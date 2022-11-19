Australia is back in the World Cup for the fifth straight time, and the Socceroos are ready to finally make a deep run. The road to Qatar wasn’t easy; Australia overcame strict COVID-19 restrictions, rules which forced them to play most of their matches on the road, and multiple playoffs just to qualify. If Australia wants to make it past group stage play for the first time since 2006, they’ll almost certainly need to overpower a loaded France team in Group D. Luckily for the Socceroos, they boast an impressive roster led by goalkeeper Mat Ryan and veteran forward Martin Boyle, who starred in qualifying.

Final 26-man Australia World Cup 2022 roster

Position Player Age WT HT Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne 33 183 lbs 6′ 2″ Goalkeeper Danny Vukovic 37 212 lbs 6′ 2″ Goalkeeper Mat Ryan 30 207 lbs 6′ 6″ Defender Bailey Wright 30 183 lbs 6′ 1″ Defender Kye Rowles 24 196 lbs 6′ 0″ Defender Miloš Degenek 28 181 lbs 6′ 2″ Defender Aziz Behich 31 139 lbs 5′ 7″ Defender Thomas Deng 25 161 lbs 5′ 10″ Defender Harry Souttar 24 174 lbs 6′ 6″ Defender Fran Karačić 26 163 lbs 6′ 1″ Defender Nathaniel Atkinson 23 161 lbs 5′ 11″ Defender Joel King 22 172 lbs 5′ 10″ Midfielder Aaron Mooy 32 150 lbs 5′ 9″ Midfielder Jackson Irvine 29 152 lbs 6′ 2″ Midfielder Ajdin Hrustic 26 161 lbs 6′ 0″ Midfielder Riley McGree 24 159 lbs 5′ 10″ Midfielder Keanu Baccus 24 148 lbs 5′ 10″ Midfielder Cameron Devlin 24 150 lbs 5′ 7″ Forward Martin Boyle 29 117 lbs 5′ 8″ Forward Mathew Leckie 31 181 lbs 5′ 11″ Forward Craig Goodwin 30 159 lbs 5′ 11″ Forward Awer Mabil 27 141 lbs 5′ 10″ Forward Mitch Duke 31 183 lbs 6′ 0″ Forward Jamie Maclaren 29 168 lbs 5′ 10″ Forward Jason Cummings 27 183 lbs 5′ 10″ Forward Garang Kuol 18 150 lbs 5′ 9″

Star players on the Australia World Cup team

Veteran midfielder Jackson Irvine and forward Tim Boyle headline an Australia team hoping to make a deep run in the 2022 World Cup. Fans should also keep a close eye on center-back Harry Souttar, who returned to the pitch in early November following a torn ACL. The 6-foot-6 Souttar is a potent scorer and looked sharp in his first few matches back.

Who Is Australia’s head coach?

Although Graham Arnold has served as Australia’s coach since 2018, this year marks his first time leading a team in the World Cup. The 59-year-old replaced Bert van Marwijk as Australian coach following the 2018 World Cup.

Australia World Cup 2022 fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Tue, Nov. 22 France vs. Australia 2 p.m. Sat, Nov. 26 Tunisia vs. Australia 5 a.m. Wed, Nov. 30 Australia vs. Denmark 10 a.m.

France vs. Australia

Australia officially opens its 2022 World Cup slate on Tuesday, November 22, against a loaded France squad. The Socceroos are all too familiar with Les Bleus, nearly pulling off an upset when they clashed in group play four years ago. France escaped with a 2-1 victory and eventually won the World Cup. Will history repeat in Qatar?

Tunisia vs. Australia

If Australia loses to France, the Socceroos can try getting back on track against Tunisia on Saturday, November 26. Although the Carthage Eagles are playing in their sixth World Cup, they’re dealing with off-pitch problems after FIFA warned them about potential sanctions. This one could get interesting.

Australia vs. Denmark

Remember when we said Australia faced France during group play in 2018? Australia also faced Denmark that summer, battling to a 1-1 draw at Cosmos Arena in Russia. We’ll see if this year’s clash actually features an outright winner or if we’re destined to see another draw.

Australia World Cup 2022 team strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Australia’s men’s soccer team is gritty, and that’s as much of a compliment as it is a cliche. No matter what rocks arose in the road during their pursuit of qualifying for the World Cup, the Socceroos kept battling and doing whatever it took to clinch their spot in Qatar. In a way, that’s a benefit of opening the 2022 World Cup against France, who entered the tournament with the second-best odds of winning it all. Even if things don’t go as planned early in the opener, Australia still has the talent and resilience to make things interesting.

Weaknesses

Australia is talented enough to give France and Denmark (+3500 odds of winning the World Cup) a run for their money, but the Socceroos are a clear step behind their two European counterparts. Although Australia should be commended for all it took to even reach the World Cup, almost every miracle run comes to a crushing end at some point. The oddsmakers don’t believe the Socceroos will turn their sensational run to qualify into a legitimate opportunity to win their first World Cup, and we’re inclined to agree, especially given the competition they’ll face in Group D. Let’s see if Australia can prove us, and the world, wrong over the coming weeks.

How to watch the Australia World Cup team for free online

The best way to watch every Socceroos match for free online is on Australia’s SBS On Demand. Here’s the full rundown of global broadcasters showing the World Cup for free:

Territory Language Rights holder(s) Price Australia English SBS Free Belgium French RTBF (French) Free Belgium Dutch VRT (Dutch) Free France French TF1 Free Germany German ARD Free Germany German ZDF Free Ireland English RTÉ Free Italy Italian RAI Free Netherlands Dutch NOS Free Portugal Portuguese RTP Free Spain Spanish RTVE Free United Kingdom English ITV, BBC Free Poland Polski TVP Free Sweden Svenska SVT Free Sweden Svenska TV4 Free South Korea Korean SBS Free South Korea Korean KBS Free South Korea Korean MBC Free Japan Japanese Abema, Dentsu Free Denmark Dansk DR Free Norway Norsk NRK Free Finland Finnish Yle Free Finland Finnish MTV3 Free Brazil Portuguese TV Globo Free Mexico Spanish Azteca7 Free Mexico Spanish Televisa (vix) Free

Australia World Cup 2022 odds

The odds for Australia to win the 2022 World Cup are so low, they’re not showing in the table! Here are the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds for all major countries:

Team Odds Brazil +425 France +600 Argentina +650 England +800 Spain +850 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Portugal +1600 Belgium +1600 Denmark +3500

FAQ: Australia 2022 World Cup squad When did Australia last win the World Cup? As of 2022, Australia’s men’s soccer team has never won the World Cup. In fact, the Socceroos have only made it past the group stage once in five tries, doing so during the 2006 tournament in Germany. We’ll see if their luck finally changes in Qatar. How many times has Australia been in the World Cup? The 2022 World Cup marks Australia’s fifth trip to the most prestigious event in soccer. They first qualified in 1974 but didn’t make it back until 2006. However, the 2022 World Cup marks Australia’s fifth consecutive appearance, so they’ve at least managed to become regulars. How good is Australia at football? Australia isn’t bad at football, per se. Any nation that makes five consecutive World Cup appearances after going over 30 years without one can’t be that bad, right? However, Australia still has a ways to go before it can compete with traditional powerhouses like Brazil or Spain.