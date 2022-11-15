The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off. As this edition of the quadrennial football tournament is being held in Qatar, FIFA has decided it should take place in winter, as opposed to the traditional summer tournament. So get the low down on the complete match schedule, team fixtures, times, and locations with our World Cup schedule below.

World Cup 2022 match format

It starts with the 32-team group stage, from which the top two teams from each group will progress into the round-of-16 knockout stages, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoff, and final.

What time do the World Cup matches start in Qatar?

During the group stage, there will be up to four World Cup matches played daily, staggered throughout the day so you have a chance to watch them all. The only time games will overlap is on the final day of the group stage.

World Cup 2022 kickoff times

Here’s all the information for World Cup kickoff times throughout the different stages of the tournament:

Stage Local time US & Canada UK Australia India Group stage only 1 p.m. AST 5 a.m. ET 10 a.m. GMT 9 p.m. AEDT 3:30 p.m. IST Group stage only 4 p.m. AST 8 a.m. ET 1 p.m. GMT 12 a.m. AEDT 6:30 p.m. IST Knockout stage only 6 p.m. AST 10 a.m. ET 3 p.m. GMT 2 a.m. AEDT 8:30 p.m. IST Group stage only 7 p.m. AST 11 a.m. ET 4 p.m. GMT 3 a.m. AEDT 9:30 p.m. IST Group/knockout stages 10 p.m. AST 2 p.m. ET 7 p.m. GMT 6 a.m. AEDT 12:30 p.m. IST

You can find the full match schedule here.

World Cup Group A match schedule

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Host nation Qatar and Ecuador both have their work cut out to qualify from a strong group that includes African Cup of Nations champion Senegal as well as the Netherlands, which has brought a strong squad full of international experience and talent.

Date Match Time Stadium November 20, 2022 Qatar vs. Ecuador 11 a.m. ET Al Bayt November 21, 2022 Senegal vs. Netherlands 11 a.m. ET Al Thumama November 25, 2022 Qatar vs. Senegal 8 a.m. ET Al Thumama November 25, 2022 Netherlands vs. Ecuador 11 a.m. ET Khalifa International November 29, 2022 Netherlands vs. Qatar 10 a.m. ET Al Bayt November 29, 2022 Ecuador vs. Senegal 10 a.m. ET Khalifa International

World Cup Group B match schedule

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group B is certain to be a competitive one with Euro 2020 finalists England most likely to top the group. Who joins them in the knockout stages is harder to say, with Wales proving themselves to be a strong tournament team and both Iran and the USA capable of delivering upsets.

Date Match Time Stadium November 21, 2022 England vs. Iran 11 a.m. ET Khalifa International November 21, 2022 USA vs. Wales 2 p.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali November 25, 2022 Wales vs. Iran 5 a.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali November 25, 2022 England vs. USA 2 p.m. ET Al Bayt November 29, 2022 Wales vs. England 2. p.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali November 29, 2022 Iran vs. USA 2 p.m. ET Al Thumama

World Cup Group C match schedule

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

With this likely to be 35-year-old Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, Argentina should be the favorites to top Group C and go deep in the competition. Poland boasts among its ranks veteran forward Robert Lewandowski, so expect them to push Mexico and Saudi Arabia for the other qualifying spot.

Date Match Time Stadium November 22, 2022 Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia 5 a.m. ET Lusail November 22, 2022 Mexico vs. Poland 11 a.m. ET Stadium 974 November 26, 2022 Poland vs. Saudi Arabia 8 a.m. ET Education City November 26, 2022 Argentina vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ET Lusail November 30, 2022 Poland vs. Argentina 2 p.m. ET Stadium 974 November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ET Lusail

World Cup Group D match schedule

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

It would be a shock for defending champions France not to emerge from Group D top of the table, yet the French national side has a certain ability to implode at times. Realistically, any of the remaining teams could make a push for the remaining qualification spot.

Date Match Time Stadium November 22, 2022 Denmark vs. Tunisia 8 a.m. ET Education City November 22, 2022 France vs. Australia 2 p.m. ET Al Janoub November 26, 2022 Tunisia vs. Australia 5 a.m. ET Al Janoub November 26, 2022 France vs. Denmark 11 a.m. ET Stadium 974 November 30, 2022 Tunisia vs. France 10 a.m. ET Education City November 30, 2022 Australia vs. Denmark 10 a.m. ET Al Janoub

World Cup Group E match schedule

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain exited the 2018 World Cup losing on penalties to Russia in the Round of 16, so will be out to redeem itself in a winnable group that also contains a Germany side desperate to wipe the memory of failing to advance from the group stages. While no strangers to an appearance at the World Cup, Japan and Costa Rica remain wild cards to progress.

Date Match Time Stadium November 23, 2022 Germany vs. Japan 8 a.m. ET Khalifa International November 23, 2022 Spain vs. Costa Rica 11 a.m. ET Al Thumama November 27, 2022 Japan vs. Costa Rica 5 a.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali November 27, 2022 Spain vs. Germany 2 p.m. ET Al Bayt December 1, 2022 Japan vs. Spain 2 p.m. ET Khalifa International December 1, 2022 Costa Rica vs. Germany 2 p.m. ET Al Bayt

World Cup Group F match schedule

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Barring a significant upset, Belgium and Croatia should progress to the knockout stages from Group F. Yet the magic of the tournament allows for the Davids to sometimes outwit the Goliaths of world football. Both Canada and Morocco have talented players like Alphonso Davis (Bayern Munich) and Achraf Hakimi (PSG), respectively, eager to establish themselves on the world stage.

Date Match Time Stadium November 23, 2022 Morocco vs. Croatia 5 a.m. ET Al Bayt November 23, 2022 Belgium vs. Canada 2 p.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali November 27, 2022 Belgium vs. Morocco 8 a.m. ET Al Thumama November 27, 2022 Croatia vs. Canada 11 a.m. ET Khalifa International December 1, 2022 Croatia vs. Belgium 10 a.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali December 1, 2022 Canada vs. Morocco 10 a.m. ET Al Thumama

World Cup Group G match schedule

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil’s 26-man squad for the World Cup includes a staggering nine forwards, so expect the Seleção to attack Group G with flair. Realistically, any of the remaining three teams could progress, but Switzerland looked sharp going into the tournament and would be a safe bet.

Date Match Time Stadium November 24, 2022 Switzerland vs. Cameroon 5 a.m. ET Al Janoub November 24, 2022 Brazil vs. Serbia 2 p.m. ET Lusail November 28, 2022 Cameroon vs. Serbia 5 a.m. ET Al Janoub November 28, 2022 Brazil vs. Switzerland 11 a.m. ET Stadium 974 December 2, 2022 Cameroon vs. Brazil 2 p.m. ET Lusail December 2, 2022 Serbia vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Stadium 974

World Cup Group H match schedule

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

South Korea captain Son Heung-min is battling to be fit for the tournament, casting doubt on the nation’s chances. Meanwhile, the remaining three squads are packed with talent including Cristiano Ronaldo (representing Portugal at his fifth World Cup), Luis Suarez (four World Cup tournaments with Uruguay), and Thomas Partey (first World Cup with Ghana).

Date Match Time Stadium November 24, 2022 Uruguay vs. South Korea 8 a.m. ET Education City November 24, 2022 Portugal vs. Ghana 11 a.m. ET Stadium 974 November 28, 2022 South Korea vs. Ghana 8 a.m. ET Education City November 28, 2022 Portugal vs. Uruguay 2 p.m. ET Lusail December 2, 2022 South Korea vs. Portugal 10 a.m. ET Education City December 2, 2022 Ghana vs. Uruguay 10 a.m. ET Al Janoub

World Cup Round of 16 match schedule

Date Match Time Stadium December 3, 2022 1A vs. 2B 10 a.m. ET Khalifa International December 3, 2022 1C vs. 2D 2 p.m. ET Ahmad Bin Ali December 4, 2022 1D vs. 2C 10 a.m. ET Al Thumama December 4, 2022 1B vs. 2A 2 p.m. ET Al Bayt December 5, 2022 1E vs. 2F 10 a.m. ET Al Janoub December 5, 2022 1G vs. 2H 2 p.m. ET Stadium 974 December 6, 2022 1F vs. 2E 10 a.m. ET Education City December 6, 2022 1H vs. 2G 2 p.m. ET Lusail

World Cup quarterfinals match schedule

Date Match Time Stadium December 9, 2022 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 10 a.m. ET Education City December 9, 2022 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 2 p.m. ET Lusail December 10, 2022 QF3: 1F/2G vs. 1H/2G 10 a.m. ET Al Thumama December 10, 2022 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 2 p.m. ET Al Bayt

World Cup semifinals match schedule

Date Match Time Stadium December 13, 2022 QF2 vs. QF1 2 p.m. ET Lusail December 14, 2022 QF4 vs. QF3 2 p.m. ET Al Bayt

World Cup third-place playoff match schedule

Date Match Time Stadium December 17, 2022 Semifinal losers 10 a.m. ET Khalifa International

World Cup final match schedule

Date Match Time Stadium December 18, 2022 Semifinal winners 10 a.m. ET Lusail

Where can I watch the World Cup 2022?

Depending on your country, you may be able to stream World Cup games live online for free using local streaming services. In the United States, all Team USA matches will air on Fox, with several other games available on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Telemundo has the U.S. rights to broadcast games in Spanish, available to stream on Peacock. All channels are available by subscribing to cord-cutting services such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream.

Check our World Cup page for a detailed list of streaming services to live stream the World Cup 2022.

Where can I stream the World Cup 2022 matches for free?

Depending on the country you’re streaming from, there are a variety of free services to stream World Cup games. For example, in the UK, you can stream the games live and for free via the BBC and ITV. In the US, you can also create a free account on Tubi to stream every World Cup match on-demand (but not live).

For a full list of free streaming services to watch the 2022 World Cup depending on your country, see our World Cup page.

Where to Stream World Cup 2022