of Darts online

Can I use a VPN to watch the Grand Slam of Darts from another country?

Where to watch the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts in your country

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way for British users to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports’ relationship with PDC sees some of the biggest tournaments broadcast live each year, including the Grand Slam of Darts. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

DAZN

Price: Varies

Countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, Canada

Fans who live in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, the USA, Brazil, or Canada can tune in to darts events live on another PDC’s official broadcast partner DAZN. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Viaplay

Price: From 16 EUR/month

Country: Netherlands

Fans from the Netherlands can live stream Grand Slam of Darts through Viaplay, the European online streaming service, which is an official broadcast PDC partner and covers most of the high-profile darts tournaments.

2023 Grand Slam of Darts schedule

Date Play Starts Featured matches Saturday, November 11 1 p.m.-5 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Afternoon session) Group Stage x8 – Groups B-D-F-H First Matches Saturday, November 11 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Evening session) Group Stage x8 – Groups A-C-E-G First Matches Sunday, November 12 1 p.m.-5 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Afternoon session) Group Stage x8 – Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches Sunday, November 12 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Evening session) Group Stage x8 – Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches Monday, November 13 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET Group Stage x8 – Groups A-D Final Matches Tuesday, November 14 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET Group Stage x8 – Groups E-H Final Matches Wednesday, November 15 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET Second Round x4 Thursday, November 16 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET Second Round x4 Friday, November 17 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET Quarter-Finals x2 Saturday, November 18 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET Quarter-Finals x2 Sunday, November 19 1 p.m.-5 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Afternoon session) Semi-Finals Sunday, November 19 7 p.m.-11 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Evening session) Final

Who is playing in the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts?

A total of 32 players will compete in the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts, divided into eight groups.

Group A Group B Group C Group D (1) Michael Smith (8) Jonny Clayton (4) Luke Humphries (5) Gerwyn Price James Wade Chris Dobey Dirk van Duijvenbode Ryan Searle Krzysztof Ratajski Josh Rock Gary Anderson Gian van Veen Nathan Girvan Berry van Peer Steve Lennon Nathan Rafferty

Group E Group F Group G Group H (2) Peter Wright (7) Danny Noppert (3) Michael van Gerwen (6) Nathan Aspinall Dave Chisnall Andrew Gilding Rob Cross Damon Heta Stephen Bunting Brendan Dolan Martijn Kleermaker Ricardo Pietreczko Stowe Buntz Haruki Muramatsu Fallon Sherrock Beau Greaves

How do you qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts?

The first 16 spots for the Grand Slam of Darts went to winners and losing finalists of televised tournaments in the past 12 months. Defending champion Michael Smith, Masters champion Chris Dobey, UK Open winner Andrew Gilding, Players Championship Finals champion Michael van Gerwen, Grand Slam finalist Nathan Aspinall and Masters finalist Rob Cross qualified via this route in 2023.

Winners of Euro Tour tournaments and Players Championships were also considered. The next eight spots were made available during a qualifying tournament for PDC Tour Card holders. The remaining spots were given away to amateur darters, youth players, and female players.

What is the prize money for the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts?

The Grand Slam prize pool remained unchanged from last year, at £650,000.

Position Prize money Winner 150,000 GBP Runner-up 70,000 GBP Semi-finalists 50,000 GBP Quarter-finalists 25,000 GBP Last 16 12,500 GBP Third in group 8,000 GBP Fourth in group 5,000 GBP Group winner bonus 3,500 GBP

