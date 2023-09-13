Home Stream Sports Tennis Astana Open

Updated: September 13, 2023

Astana, Kazakhstan, is the home of the newest permanent member of the ATP calendar—the 2023 Astana Open, which will run from September 27–0ctober 3. In the men’s bracket, Croatian Borna Coric leads the field, hoping to TKTK. Learn how to watch a 2023 Astana Open live stream online and securely with a VPN and never miss a game!

DateSeptember 27–0ctober 3, 2023
LocationAstana, Kazakhstan
VenueNational Tennis Center
SurfaceHard court (indoor)

How to watch the 2023 Astana Open online

You can watch Astana Open live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a server in the United States to watch the Tennis Channel coverage on Sling TV.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

While you can watch the Astana Open by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service's and ExpressVPN's terms of use.

Where to watch the Astana Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Astana Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Astana Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Astana Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Astana Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Astana Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Astana Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Astana Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch the Astana Open in the United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 GBP/month and up
Country: UK

Viewers in the UK can stream the Astana Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Watch the Astana Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the Astana Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Watch the Astana Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Astana Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more. 

Watch the Astana Open in New Zealand

Sky Sports Now 

Price:
Country: New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can stream all the action from the 2023 Astana Open live and online on Sky Sports Now, which shows ATP 250 events as well as a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports, and more. 

Astana Open 2023 schedule

DateTimeRound
Tuesday, September 2611 a.mQualifying
Wednesday, September 2711 a.mRound 1
Thursday, September 2812 p.m.Round 1/Round 2
6 p.m.Round 1/Round 2
Friday, September 2912 p.m.Round 2
6 p.m.Round 2
Saturday, September 3012 p.m.Round 2/Quarterfinals
6 p.m.Round 2/Quarterfinals
Sunday, October 112 p.m.Quarterfinals
6 p.m.Quarterfinals
Monday, October 21 p.m.Semifinals
Tuesday, October 31 p.m.Finals

Which players are taking part in the Astana Open 2023?

ATP 250 Astana Open entry list

SeedNameEntry rank
1Borna Coric23
2Tallon Griekspoor24
3Alexander Bublik27
4Jiri Lehecka29
5Sebastian Korda31
6Sebastian Baez32
7Adrian Mannarino35
8Laslo Djere38
Alexei Popyrin41
Stan Wawrinka49
Marton Fucsovics57
Sebastian Ofner58
Gregoire Barrere59
Marcos Giron62
Roberto Carballes Baena63
Botic van de Zandschulp65
Corentin Moutet72
Arthur Rinderknech73
Juan Pablo Varillas74
(WC)
(WC)
(WC)
(SE)
(SE)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)

What is the prize money for the Astana Open?

The prize money for the 2023 Astana Open is 1,017,850 USD.

Recent Astana Open winners

YearChampion
2022Novak Djokovic
2021Soonwoo Kwon
2020John Millman
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
