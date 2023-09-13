Astana, Kazakhstan, is the home of the newest permanent member of the ATP calendar—the 2023 Astana Open, which will run from September 27–0ctober 3. In the men’s bracket, Croatian Borna Coric leads the field, hoping to TKTK. Learn how to watch a 2023 Astana Open live stream online and securely with a VPN and never miss a game!

Date September 27–0ctober 3, 2023 Location Astana, Kazakhstan Venue National Tennis Center Surface Hard court (indoor)

How to watch the 2023 Astana Open online

You can watch Astana Open live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

For example, American tennis fans can connect to a server in the United States to watch the Tennis Channel coverage on Sling TV. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

While you can watch the Astana Open by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch the Astana Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Astana Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Astana Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Astana Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Astana Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Astana Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Astana Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Astana Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch the Astana Open in the United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 GBP/month and up

Country: UK

Viewers in the UK can stream the Astana Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Watch the Astana Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the Astana Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch the Astana Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Astana Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more.

Watch the Astana Open in New Zealand

Sky Sports Now

Price:

Country: New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can stream all the action from the 2023 Astana Open live and online on Sky Sports Now, which shows ATP 250 events as well as a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports, and more.

Astana Open 2023 schedule

Date Time Round Tuesday, September 26 11 a.m Qualifying Wednesday, September 27 11 a.m Round 1 Thursday, September 28 12 p.m. Round 1/Round 2 6 p.m. Round 1/Round 2 Friday, September 29 12 p.m. Round 2 6 p.m. Round 2 Saturday, September 30 12 p.m. Round 2/Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Round 2/Quarterfinals Sunday, October 1 12 p.m. Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Quarterfinals Monday, October 2 1 p.m. Semifinals Tuesday, October 3 1 p.m. Finals

Which players are taking part in the Astana Open 2023?

ATP 250 Astana Open entry list

Seed Name Entry rank 1 Borna Coric 23 2 Tallon Griekspoor 24 3 Alexander Bublik 27 4 Jiri Lehecka 29 5 Sebastian Korda 31 6 Sebastian Baez 32 7 Adrian Mannarino 35 8 Laslo Djere 38 Alexei Popyrin 41 Stan Wawrinka 49 Marton Fucsovics 57 Sebastian Ofner 58 Gregoire Barrere 59 Marcos Giron 62 Roberto Carballes Baena 63 Botic van de Zandschulp 65 Corentin Moutet 72 Arthur Rinderknech 73 Juan Pablo Varillas 74 (WC) (WC) (WC) (SE) (SE) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q)

What is the prize money for the Astana Open?

The prize money for the 2023 Astana Open is 1,017,850 USD.

Recent Astana Open winners

Year Champion 2022 Novak Djokovic 2021 Soonwoo Kwon 2020 John Millman

