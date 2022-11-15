The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off. As this edition of the quadrennial football tournament is being held in Qatar, FIFA has decided it should take place in winter, as opposed to the traditional summer tournament. So get the low down on the complete match schedule, team fixtures, times, and locations with our World Cup schedule below.
World Cup 2022 match format
It starts with the 32-team group stage, from which the top two teams from each group will progress into the round-of-16 knockout stages, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoff, and final.
What time do the World Cup matches start in Qatar?
During the group stage, there will be up to four World Cup matches played daily, staggered throughout the day so you have a chance to watch them all. The only time games will overlap is on the final day of the group stage.
World Cup 2022 kickoff times
Here’s all the information for World Cup kickoff times throughout the different stages of the tournament:
|Stage
|Local time
|US & Canada
|UK
|Australia
|India
|Group stage only
|1 p.m. AST
|5 a.m. ET
|10 a.m. GMT
|9 p.m. AEDT
|3:30 p.m. IST
|Group stage only
|4 p.m. AST
|8 a.m. ET
|1 p.m. GMT
|12 a.m. AEDT
|6:30 p.m. IST
|Knockout stage only
|6 p.m. AST
|10 a.m. ET
|3 p.m. GMT
|2 a.m. AEDT
|8:30 p.m. IST
|Group stage only
|7 p.m. AST
|11 a.m. ET
|4 p.m. GMT
|3 a.m. AEDT
|9:30 p.m. IST
|Group/knockout stages
|10 p.m. AST
|2 p.m. ET
|7 p.m. GMT
|6 a.m. AEDT
|12:30 p.m. IST
You can find the full match schedule here.
World Cup Group A match schedule
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Host nation Qatar and Ecuador both have their work cut out to qualify from a strong group that includes African Cup of Nations champion Senegal as well as the Netherlands, which has brought a strong squad full of international experience and talent.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 20, 2022
|Qatar vs. Ecuador
|11 a.m. ET
|Al Bayt
|November 21, 2022
|Senegal vs. Netherlands
|11 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
|November 25, 2022
|Qatar vs. Senegal
|8 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
|November 25, 2022
|Netherlands vs. Ecuador
|11 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
|November 29, 2022
|Netherlands vs. Qatar
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Bayt
|November 29, 2022
|Ecuador vs. Senegal
|10 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
World Cup Group B match schedule
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group B is certain to be a competitive one with Euro 2020 finalists England most likely to top the group. Who joins them in the knockout stages is harder to say, with Wales proving themselves to be a strong tournament team and both Iran and the USA capable of delivering upsets.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 21, 2022
|England vs. Iran
|11 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
|November 21, 2022
|USA vs. Wales
|2 p.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|November 25, 2022
|Wales vs. Iran
|5 a.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|November 25, 2022
|England vs. USA
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Bayt
|November 29, 2022
|Wales vs. England
|2. p.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|November 29, 2022
|Iran vs. USA
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Thumama
World Cup Group C match schedule
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
With this likely to be 35-year-old Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, Argentina should be the favorites to top Group C and go deep in the competition. Poland boasts among its ranks veteran forward Robert Lewandowski, so expect them to push Mexico and Saudi Arabia for the other qualifying spot.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 22, 2022
|Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
|5 a.m. ET
|Lusail
|November 22, 2022
|Mexico vs. Poland
|11 a.m. ET
|Stadium 974
|November 26, 2022
|Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
|8 a.m. ET
|Education City
|November 26, 2022
|Argentina vs. Mexico
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
|November 30, 2022
|Poland vs. Argentina
|2 p.m. ET
|Stadium 974
|November 30, 2022
|Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
World Cup Group D match schedule
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
It would be a shock for defending champions France not to emerge from Group D top of the table, yet the French national side has a certain ability to implode at times. Realistically, any of the remaining teams could make a push for the remaining qualification spot.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 22, 2022
|Denmark vs. Tunisia
|8 a.m. ET
|Education City
|November 22, 2022
|France vs. Australia
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Janoub
|November 26, 2022
|Tunisia vs. Australia
|5 a.m. ET
|Al Janoub
|November 26, 2022
|France vs. Denmark
|11 a.m. ET
|Stadium 974
|November 30, 2022
|Tunisia vs. France
|10 a.m. ET
|Education City
|November 30, 2022
|Australia vs. Denmark
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Janoub
World Cup Group E match schedule
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Spain exited the 2018 World Cup losing on penalties to Russia in the Round of 16, so will be out to redeem itself in a winnable group that also contains a Germany side desperate to wipe the memory of failing to advance from the group stages. While no strangers to an appearance at the World Cup, Japan and Costa Rica remain wild cards to progress.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 23, 2022
|Germany vs. Japan
|8 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
|November 23, 2022
|Spain vs. Costa Rica
|11 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
|November 27, 2022
|Japan vs. Costa Rica
|5 a.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|November 27, 2022
|Spain vs. Germany
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Bayt
|December 1, 2022
|Japan vs. Spain
|2 p.m. ET
|Khalifa International
|December 1, 2022
|Costa Rica vs. Germany
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Bayt
World Cup Group F match schedule
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Barring a significant upset, Belgium and Croatia should progress to the knockout stages from Group F. Yet the magic of the tournament allows for the Davids to sometimes outwit the Goliaths of world football. Both Canada and Morocco have talented players like Alphonso Davis (Bayern Munich) and Achraf Hakimi (PSG), respectively, eager to establish themselves on the world stage.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 23, 2022
|Morocco vs. Croatia
|5 a.m. ET
|Al Bayt
|November 23, 2022
|Belgium vs. Canada
|2 p.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|November 27, 2022
|Belgium vs. Morocco
|8 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
|November 27, 2022
|Croatia vs. Canada
|11 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
|December 1, 2022
|Croatia vs. Belgium
|10 a.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|December 1, 2022
|Canada vs. Morocco
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
World Cup Group G match schedule
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Brazil’s 26-man squad for the World Cup includes a staggering nine forwards, so expect the Seleção to attack Group G with flair. Realistically, any of the remaining three teams could progress, but Switzerland looked sharp going into the tournament and would be a safe bet.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 24, 2022
|Switzerland vs. Cameroon
|5 a.m. ET
|Al Janoub
|November 24, 2022
|Brazil vs. Serbia
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
|November 28, 2022
|Cameroon vs. Serbia
|5 a.m. ET
|Al Janoub
|November 28, 2022
|Brazil vs. Switzerland
|11 a.m. ET
|Stadium 974
|December 2, 2022
|Cameroon vs. Brazil
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
|December 2, 2022
|Serbia vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m. ET
|Stadium 974
World Cup Group H match schedule
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
South Korea captain Son Heung-min is battling to be fit for the tournament, casting doubt on the nation’s chances. Meanwhile, the remaining three squads are packed with talent including Cristiano Ronaldo (representing Portugal at his fifth World Cup), Luis Suarez (four World Cup tournaments with Uruguay), and Thomas Partey (first World Cup with Ghana).
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|November 24, 2022
|Uruguay vs. South Korea
|8 a.m. ET
|Education City
|November 24, 2022
|Portugal vs. Ghana
|11 a.m. ET
|Stadium 974
|November 28, 2022
|South Korea vs. Ghana
|8 a.m. ET
|Education City
|November 28, 2022
|Portugal vs. Uruguay
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
|December 2, 2022
|South Korea vs. Portugal
|10 a.m. ET
|Education City
|December 2, 2022
|Ghana vs. Uruguay
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Janoub
World Cup Round of 16 match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|December 3, 2022
|1A vs. 2B
|10 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
|December 3, 2022
|1C vs. 2D
|2 p.m. ET
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|December 4, 2022
|1D vs. 2C
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
|December 4, 2022
|1B vs. 2A
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Bayt
|December 5, 2022
|1E vs. 2F
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Janoub
|December 5, 2022
|1G vs. 2H
|2 p.m. ET
|Stadium 974
|December 6, 2022
|1F vs. 2E
|10 a.m. ET
|Education City
|December 6, 2022
|1H vs. 2G
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
World Cup quarterfinals match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|December 9, 2022
|QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H
|10 a.m. ET
|Education City
|December 9, 2022
|QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
|December 10, 2022
|QF3: 1F/2G vs. 1H/2G
|10 a.m. ET
|Al Thumama
|December 10, 2022
|QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Bayt
World Cup semifinals match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|December 13, 2022
|QF2 vs. QF1
|2 p.m. ET
|Lusail
|December 14, 2022
|QF4 vs. QF3
|2 p.m. ET
|Al Bayt
World Cup third-place playoff match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|December 17, 2022
|Semifinal losers
|10 a.m. ET
|Khalifa International
World Cup final match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|December 18, 2022
|Semifinal winners
|10 a.m. ET
|Lusail
Where can I watch the World Cup 2022?
Depending on your country, you may be able to stream World Cup games live online for free using local streaming services. In the United States, all Team USA matches will air on Fox, with several other games available on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Telemundo has the U.S. rights to broadcast games in Spanish, available to stream on Peacock. All channels are available by subscribing to cord-cutting services such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream.
Where can I stream the World Cup 2022 matches for free?
Depending on the country you’re streaming from, there are a variety of free services to stream World Cup games. For example, in the UK, you can stream the games live and for free via the BBC and ITV. In the US, you can also create a free account on Tubi to stream every World Cup match on-demand (but not live).
FAQ: FIFA Football World Cup 2022
What teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022?
A total of 32 teams will compete at the 2022 World Cup, in eight groups of four:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
How many matches will be played in the World Cup 2022?
In total, there will be 64 games played at the World Cup, from the group stages through to the knockout stages and the final.
Why is the World Cup in November?
Traditionally, the World Cup takes place in the summer every four years. However, because of the severe heat of summer in Qatar, FIFA determined that it was infeasible for the country to hold the World Cup there during the summer months. Qatar’s bid to host the World Cup included the idea of hosting during winter and with effective cooling systems in stadiums.
Which country has won the FIFA World Cup the most?
With five World Cup titles, Brazil is the most successful country in the history of the tournament. It also has the record of being the only country to appear at every tournament. Following Brazil, Germany and Italy have four titles each; Argentina, France, and Uruguay own two titles each; and England and Spain each have won the World Cup once.
Why is the World Cup every four years?
It’s been determined that four years is enough time for the qualification tournaments and playoffs to take place, as well as enough time for the next host country to prepare to hold the tournament.