Astana, Kazakhstan, is the home of the newest permanent member of the ATP calendar—the 2023 Astana Open, which will run from September 27–0ctober 3. In the men’s bracket, Croatian Borna Coric leads the field, hoping to TKTK. Learn how to watch a 2023 Astana Open live stream online and securely with a VPN and never miss a game!
|Date
|September 27–0ctober 3, 2023
|Location
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|Venue
|National Tennis Center
|Surface
|Hard court (indoor)
How to watch the 2023 Astana Open online
You can watch Astana Open live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a server in the United States to watch the Tennis Channel coverage on Sling TV.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch the Astana Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Astana Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch the Astana Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Astana Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Astana Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Astana Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Astana Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the Astana Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch the Astana Open in the United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 6 GBP/month and up
Country: UK
Viewers in the UK can stream the Astana Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.
Watch the Astana Open in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the Astana Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch the Astana Open in Australia
bEIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Astana Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more.
Watch the Astana Open in New Zealand
Sky Sports Now
Price:
Country: New Zealand
Viewers in New Zealand can stream all the action from the 2023 Astana Open live and online on Sky Sports Now, which shows ATP 250 events as well as a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports, and more.
Astana Open 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Tuesday, September 26
|11 a.m
|Qualifying
|Wednesday, September 27
|11 a.m
|Round 1
|Thursday, September 28
|12 p.m.
|Round 1/Round 2
|6 p.m.
|Round 1/Round 2
|Friday, September 29
|12 p.m.
|Round 2
|6 p.m.
|Round 2
|Saturday, September 30
|12 p.m.
|Round 2/Quarterfinals
|6 p.m.
|Round 2/Quarterfinals
|Sunday, October 1
|12 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|6 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, October 2
|1 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, October 3
|1 p.m.
|Finals
Which players are taking part in the Astana Open 2023?
ATP 250 Astana Open entry list
|Seed
|Name
|Entry rank
|1
|Borna Coric
|23
|2
|Tallon Griekspoor
|24
|3
|Alexander Bublik
|27
|4
|Jiri Lehecka
|29
|5
|Sebastian Korda
|31
|6
|Sebastian Baez
|32
|7
|Adrian Mannarino
|35
|8
|Laslo Djere
|38
|Alexei Popyrin
|41
|Stan Wawrinka
|49
|Marton Fucsovics
|57
|Sebastian Ofner
|58
|Gregoire Barrere
|59
|Marcos Giron
|62
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|63
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|65
|Corentin Moutet
|72
|Arthur Rinderknech
|73
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|74
|(WC)
|(WC)
|(WC)
|(SE)
|(SE)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
What is the prize money for the Astana Open?
The prize money for the 2023 Astana Open is 1,017,850 USD.
Recent Astana Open winners
|Year
|Champion
|2022
|Novak Djokovic
|2021
|Soonwoo Kwon
|2020
|John Millman
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.