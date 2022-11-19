Home Stream Sports Football FIFA World Cup Australia

Australia World Cup 2022: Players, fixtures, group

Updated: November 21, 2022

Get all the info you need to follow the Socceroos at the Qatar World Cup

Australia is back in the World Cup for the fifth straight time, and the Socceroos are ready to finally make a deep run. The road to Qatar wasn’t easy; Australia overcame strict COVID-19 restrictions, rules which forced them to play most of their matches on the road, and multiple playoffs just to qualify. If Australia wants to make it past group stage play for the first time since 2006, they’ll almost certainly need to overpower a loaded France team in Group D. Luckily for the Socceroos, they boast an impressive roster led by goalkeeper Mat Ryan and veteran forward Martin Boyle, who starred in qualifying.

Final 26-man Australia World Cup 2022 roster

PositionPlayerAgeWTHT
GoalkeeperAndrew Redmayne33183 lbs6′ 2″
GoalkeeperDanny Vukovic37212 lbs6′ 2″
GoalkeeperMat Ryan30207 lbs6′ 6″
DefenderBailey Wright30183 lbs6′ 1″
DefenderKye Rowles24196 lbs6′ 0″
DefenderMiloš Degenek28181 lbs6′ 2″
DefenderAziz Behich31139 lbs5′ 7″
DefenderThomas Deng25161 lbs5′ 10″
DefenderHarry Souttar24174 lbs6′ 6″
DefenderFran Karačić26163 lbs6′ 1″
DefenderNathaniel Atkinson23161 lbs5′ 11″
DefenderJoel King22172 lbs5′ 10″
MidfielderAaron Mooy32150 lbs5′ 9″
MidfielderJackson Irvine29152 lbs6′ 2″
MidfielderAjdin Hrustic26161 lbs6′ 0″
MidfielderRiley McGree24159 lbs5′ 10″
MidfielderKeanu Baccus24148 lbs5′ 10″
MidfielderCameron Devlin24150 lbs5′ 7″
ForwardMartin Boyle29117 lbs5′ 8″
ForwardMathew Leckie31181 lbs5′ 11″
ForwardCraig Goodwin30159 lbs5′ 11″
ForwardAwer Mabil27141 lbs5′ 10″
ForwardMitch Duke31183 lbs6′ 0″
ForwardJamie Maclaren29168 lbs5′ 10″
ForwardJason Cummings27183 lbs5′ 10″
ForwardGarang Kuol18150 lbs5′ 9″

Star players on the Australia World Cup team

Veteran midfielder Jackson Irvine and forward Tim Boyle headline an Australia team hoping to make a deep run in the 2022 World Cup. Fans should also keep a close eye on center-back Harry Souttar, who returned to the pitch in early November following a torn ACL. The 6-foot-6 Souttar is a potent scorer and looked sharp in his first few matches back.

Who Is Australia’s head coach?

Although Graham Arnold has served as Australia’s coach since 2018, this year marks his first time leading a team in the World Cup. The 59-year-old replaced Bert van Marwijk as Australian coach following the 2018 World Cup.

Australia World Cup 2022 fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (ET)
Tue, Nov. 22France vs. Australia2 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 26Tunisia vs. Australia5 a.m.
Wed, Nov. 30Australia vs. Denmark10 a.m.

France vs. Australia

Australia officially opens its 2022 World Cup slate on Tuesday, November 22, against a loaded France squad. The Socceroos are all too familiar with Les Bleus, nearly pulling off an upset when they clashed in group play four years ago. France escaped with a 2-1 victory and eventually won the World Cup. Will history repeat in Qatar?

Tunisia vs. Australia

If Australia loses to France, the Socceroos can try getting back on track against Tunisia on Saturday, November 26. Although the Carthage Eagles are playing in their sixth World Cup, they’re dealing with off-pitch problems after FIFA warned them about potential sanctions. This one could get interesting.

Australia vs. Denmark

Remember when we said Australia faced France during group play in 2018? Australia also faced Denmark that summer, battling to a 1-1 draw at Cosmos Arena in Russia. We’ll see if this year’s clash actually features an outright winner or if we’re destined to see another draw.

Australia World Cup 2022 team strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Australia’s men’s soccer team is gritty, and that’s as much of a compliment as it is a cliche. No matter what rocks arose in the road during their pursuit of qualifying for the World Cup, the Socceroos kept battling and doing whatever it took to clinch their spot in Qatar. In a way, that’s a benefit of opening the 2022 World Cup against France, who entered the tournament with the second-best odds of winning it all. Even if things don’t go as planned early in the opener, Australia still has the talent and resilience to make things interesting.

Weaknesses

Australia is talented enough to give France and Denmark (+3500 odds of winning the World Cup) a run for their money, but the Socceroos are a clear step behind their two European counterparts. Although Australia should be commended for all it took to even reach the World Cup, almost every miracle run comes to a crushing end at some point. The oddsmakers don’t believe the Socceroos will turn their sensational run to qualify into a legitimate opportunity to win their first World Cup, and we’re inclined to agree, especially given the competition they’ll face in Group D. Let’s see if Australia can prove us, and the world, wrong over the coming weeks.

How to watch the Australia World Cup team for free online

The best way to watch every Socceroos match for free online is on Australia’s SBS On Demand. Here’s the full rundown of global broadcasters showing the World Cup for free:

TerritoryLanguageRights holder(s)Price
AustraliaEnglishSBSFree
BelgiumFrenchRTBF (French)Free
BelgiumDutchVRT (Dutch)Free
FranceFrenchTF1Free
GermanyGermanARDFree
GermanyGermanZDFFree
IrelandEnglishRTÉFree
ItalyItalianRAIFree
NetherlandsDutchNOSFree
PortugalPortugueseRTPFree
SpainSpanishRTVEFree
United KingdomEnglishITV, BBC Free
PolandPolskiTVPFree
SwedenSvenskaSVTFree
SwedenSvenskaTV4Free
South KoreaKoreanSBSFree
South KoreaKoreanKBSFree
South KoreaKoreanMBCFree
JapanJapaneseAbema, DentsuFree
DenmarkDanskDRFree
NorwayNorskNRKFree
FinlandFinnishYleFree
FinlandFinnishMTV3Free
BrazilPortugueseTV GloboFree
MexicoSpanishAzteca7Free
MexicoSpanishTelevisa (vix)Free

Australia World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Australia to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they’re not showing in the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

TeamOdds
Brazil+425
France+600
Argentina+650
England+800
Spain+850
Germany+1000
Netherlands+1400
Portugal+1600
Belgium+1600
Denmark+3500

