The ultimate FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

Tim

football world cup 2022 schedule

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off. As this edition of the quadrennial football tournament is being held in Qatar, FIFA has decided it should take place in winter, as opposed to the traditional summer tournament. So get the low down on the complete match schedule, team fixtures, times, and locations with our World Cup schedule below.

World Cup 2022 match format

It starts with the 32-team group stage, from which the top two teams from each group will progress into the round-of-16 knockout stages, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoff, and final. 

football world cup 2022 schedule bracket

What time do the World Cup matches start in Qatar?

During the group stage, there will be up to four World Cup matches played daily, staggered throughout the day so you have a chance to watch them all. The only time games will overlap is on the final day of the group stage.

World Cup 2022 kickoff times 

Here’s all the information for World Cup kickoff times throughout the different stages of the tournament:

StageLocal timeUS & CanadaUKAustraliaIndia
Group stage only1 p.m. AST5 a.m. ET10 a.m. GMT9 p.m. AEDT3:30 p.m. IST
Group stage only4 p.m. AST8 a.m. ET1 p.m. GMT12 a.m. AEDT6:30 p.m. IST
Knockout stage only6 p.m. AST10 a.m. ET3 p.m. GMT2 a.m. AEDT8:30 p.m. IST
Group stage only7 p.m. AST11 a.m. ET4 p.m. GMT3 a.m. AEDT9:30 p.m. IST
Group/knockout stages10 p.m. AST2 p.m. ET7 p.m. GMT6 a.m. AEDT12:30 p.m. IST

You can find the full match schedule here.

World Cup Group A match schedule

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Host nation Qatar and Ecuador both have their work cut out to qualify from a strong group that includes African Cup of Nations champion Senegal as well as the Netherlands, which has brought a strong squad full of international experience and talent. 

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 20, 2022Qatar vs. Ecuador11 a.m. ETAl Bayt
November 21, 2022Senegal vs. Netherlands11 a.m. ETAl Thumama
November 25, 2022Qatar vs. Senegal8 a.m. ETAl Thumama
November 25, 2022Netherlands vs. Ecuador11 a.m. ETKhalifa International
November 29, 2022Netherlands vs. Qatar10 a.m. ETAl Bayt
November 29, 2022Ecuador vs. Senegal 10 a.m. ETKhalifa International

World Cup Group B match schedule

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group B is certain to be a competitive one with Euro 2020 finalists England most likely to top the group. Who joins them in the knockout stages is harder to say, with Wales proving themselves to be a strong tournament team and both Iran and the USA capable of delivering upsets.

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 21, 2022England vs. Iran11 a.m. ETKhalifa International
November 21, 2022USA vs. Wales2 p.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
November 25, 2022Wales vs. Iran5 a.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
November 25, 2022England vs. USA 2 p.m. ETAl Bayt
November 29, 2022Wales vs. England 2. p.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
November 29, 2022Iran vs. USA2 p.m. ETAl Thumama

World Cup Group C match schedule

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

With this likely to be 35-year-old Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, Argentina should be the favorites to top Group C and go deep in the competition. Poland boasts among its ranks veteran forward Robert Lewandowski, so expect them to push Mexico and Saudi Arabia for the other qualifying spot.

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 22, 2022Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia5 a.m. ETLusail
November 22, 2022Mexico vs. Poland11 a.m. ETStadium 974
November 26, 2022Poland vs. Saudi Arabia8 a.m. ETEducation City
November 26, 2022Argentina vs. Mexico2 p.m. ETLusail
November 30, 2022Poland vs. Argentina2 p.m. ETStadium 974
November 30, 2022Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico2 p.m. ETLusail

World Cup Group D match schedule

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

It would be a shock for defending champions France not to emerge from Group D top of the table, yet the French national side has a certain ability to implode at times. Realistically, any of the remaining teams could make a push for the remaining qualification spot. 

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 22, 2022Denmark vs. Tunisia8 a.m. ETEducation City
November 22, 2022France vs. Australia2 p.m. ETAl Janoub
November 26, 2022Tunisia vs. Australia5 a.m. ETAl Janoub
November 26, 2022France vs. Denmark11 a.m. ETStadium 974
November 30, 2022Tunisia vs. France10 a.m. ETEducation City
November 30, 2022Australia vs. Denmark10 a.m. ETAl Janoub

World Cup Group E match schedule

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain exited the 2018 World Cup losing on penalties to Russia in the Round of 16, so will be out to redeem itself in a winnable group that also contains a Germany side desperate to wipe the memory of failing to advance from the group stages. While no strangers to an appearance at the World Cup, Japan and Costa Rica remain wild cards to progress.

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 23, 2022Germany vs. Japan8 a.m. ETKhalifa International
November 23, 2022Spain vs. Costa Rica11 a.m. ETAl Thumama
November 27, 2022Japan vs. Costa Rica5 a.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
November 27, 2022Spain vs. Germany2 p.m. ETAl Bayt
December 1, 2022Japan vs. Spain2 p.m. ETKhalifa International
December 1, 2022Costa Rica vs. Germany2 p.m. ETAl Bayt

World Cup Group F match schedule

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Barring a significant upset, Belgium and Croatia should progress to the knockout stages from Group F. Yet the magic of the tournament allows for the Davids to sometimes outwit the Goliaths of world football. Both Canada and Morocco have talented players like Alphonso Davis (Bayern Munich) and Achraf Hakimi (PSG), respectively, eager to establish themselves on the world stage. 

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 23, 2022Morocco vs. Croatia5 a.m. ETAl Bayt
November 23, 2022Belgium vs. Canada2 p.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
November 27, 2022Belgium vs. Morocco8 a.m. ETAl Thumama
November 27, 2022Croatia vs. Canada11 a.m. ETKhalifa International
December 1, 2022Croatia vs. Belgium10 a.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
December 1, 2022Canada vs. Morocco10 a.m. ETAl Thumama

World Cup Group G match schedule

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil’s 26-man squad for the World Cup includes a staggering nine forwards, so expect the Seleção to attack Group G with flair. Realistically, any of the remaining three teams could progress, but Switzerland looked sharp going into the tournament and would be a safe bet.

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 24, 2022Switzerland vs. Cameroon5 a.m. ETAl Janoub
November 24, 2022Brazil vs. Serbia2 p.m. ETLusail
November 28, 2022Cameroon vs. Serbia5 a.m. ETAl Janoub
November 28, 2022Brazil vs. Switzerland11 a.m. ETStadium 974
December 2, 2022Cameroon vs. Brazil2 p.m. ETLusail
December 2, 2022Serbia vs. Switzerland2 p.m. ETStadium 974

World Cup Group H match schedule

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

South Korea captain Son Heung-min is battling to be fit for the tournament, casting doubt on the nation’s chances. Meanwhile, the remaining three squads are packed with talent including Cristiano Ronaldo (representing Portugal at his fifth World Cup), Luis Suarez (four World Cup tournaments with Uruguay), and Thomas Partey (first World Cup with Ghana). 

DateMatchTimeStadium
November 24, 2022Uruguay vs. South Korea8 a.m. ETEducation City
November 24, 2022Portugal vs. Ghana11 a.m. ETStadium 974
November 28, 2022South Korea vs. Ghana8 a.m. ETEducation City
November 28, 2022Portugal vs. Uruguay2 p.m. ETLusail
December 2, 2022South Korea vs. Portugal10 a.m. ETEducation City
December 2, 2022Ghana vs. Uruguay10 a.m. ETAl Janoub

World Cup Round of 16 match schedule

DateMatchTimeStadium
December 3, 20221A vs. 2B10 a.m. ETKhalifa International
December 3, 20221C vs. 2D2 p.m. ETAhmad Bin Ali
December 4, 20221D vs. 2C10 a.m. ETAl Thumama
December 4, 20221B vs. 2A2 p.m. ETAl Bayt
December 5, 20221E vs. 2F10 a.m. ETAl Janoub
December 5, 20221G vs. 2H2 p.m. ETStadium 974
December 6, 20221F vs. 2E10 a.m. ETEducation City
December 6, 20221H vs. 2G2 p.m. ETLusail

World Cup quarterfinals match schedule

DateMatchTimeStadium
December 9, 2022QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H10 a.m. ETEducation City
December 9, 2022QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D2 p.m. ETLusail
December 10, 2022QF3: 1F/2G vs. 1H/2G10 a.m. ETAl Thumama
December 10, 2022QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C2 p.m. ETAl Bayt

World Cup semifinals match schedule

DateMatchTimeStadium
December 13, 2022QF2 vs. QF12 p.m. ETLusail
December 14, 2022QF4 vs. QF32 p.m. ETAl Bayt

World Cup third-place playoff match schedule

DateMatchTimeStadium
December 17, 2022Semifinal losers10 a.m. ETKhalifa International

World Cup final match schedule

DateMatchTimeStadium
December 18, 2022Semifinal winners10 a.m. ETLusail

Where can I watch the World Cup 2022?

Depending on your country, you may be able to stream World Cup games live online for free using local streaming services. In the United States, all Team USA matches will air on Fox, with several other games available on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Telemundo has the U.S. rights to broadcast games in Spanish, available to stream on Peacock. All channels are available by subscribing to cord-cutting services such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream

Check our World Cup page for a detailed list of streaming services to live stream the World Cup 2022.

Where can I stream the World Cup 2022 matches for free?

Depending on the country you’re streaming from, there are a variety of free services to stream World Cup games. For example, in the UK, you can stream the games live and for free via the BBC and ITV. In the US, you can also create a free account on Tubi to stream every World Cup match on-demand (but not live). 

For a full list of free streaming services to watch the 2022 World Cup depending on your country, see our World Cup page.

 

FAQ: FIFA Football World Cup 2022

FAQ: FIFA Football World Cup 2022

What teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022?
How many matches will be played in the World Cup 2022?
Why is the World Cup in November?
Which country has won the FIFA World Cup the most?
Why is the World Cup every four years?
